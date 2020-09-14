Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Live stream of the Royal Astronomical Society press conference on bio-signatures on Venus

  Baud
  Ceci n est pas mon nym
  Doug R
  germy
  Gravenstone
  northlander
  p.a.
  Ramiah Ariya

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Well heck then. If life can survive on Venus where temperatures are hot enough to melt lead, why worry about global warming? We’ll adapt, amirite?

      Baud

      A life sustaining planet with no Trump. Where do I sign up?

      Gravenstone

      This appears to be what the report is referring to. Saw another article where they found phosphine in the atmosphere and are using that as a potential biosignature.

      Imagine it’s just a matter of time and exploration before we find a Martian equivalent of possible monocellular life.

      Baud

      A gas on Earth has also been detected in the atmosphere of Venus.

      While it may not signify the presence of life, the “entirely surprising” discovery of phosphine could hint at unknown processes occurring on Earth’s “twin.”

      On Earth, phosphine is a flammable, foul, toxic gas produced by bacteria that doesn’t require oxygen — like those in swamps, wetlands, sludge or even animal guts. Its odor has been likened to decaying fish or garlic. It can also occur when organic matter breaks down.

      https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/14/world/venus-phosphine-gas-clouds-scn/index.html

      Reply

