Sometimes, you just have to.
— Maggie O’Keefe (@MaggieJOK) September 11, 2020
26 years ago today the Violence Against Women Act, authored by @JoeBiden, was signed into law, ensuring survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence have access to the care they need.
Mitch McConnell is refusing to bring its reauthorization to the Senate floor.
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 13, 2020
Programming note:
@LesterHoltNBC @NBCNightlyNews
— Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) September 13, 2020
Trump purposely downplayed the pandemic and now 194,000 Americans are dead.
These aren’t just numbers on a page. These are real people, with families, plans, dreams—all stolen away. My heart aches for their loved ones and their communities.
It didn’t have to be this way.
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 14, 2020
When President Trump talks about America leading the world, this is what he means.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 13, 2020
