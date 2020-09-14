The fires aren’t headlines anymore on the Washington Post, even though they are still going. Please tell me that our media has not decided that these fires are part of the our hellish landscape now – political and otherwise.
We haven’t forgotten you, so let us know how you are doing. Also, if you get a chance, let me know in the comments if these threads are useful to you or if they have run their course.
Stay safe.
- Level 1: READY – Level 1 evacuations are an Alert. Residents should be aware of a danger that exists. …
- Level 2: SET – Level 2 evacuations indicate there is a significant risk to your area. Now is the time to be set for immediate evacuation. …
- Level 3: GO! – Level 3 means there is immediate danger.
