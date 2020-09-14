Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Western Wildfires: Fire, Smoke, Sky Check-in

by | 38 Comments

This post is in: 

Fires, Smoke, Sky: West Coast Check-in

The fires aren’t headlines anymore on the Washington Post, even though they are still going.  Please tell me that our media has not decided that these fires are part of the our hellish landscape now – political and otherwise.

We haven’t forgotten you, so let us know how you are doing.  Also, if you get a chance,  let me know in the comments if these threads are useful to you or if they have run their course.

Stay safe.

Evacuation Levels
  • Level 1: READY – Level 1 evacuations are an Alert. Residents should be aware of a danger that exists. …
  • Level 2: SET – Level 2 evacuations indicate there is a significant risk to your area. Now is the time to be set for immediate evacuation. …
  • Level 3: GO! – Level 3 means there is immediate danger.

 

  • Aziz, light!
  • cain
  • Carol Van Natta
  • dmsilev
  • Elizabelle
  • germy
  • gravelbar
  • Gretchen
  • Hob
  • HumboldtBlue
  • JaneE
  • JMG
  • JOHN MANCHESTER
  • Kelly
  • kindness
  • Manxome Bromide
  • Martin
  • mrmoshpotato
  • pacem appellant
  • PortlandSuburbia
  • realbtl
  • Roger Moore
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Cascades
  • West of the Rockies
  • WhatsMyNym
  • Yutsano
  • zzyzx
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

    38Comments

    1. 1.

      West of the Rockies

      Butte County here…  Less stinky-smoky presently (the air and I that is).  No overnight ash layer.

      I love the smell of brimstone in the morning!  It’s the smell of… I forget.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      cain

      Air quality is really bad – and I think we’re pretty much not supposed to go out unless we have to.

      But it looks like we have rain on wednesday and thursday so hopefully we’ll see some relief for the wild fires.

      The anxiety has really hit the roof with both the upcoming elections, wildfires, and whatever else that is happening. This year man..

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Kelly

      Yesterday Mrs Kelly found a hotel on the coast accepts cats, Clarion Surfrider across 101 from Fogarty Creek State Park. We’re heading over this morning to get some fresh air. Due to caution about the plague we haven’t had our usual couple of coast trips this year and homeowners insurance should reimburse us.

      Power is restored at our house, water is not. Our area will remain closed at least until all the roadside danger trees are removed. Light rain in the forecast this week will help slow the fire a little but the main benefit is clearing the air.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      West of the Cascades

      Grateful for the thoughts! The AQI in Portland right now is 406, down from 516 overnight, and the winds over most of Oregon are calm which means that although there’s very little fire containment, there’s also not explosive, wind-driven growth happening. The smoke and low ceiling are hampering efforts to get ahead of the fires, though. Some of the evacuation warnings in the southern/southeastern suburbs and nearby areas have been eased, which has allowed some evacuees to go home and others to relax at least a little for now. From an air quality standpoint in the metro area, the forecast is for at least “unhealthy” (if not “hazardous,” as it currently is) air quality to continue through Friday. Staying indoors with everything shut, my cats are not in distress, which has been my biggest concern.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      HumboldtBlue

      My Bil’s sister and her husband lost all their heavy equipment but the fire spared the house in Alsea.

      Folks in Southern Humboldt are still be impacted by two large complexes and to the east beyond the Hoopa reservation, another major complex is burning.

      It’s going to be weeks if not months before those fires are brought under control.

      There are thousands either facing evacuation or who have been forced to evacuate but the hard work of protecting property and lives goes on.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      Air quality here (LA area, in the San Gabriel Valley near the Bobcat fire) is not great, but it’s a bit improved from a few days ago. Midday sun is no longer orange. I’m thankfully not in an evacuation-warning zone, so that’s a bit of a relief. Keeping a wary eye on the fire maps though in case that changes.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      realbtl

      No fires anywhere near NW Montana but the 8000′ mountains 5 miles to the east have disappeared and air is unhealthy.  Reminds me of LA in the 50s.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      JaneE

      Bishop here. Airnow AQI is hazardous = 342.  That is actually down a little from last night.  No sign of the mountains, not even an outline.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      kindness

      Middle of the Central Valley Ca here.  We still can’t see the sky.  There isn’t ash falling from it any longer.  It seems as if the fires burning in the South Bay area hills and the Sierras east of Fresno are being contained.  I know we don’t usually get winter rains till November but I sure would like them to come early this year.  We need it bad.  Then we’ll be able to complain about mudslides.  Isn’t California grand?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Elizabelle

      @Kelly:  Wishing you and the Mrs. and the kittehs an excellent getaway.  The ocean, electricity, a takeout restaurant nearby?  What is not to like?

      Do the kittehs have harnesses?  I wonder what they would think of the ocean.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Hob

      I’m in SF and the air’s not good, but thinking of people in Oregon is what continues to make me freak out. Not to mention people in the Bay Area who don’t have safe places to breathe better air— I’ve been donating to the Mask Oakland volunteers but I’m sure it’s a drop in the bucket of what’s needed.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      zzyzx

      So yesterday afternoon in northeast Seattle, the sun was suddenly out so it appeared that the forecast for all of this to clear out by today was going well.

      …then it didn’t.

      We’re back in the mid 200 range here, which OR is laughing at but it’s still categorized as very unhealthy. I like the, “oops! We really thought it would happen!” attitude of this article:

      https://komonews.com/news/local/seattle-could-remain-in-smoke-all-week-as-cleansing-breezes-fail-to-materialize

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Aziz, light!

      Climate change is a factor in the wave of megafires that now besets the West every year, but the primary reason for them is 100+ years of fire suppression. My employer is a bear holding a shovel, but they never should have given him the job. The bad news is that these more frequent high-severity fires will be with us for decades to come.

      There are steps we can take to mitigate them in the form of fuel-reduction treatments and prescribed burns. These require a lot more funding than we get to do what is needed to restore some semblance of the natural order.

      I think about what other Northwest residents in and near the fire zones are going through, and count my blessings that I am safe and sound in my Portland home.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      PortlandSuburbia

      In the suburbs just west of Portland, Oregon, separated by the Forest Park hills.

      The fires closest to Portland seem to be mostly controlled, if not “contained”, and the evacuation zones have been downgraded steadily over the weekend. As far as I can tell, the southern Oregon fires have been controlled for some days, but there is still activity near Eugene/Springfield that isn’t getting much attention.

      Fall kind of started abruptly on Saturday, bringing some rain, but also fog which combined with the smoke to create smog. Air quality is pretty terrible, with very low visibility, but downtown is *much* worse. Drove through the tunnel into downtown yesterday (helping my son move in SE PDX) and was quite shocked when we emerged from the tunnel on the downtown side to see just how bad it was. Predictions are it will start to clear over the next few days.

      Strong smell of smoke everywhere outside, but we haven’t seen any substantial ash fall here.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Manxome Bromide

      I’m in SIlicon Valley and the air is on the border of “Unhealthy” and “Very Unhealthy”. The three megafires near us are, at last report, 89%, 97%, and 98% contained. The Humbolt/Mendocino fires (the August Complex) have merged into a single unit and now rival all three combined.

      We’ve had an AQI past 150 pretty much nonstop since the sky stopped being orange.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      pacem appellant

      National media is wired for DC and the eastern sea board. Texas and California rarely make national news despite the fact that a lot of news-worthy events happen in both states. CA and the pacific northwest lit up like a roman candle seems important to me, but what do I know? I just live in the Bay Area and it’s already be an extra-terrible month of quarantine because I’m double-quarantined (can’t socialize, can’t go outside).

      Reply
    23. 23.

      pacem appellant

      @Manxome Bromide: My office is the garage, and it’s been frustrating to have to work inside where I’m not set up properly and where the offspring are trying learn distantly. I back in the garage today and I have the mega air filter on high right next to me. I can tolerate low orange, but if it goes to high orange or red, I’m going to work from the couch again.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      zzyzx

      The fun I have is that I’m a diabetic who controls it via exercise. So, do I go outside and risk damage to my lungs or go to the gym and risk getting Covid or take rest days and watch my blood glucose start to go back up.

      I’m going for the compromise solution of doing a shorter and less intense outdoor workout followed by 20 minute or so using our heavy hulu hoop at home (I just can’t make myself do that for much longer), but I’m on day 4 of a headache/sore throat combination so…

      The powerwalk/run has been what’s been keeping me sane during endless quarantine so I’m probably just going to stick to it. It’s the best of 3 bad options for me.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Martin

      Here in OC things seem perfectly fine. Slight high level haze. 78. Sunny-ish. But 180 AQI (sure doesn’t look like it). After a little while outside the throat and eyes start to burn.

      This is probably close to the best air quality on the west coast right now.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      JOHN MANCHESTER

      The air quality here in San Rafael has been stuck at 170 for three days. The smoke’s too bad to walk the dog even with an N95. The dog misses the walk and is terminally bored, crying about phantom chew toys he thinks he buried in the bed. I miss my exercise. We’re renting now, but first thing when we get a new place is buying an elliptical trainer and putting it in the garage along with an air purifier.

      Must remind myself to be grateful we’re not in Oregon or east of here where the air is in the 4 and 5 hundred range. And that our place didn’t burn.

      Last fall we were talking about moving east (where we come from) for September and October. With the pandemic we’re afraid of getting on a plane. But if this crap doesn’t let up we’re going.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Carol Van Natta

      In Fort Collins (northern Colo.), as of local noon on Mon. 14 Sept., we currently have good air quality (EPA 39). A couple of weeks ago, we had the orange skies that looked like Mordor, unhealthy air quality (EPA 266) that smelled like being downwind of campfire, and several days of light ash-fall. My asthmatic kitty sounded like a squeezebox and my sinuses felt like bricks. The freak, earliest-on-record storm that left 3″ of snow on our trees appears to have sent the smoke Somewhere Else.

      Mind you, the fire causing all this excitement is only 4% contained, and the prevailing winds can shift against our favor at Mother Nature’s whim.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      JMG

      I’m an East Coaster, and I’ve noticed the network news I watch (ABC has led with the fires for a week except for the day the Woodward-Trump interview broke. So I don’t think it’s quite accurate to say the story’s being underplayed. Best wishes for safety and improved breathing opportunities for all of you affected.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Roger Moore

      @dmsilev:

      I’m thankfully not in an evacuation-warning zone, so that’s a bit of a relief.

      I am.  I’m far enough into the city that I think it’s unlikely that I’ll be asked to evacuate, but it’s a constant low-level worry in the back of my mind.  The fire seems to be burning toward Mt. Wilson rather than into the foothill cities right now, but I know that’s subject to change if the winds shift.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      WaterGirl

      @JMG:

      So I don’t think it’s quite accurate to say the story’s being underplayed.

      That’s good news. The fire had been all over the front page of the Washington Post for days, then not there at all this morning.

      Reply

