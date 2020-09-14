The Covid 1k https://t.co/SEkxXRGqDe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2020

Being an epidemiologist right now is like watching a horror movie and shouting at the screen don’t go upstairs and watching as they all go upstairs Except you’re in the movie and it’s real — Michelle VOTE Odden 😷 (@michelleodden) September 12, 2020





Excellent thread by the most dogged and deep COVID reporter in the state, @meganmesserly, on where we are with the virus here. https://t.co/PeZFdSOL5f — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) September 13, 2020

Six months after the COVID curtain fell in the United States, American life is changed, polarization is ever-present, and the struggle to understand what’s been lost is everywhere, @anthonyted reports. https://t.co/uH9cYnJLoi — The Associated Press (@AP) September 13, 2020

The United States MMWR—Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report—-started in 1878. It took 142 years before it was hijacked for political purposes. And the @CDCgov let it happen without sounding alarms.https://t.co/uggYV1ERUO by @bylenasun with some new details pic.twitter.com/81w8vt6Xih — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) September 13, 2020

Coronavirus: WHO reports record daily rise in new infections https://t.co/EnRqT1iXHb — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 14, 2020

India registers a single-day spike of 94,372 new coronavirus cases, driving the country’s overall tally to 4.75 million. The Health Ministry also reports 1,114 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 78,586. https://t.co/knqp0U0KZN — The Associated Press (@AP) September 13, 2020

"A stitch in time saves nine" Meet Korea's coronavirus detectives, battling long hours and fighting to gain trust as they attempt to contain a new nationwide outbreakhttps://t.co/PFPl4yCNQB pic.twitter.com/Kw5XjRDhqD — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 13, 2020

Main streets are less crowded as Indonesia’s capital begins two weeks of social restrictions to curb a rise of coronavirus infections that has pushed its critical-care hospital capacity to unsafe levels. https://t.co/uJ2K7jHF1d — The Associated Press (@AP) September 14, 2020

Singapore grapples with coronavirus in migrant workers' dormitories https://t.co/xUwGRpmDfA pic.twitter.com/dGXgsOTcBq — Reuters (@Reuters) September 14, 2020

Upsurge in France: New #coronavirus cases rose by 10561 on Saturday, up from the previous day's 9406, the French public health agency said Sunday. Over the 24-hr period 17 hospitalized people died bringing the country's total who've died of COVID to 30,910 https://t.co/cxMgeVoAhF pic.twitter.com/gLiOxOc1qx — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 13, 2020

French daily COVID-19 cases fall after Saturday record https://t.co/VjZkSxHXWT pic.twitter.com/DLkn2HDNgr — Reuters (@Reuters) September 13, 2020

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 927 to 260,355: RKI https://t.co/W0rvDBuufz pic.twitter.com/43qXV3UvTB — Reuters (@Reuters) September 14, 2020

Coronavirus: 86% of doctors in England expect second wave within six months https://t.co/4tDPt2nwbi — The Guardian (@guardian) September 14, 2020

Israeli minister resigns over plans for second coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/FjhS1Xb5K0 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 13, 2020

… Israel, which has a population of about nine million, has reported more than 3,000 new cases a day in recent weeks. In a televised address on Sunday, the prime minister said this had grown to 4,000 daily…

Australia's COVID-19 hotspot reports lowest one-day rise in cases in nearly three months https://t.co/BQq5d3GRXE pic.twitter.com/edvXZ0ccA8 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 14, 2020

An Australian health official has revealed that she has been under police guard because of death threats and growing public anger over pandemic border restrictions. https://t.co/1vajnrCNmu — The Associated Press (@AP) September 14, 2020

Melbourne police arrest 74 anti-lockdown protesters https://t.co/dBFipweOXc — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 13, 2020

New Zealand to lift coronavirus curbs in most of country on September 21 https://t.co/yWXZoJhgEf pic.twitter.com/inCSKg2IIY — Reuters (@Reuters) September 14, 2020

They waited for years to get cleared to come to the U.S. Now, Central Americans who are part of a refugee program are facing major hurdles joining family in the United States because of the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/F6igelNuG3 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 13, 2020

Pandemic preparedness panel slams collective failure to heed warnings https://t.co/L5c2ZNrU9U pic.twitter.com/ptbz0BanUR — Reuters (@Reuters) September 14, 2020

No one safe until everyone is safe from #COVID19. Why? Because if there are still pockets of the SARS-CoV-2 virus anywhere, it poses a threat to every country. Taking a global, coordinated approach is essential, which is why #COVAX was created. #OneWorldProtected pic.twitter.com/IdgqK7Dato — Seth Berkley (@GaviSeth) September 12, 2020

Internet is loaded with coronavirus vs. cold vs. flu symptom charts. The truth is, coronavirus can look like anything from allergies to a cold to severe flu based on symptoms. Heading into the fall, we need #COVID19 TESTING to differentiate, not a chart. — COVID19 (@V2019N) September 13, 2020

Requiring temperature checks for indoor dining or workplace entry isn't a "magic bullet" that will reduce the risk of Covid infection, many experts say. Symptomless transmission is common, and fever may not surface early on, if at all. https://t.co/mCVLfu8MBD — NYT Health (@NYTHealth) September 13, 2020

WHO Technical Lead on #Covid_19 Dr Maria Van Kerkhove explains to #Marr if children should be exempt from coronavirus restrictionshttps://t.co/Dm7gtjKduS pic.twitter.com/6MWh14IcWf — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 13, 2020

Conflicting #coronavirus data in Texas raises distrust of the govt. “If there’s a big backlog or delay it doesn’t reflect the actual number of people who test positive today or even 2 days ago” said Dr. Philip Huang, director of Dallas County's health dept https://t.co/2pfwlM8yuN — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 13, 2020

Many teachers are choosing not to return to the classroom because of the coronavirus threat, and schools across the U.S. are scrambling to find replacements. That sometimes means lowering certification requirements to help get substitutes in the door. https://t.co/FEm3y4Otm6 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 13, 2020