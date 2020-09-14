Y’all may have heard I have a new book out: Money for Nothing, on the South Sea Bubble (the first great stock market boom, fraud, and crash), where it came from (the scientific revolution, and spending on wars Britain couldn’t afford), and what it accomplished (the birth of modern financial capitalism, with all its wealth and woe).

A lot of you have said very kind things about it, and about my writing in general. So many thanks.

This is just to let the Jackaltariat know that I’m going to be doing a couple of book events in the next few days, both of which are, of course, local to the world via our beloved intertubes.

The first is tomorrow (!), September 15 at seven p.m (Eastern Time).

Harvard Books, one of America’s great bookstores, is hosting a conversation between me and David Dobbs–a fine, fine science writer whose work will reward your attention. It’ll run maybe an hour, with time for audience questions. Details here.

Then, on Thursday, August 24, at 7:30, Carl Zimmer and I will find more stuff to talk about around how thinking about change over time (a big theme in the scientific revolution) does really interesting things when you apply the same reasoning to money. The South Sea Bubble is such a rich story precisely because it marries a tale of huge characters, good and bad, or rather varying mixtures of the two, trying to get stupendously rich and/or powerful to the deeper story of how big changes in the way humans make sense of their surroundings play out in everyday life. That was true 300 years ago; it’s true now. Carl and I will talk about that and more. Details here.

And because one can’t just toot one’s own horn without offering some kind of reward, here’s a truly bizarre bit of contemporary composition on a theme of current interest. I’m not altogether sure what I make of it, so I might as well perplex you guys. Enjoy!

Consider this an open thread…

image:n Salvator Rosa, Christ expelling the Money Changers from the Temple, between c. 1660-1669.