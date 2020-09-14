Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Scary Tales for Political Adolescents

Late Night Open Thread: Scary Tales for Political Adolescents

by | 43 Comments

Since “Joe Biden is poised to win, barring some unforeseen disaster and/or further GOP-Russian fvckery” is not newsy, the Financial Times puts a flashlight under its chin and sets out to make its readers’ flesh creep. The above thread was trending on the Twitter Politics sidebar all evening, so FiveThirtyEight felt impelled to chip in…


The boring, mundane reality is that we sane people are going to keep working our arses off to ensure Biden wins by a majority sufficient to crush Repub dreams of a coup, with the Very Serious Pundits gnawing on our ankles at every step. After which, the Squatter-in-Chief will tweet an increasingly demented stream of accusations, while his minions work on their resumes… or their flight plans to countries with no extradition treaties. And the rest of the GOP will already have memory-holed the Trump presidency by the time the electoral college votes, and will be prepping op-eds & legislation to quell the financial excesses of the Obama-Biden Era, for a return to the glory days of the Cheney/Bush II regency.

    43Comments

    1. 1.

      lgerard

      I’d love to see the Secret Service pile trump’s golf clubs and other belongings out on the sidewalk in front of the White House on January 20th.

    2. 2.

      Yutsano

      I have yet to see a scenario where Biden doesn’t win. He has so many more options than Dolt45 has. Our job is to make the vote as indisputable as possible. It’s also worth noting that election calls by the networks are done via exit polls. They can’t exit poll mail-in ballots. So any network calling elections on November 3rd is a clown show. To put it mildly.

    3. 3.

      H.E.Wolf

      And the rest of the GOP will already have memory-holed the Trump presidency by the time the electoral college votes, and will be prepping op-eds & legislation to quell the financial excesses of the Obama-Biden Era, for a return to the glory days of the Cheney/Bush II regency.

      Or… we could keep the Democratic majority in the US House and win a Democratic majority in the US Senate, and continue the flipping-to-Democratic of state legislatures, and let the Republicans throw impotent tantrums while Democrats enact some good laws.

      Ya never know. It could happen. :-)

    4. 4.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Yutsano:

      election calls by the networks are done via exit polls. They can’t exit poll mail-in ballots. So any network calling elections on November 3rd is a clown show. To put it mildly.

      Oh, excellent deduction.  How to get this message out?

    5. 5.

      The Pale Scot

      If only the creature could be forced sit thru the kind of verbal drubbing Ed Milliband gave Boris Johnson today, it was awesome. I will happily sponsor this man for American citizenship.

      Ed Millibank’s Commons Speech 14/9/2020. The juiciest bits are @ 12:30 & 16:30, but whole thing transcendental, it’s one long 20 min insult

    6. 6.

      Geoduck

      Assuming Biden does win, I wonder how he’ll handle the inaugural ceremony. I almost hope he cans all the hoopla and just has him and Edwards and few important witnesses, all wearing masks. You know the Shiatgibbon won’t attend.

    8. 8.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @lgerard: my gut feeling is that the secret service would be happy to see the orange dbag go being that he doesn’t give a shit about them. Several got COVID following the fucker around at his super spreader events.  He also didn’t want to pay them early on when they were/are completely overstretched following his loser kids in addition to him. I am sure they also know up and personal what a total grifter the fucker is. We’ve paid 100s of thousands of $$$ for the secret service using golf carts at his golf courses protecting his ass.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Mike in NC

      USA Today just had to run yet another of those articles about frustrated undecided voters. Many appeared to be Bernie Bros looking for unicorns. Others were merely too stupid to figure out that Fat Bastard plans to be the American Putin.

    11. 11.

      Dopey-o

      If Trump won’t vacate the oval office, theres no reason Crazy Uncle Joe can’t go back to the  Executive Office Building. He still knows his way around there, and he can run the country from his old desk.

      While  crowds gather outside the White House, the electric and heat can be switched off. Send all the domestic and kitchen staff on vacation, cut the cellular boosters to limit locations the former president can tweet from, and turn off the presidential cellphone service. Block all internet access in and out.

      Install jersey barriers at all vehicle exits from the grounds and America can watch the first presidential self-perpwalk. I would pay a week’s wages to see this.

    12. 12.

      cain

      @Geoduck:

      Bring in the people who did the DNC remote – and just make it a great prime time show that everyone can appreciate. Of course, it will include everyone except republican politicians and Trumpers.

    13. 13.

      Jacqueline Onassis Squid

      But according to my sister who tells me that everybody in the super rich towns in Northern Westchester is gung-ho for Dollar Store Mussolini, Biden is going to lose NY.  Are you telling me that my sister has absolutely no idea what’s going on?  Yeah, I think so, too.

    15. 15.

      Roger Moore

      @Yutsano:

      It’s also worth noting that election calls by the networks are done via exit polls.

      AFAIK, exit polls are generally pretty inaccurate; they have a large polling bias and aren’t used to call the elections.  Instead, the networks use the partial counts announced by the states together with some modeling based on where those partial counts are coming from.  That’s why some states can be called really quickly while others may not be called for days.  If they were using exit polls, they’d be able to call every state in about the same amount of time.

      What exit polls are used for is to add demographic information to the official vote totals.  That’s how they can say which candidate won the 65+ vote or the black vote even though ballots are secret.  They can take the biased information they get from their exit polls and correct it based on the actual vote totals to get reasonably accurate guesses about how different demographic groups voted.

    16. 16.

      Mr. Kite

      Well, I happen to remember 2000. The republican hysterics and screeching got the media on their side. Lieberman went on tv to pre-concede (maybe Feinstein will fill in this time).

      It’s going to be way worse and crazier this year. There will be blood. Trump lickers are already calling for armed response. They will intimidate and threaten voters. Remember Putin’s goons bombed apartment buildings blaming Chechen terrorists. And who does T listen to? There is no bottom with him.

      In a good faith election Biden wins clearly. Maybe the white power gangs, sorry, “militias”, are all just chicken shit cosplayers. I hope so.

      I’m trying very hard to be optimistic. Some days are better.

    18. 18.

      RaflW

      Deficits will Definitely Matter™ in Joe Biden’s America, courtesy of the party that blew ’em up real good. And every pundit with a sinecure to maintain will be apoplectic from Jan 21st onwards. It’s gonna be really, really annoying.

    19. 19.

      TS (the original)

      with the Very Serious Pundits gnawing on our ankles at every step.

      They really really want a revolution – imagine all the reporting – both sides and all that.

    21. 21.

      RaflW

      @The Pale Scot: I was captivated by Ian Dunt’s incredible live-tweet of the entire Commons debate.

      I — in my grasp of UK politics from living there for six whole months in 1988 (and also reading stuff since then)  — may unfortunately be inclined to agree with his overall assessment: “There really is no statement damning enough for what we’re witnessing. It’s a low point in [UK] national life – an attack on the most basic principles of liberal democracy.”

      His full write-up Shock and outrage as parliament votes to put government above the law.

      And really, it is sort of fascinating, in a horrible multi-car crash sort of way, how our two very special relationship nations are racing each other into the bad place of life outside the rule of law.

    22. 22.

      Sab

      OT Our 10 year old rottmix just dropped dead of a heart attack. Fell down the steps, let out a howl then passed out. We rushed her off to the vet hospital, with detours (where is that infrastructure we was promised) for road collapses. No good. So the tuxedo cat (who hated her from the day she moved in) won. Quick death for her, but hard on us. Shadow the mean kitty is desolate. So am I . So is my husband. She was his little girl.

    24. 24.

      West of the Rockies

      I read the super annoying 538 piece on this subject today.  “Trump holds all the cards, he’d be untouchable, Biden would be impotent and out of luck…”

      Also, I LOATHE the “undecided” voter interviews, especially the ones that go, “Well, I wanted Bernie, but now that it’s a choice between a guy who wants to destroy everything and someone who isn’t Bernie, I’m gonna take my ball and go home because I have my precious principles.

      Also, does anyone find Eric Trump physically repellant?  He’s got such a creepy mouth, all gums and horse teeth, and dumb, dull eyes.

    26. 26.

      Quaker in a Basement

      Even when we succeed in throwing him out of the White House, he won’t be going away. He’ll continue to hold his rallies and call in to Fox shows and tweet and generally be just as chaotic and disruptive as he is today.

    28. 28.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @JaySinWA: I don’t think you can compare the secret service with cops. Secret service are usually better educated. Makes a big difference. Also I think when you put your employees’ lives in danger out of choice(COVID) they don’t generally respect you. For crying out loud they’ve already promised to let a bullet hit them instead of you.

    29. 29.

      lumpkin

      Worrying that trump continues to squat in the Oval Office even after a clear-cut Biden victory shows a lack of imagination. This is the most trivial of concerns. The real concern is that trump, the DOJ, DHS, and his militia brownshirts along chaos agents in state and local governments will totally destroy the legitimacy of the election. We could end up with it being decided in the House by state delegations, which would undoubtedly go in trump’s favor or have several states that Biden should have won declare their popular votes invalid and have their state legislatures determine the electors in trump’s favor, or have it somehow end up in the gop supreme court, which would decide it in trump’s favor. These are the things to worry about.

    31. 31.

      Felanius Kootea

      @Quaker in a Basement: The news media would be more willing to cover all the legal cases that are able to move forward when the attorney general no longer acts as the president’s lawyer.  Plus he’ll have loser stink all over him and the GOP will be eager to pretend he was a Democrat all along. His legal battles will no longer be partly funded by taxpayers and the billionaires won’t have any use for him.

    32. 32.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @Quaker in a Basement: initially maybe but his power will wither away. The GOP isn’t going to want him around and they aren’t going to be scared of him.once he’s not POTUS. Plus he’ll have to deal with the NY lawsuits, the tax returns being released, the Russian stuff being released etc. The tennis ball machine is going to be hitting him pretty hard. Also he’s unhealthy. I wouldn’t be surprised if he drops dead just from the stress.

    33. 33.

      mrmoshpotato

      I’m not going to watch the results on the 3rd.  I’ll load up USA Today’s tracker and refresh it a week after and weekly after that.

      Time for a late walk.  Gotta make sure the ‘hood’s still outside.  Being this Chicago hellhole and all.

    36. 36.

      Sab

      @RaflW:

       

      @eddie blake:

       

      @Ghost of Joe Liebling*s Dog:

      Thanks. It hasn’t hit me yet. I am sure it will tomorrow. I am glad it was so quick for her. She was a lovely girl, full of life and love. I have nursed several dogs through slow cancer deaths and this was so much better for her. Four of our five cats are very sad. They were waiting for us on the upstairs landing when we got back. Just sitting in a little bunch together. The elderly cocker is asleep. We will break the news to him tomorrow.

    38. 38.

      Felanius Kootea

      @lumpkin: A decision in the house only happens if Biden gets 269 votes in the electoral college and Trump does as well. President is decided by the House, VP by the Senate. We get Biden with Pence as VP.  I just don’t see the scenario you painted and I’ve lived in a developing country with multiple military coups.

    39. 39.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @Sab: I am sorry about your dog. The only silver lining I see is that you didn’t have to make the decision to have he put down. That’s always a gut wrenching decision.

    42. 42.

      JoyceH

      @JaySinWA: The police union didn’t have to tool around in golf carts in triple digit heat index weather because Donny insisted on getting in his golf game. Trust me, the Secret Service despises him. The only people who adore him are the ones who don’t have to spend time with him.

