Sometimes when I let my mind wander to the bad place and I begin to wonder what happens if Trump wins? How could it get worse. Are there any branches of the government or departments which have no already been hopelessly corrupted? Are there any norms or governmental regulations which have not been debased or shredded? Is there anything left for him to destroy? How, honestly, could it get worse? I suppose if his cronies and fellow mobsters were competent, that would be about it. That would be worse.

And then, I wait a little bit, and as if reaching out to personally answer my question, they do shit like this:

Stone argued that “the ballots in Nevada on election night should be seized by federal marshalls and taken from the state” because “they are completely corrupted” and falsely said that “we can prove voter fraud in the absentees right now.” He specifically called for Trump to have absentee ballots seized in Clark County, Nevada, an area that leans Democratic. Stone went on to claim that “the votes from Nevada should not be counted; they are already flooded with illegals” and baselessly suggested that former Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) should be arrested and that Trump should consider nationalizing Nevada’s state police force. Beyond Nevada, Stone recommended that Trump consider several actions to retain his power. Stone recommended that Trump appoint former Rep. Bob Barr (R-GA) as a special counsel “with the specific task of forming an Election Day operation using the FBI, federal marshals, and Republican state officials across the country to be prepared to file legal objections and if necessary to physically stand in the way of criminal activity.” Stone also urged Trump to consider declaring “martial law” or invoking the Insurrection Act and then using his powers to arrest Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, “the Clintons” and “anybody else who can be proven to be involved in illegal activity.”

So I guess the good newsis it could get worse.