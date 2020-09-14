Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Joe Biden On Iran

I followed the negotiation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, Iran Deal) very closely and wrote quite a lot about it. I think that was before I became a front pager here. There were great wars on Twitter about it, in which I fended off, with Jeffrey Lewis’s help, three AP reporters and two editors. They had a vested interest in disinformation that their Vienna correspondent was peddling. And there were others, like the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, whose objective, still, is to trample Iran into the dirt.

The JCPOA is a well-crafted piece of statesmanship. Iran has responded quite moderately to Donald Trump’s withdrawal from it, but Trump has put us in an unstable situation. Fortunately, the other parties have kept their heads, no doubt hoping that the US will have enough sense to elect a president who knows what he is doing.

Joe Biden released a long statement on Iran and the JCPOA today. It’s very good. Take a look.

    17Comments

    2. 2.

      Matt McIrvin

      Good but I don’t see realistically how we un-fuck this chicken. Why would Iran have any reason to believe we wouldn’t just elect another Trump and put the whole thing back at square one? It’s the general problem of US international relations at this point. No one has any rational reason to trust us over the long term.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Solid statement, and actually not very long. Also, a good reminder of how normal people think and write.

      Trump is such a godawful fuck-up, it’s hard to remember normal.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Matt McIrvin: Good points. I think that if we actually investigated and prosecuted Trump and his ilk, and really punished them, we would gain back some of what we’ve lost with international partners. It should be one of the driving factors in Biden’s diplomacy approach.

      Hell, I suspect putting Donny in an orange jumpsuit would garner several Nobel Prizes (Peace, Medicine, more) and several reunited friendships. If they could manage to slap Putin hard and politically crap on Boris and Bibi without harming their populaces, Biden and Harris would be hailed as world saviors.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      TS (the original)

      Off topic but sort of related

      What is going on with China? From my local press

      The US ambassador to China will step down early next month, after a Chinese state newspaper refused to publish an opinion piece written by the outgoing diplomat. …

      Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that Mr Branstad’s article was “full of loopholes, seriously inconsistent with facts and wantonly attacks and smears China”.

      Do foreign diplomats write op eds in local papers attacking the country where they are? This upends my idea of what Ambassadors are supposed to be doing – or am I naive?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Betty Cracker

      @Matt McIrvin: I share those concerns. I’ll never trust us again, so it’s hard to see why anyone else would. But on the other hand, Iran has incentives to accept a deal — even knowing we’re just one election away from reneging — and so do U.S. allies on this specific issue. It alleviates the pain in the here and now. That said, some things are probably lost forever, such as basic trust in U.S. sanity and competence.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Gin & Tonic:  Not true, you might be also be a wagon, motorcycle, tram, etc. Why do you want us to think you would be a bus? What’s in it for you?

      Reply

