If verified, WOW
Open thread
This post is in: Because of wow., Open Threads, Science & Technology
If verified, WOW
Open thread
Doug R
WHAAAAAAT?
Ceci n est pas mon nym
Well heck then. If life can survive on Venus where temperatures are hot enough to melt lead, why worry about global warming? We’ll adapt, amirite?
northlander
I, for one, welcome our new Venusian anaerobic microbial overlords.
Baud
A life sustaining planet with no Trump. Where do I sign up?
Baud
A gas on Earth has also been detected in the atmosphere of Venus.
While it may not signify the presence of life, the “entirely surprising” discovery of phosphine could hint at unknown processes occurring on Earth’s “twin.”
On Earth, phosphine is a flammable, foul, toxic gas produced by bacteria that doesn’t require oxygen — like those in swamps, wetlands, sludge or even animal guts. Its odor has been likened to decaying fish or garlic. It can also occur when organic matter breaks down.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/14/world/venus-phosphine-gas-clouds-scn/index.html
Ramiah Ariya
October surprise!
germy
In many ways, Venus is similar to Earth. “Before its quite dramatic, runaway greenhouse effect, the surface was pretty habitable,” says Clara Sousa-Silva at MIT, who explains that there has long been a theory out there that Venus might have once been inhabited and that life could have retained a stronghold in the clouds. Even Carl Sagan entertained this idea back in the 1960s.
“As you are, we were. As we are, you will be.”
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings