I followed the negotiation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, Iran Deal) very closely and wrote quite a lot about it. I think that was before I became a front pager here. There were great wars on Twitter about it, in which I fended off, with Jeffrey Lewis’s help, three AP reporters and two editors. They had a vested interest in disinformation that their Vienna correspondent was peddling. And there were others, like the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, whose objective, still, is to trample Iran into the dirt.

The JCPOA is a well-crafted piece of statesmanship. Iran has responded quite moderately to Donald Trump’s withdrawal from it, but Trump has put us in an unstable situation. Fortunately, the other parties have kept their heads, no doubt hoping that the US will have enough sense to elect a president who knows what he is doing.

Joe Biden released a long statement on Iran and the JCPOA today. It’s very good. Take a look.