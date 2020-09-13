Come for the politics, stay for the snark.



The Bad Place

Sometimes when I let my mind wander to the bad place and I begin to wonder what happens if Trump wins? How could it get worse. Are there any branches of the government or departments which have no already been hopelessly corrupted? Are there any norms or governmental regulations which have not been debased or shredded? Is there anything left for him to destroy? How, honestly, could it get worse? I suppose if his cronies and fellow mobsters were competent, that would be about it. That would be worse.

And then, I wait a little bit, and as if reaching out to personally answer my question, they do shit like this:

Stone argued that “the ballots in Nevada on election night should be seized by federal marshalls and taken from the state” because “they are completely corrupted” and falsely said that “we can prove voter fraud in the absentees right now.” He specifically called for Trump to have absentee ballots seized in Clark County, Nevada, an area that leans Democratic. Stone went on to claim that “the votes from Nevada should not be counted; they are already flooded with illegals” and baselessly suggested that former Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) should be arrested and that Trump should consider nationalizing Nevada’s state police force.

Beyond Nevada, Stone recommended that Trump consider several actions to retain his power. Stone recommended that Trump appoint former Rep. Bob Barr (R-GA) as a special counsel “with the specific task of forming an Election Day operation using the FBI, federal marshals, and Republican state officials across the country to be prepared to file legal objections and if necessary to physically stand in the way of criminal activity.”

Stone also urged Trump to consider declaring “martial law” or invoking the Insurrection Act and then using his powers to arrest Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, “the Clintons” and “anybody else who can be proven to be involved in illegal activity.”

So I guess the good newsis it could get worse.

      Soprano2

      I read that earlier tonight. I swear, they’re all insane. How can anyone take that seriously? I do agree it’s concerning that he’s saying stuff like this, because too many of Orange Man’s supporters hear stuff like that and nod their heads in agreement.

      moops

      The problem is not that Roger Stone is a ratfucking lunatic.  It is that he has power and an audience.  30% of this country believes a nut like this.

      Kay

      He’s bragging about an extrajudicial killing of an American on Fox:

      Aaron Rupar
      @atrupar
      Trump on a purported antifa sympathizer who allegedly killed someone in Portland being killed by federal forces: “This guy was a violent criminal, and the US Marshals killed him. And I’ll tell you something — that’s the way it has to be. There has to be retribution.”

      The President is saying that US Marshals murdered someone as “retribution”. I don’t know where this ends – it gets worse every day. How can we ever trust the people in the federal government who went along with this again? Even if we get rid of him we’re still stuck with them. They’re all such incredible cowards.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      @Soprano2: “How can anyone take that seriously? ”

      Are you being serious? They’re Republicans intent on seizing power across the nation, they will justify it by claiming that they are stopping the Democrats from doing what they are doing.

      It’s existential to them now, they have made Democrats out to be the enemy of America when it’s them and their party that is intent on destroying our nation.

      Kay

      Horrifying to watch the Fox ghoul too. He’s babbling on and on about the federal government executing someone without trial and how if he loses it’s an “insurrection” and how he’ll declare marshal law and arrest everyone and she’s nodding and smiling along like a freak, eagerly anticipating the mass political arrests, I guess.

      They always must have been horrible. That’s the thing. People just don’t go from decent people to whatever this is in 3 and a 1/2 years. This is what they wanted all along. Lawlessness, corruption, hundreds of thousands dead- they’re excited by it.

      RaflW

      Stone doesn’t seem to understand that Facebook is actually helping Republicans. The algorithms hump all the RW disinfo sites & grifter media stars.

      On a more serious note, a whole lot of us need to be thinking now about a likely need for large-scale general strikes, and that the RW nuts with a lot of guns will probably use them. Which is a terrifying combo, but of course that’s why they’re out waving ’em now. To try to enforce inaction.

      Kay

      If we get thru this- and I do mean “if”, I would like a real investigation into the shooting of that suspect. A real one, conducted by ethical professionals who follow laws.

      We can’t keep the people who were corrupted by him in our employ in the federal government. They have to go. I’m sorry that they were weak and easily corrupted but that’s not our fault and they must find employment elsewhere.

      RaflW

      @Kay: If this vision of America holds (and if t could), we’ll be a giant ass shitty Argentina del Norte in no time.

      Eventually, when Covid isn’t the threat it is now, borders will open. But who the fuck is gonna come here? Migrants? For this shit? And certainly not tourists.

      End-state capitalism is fucking crap.

      Now I should try to sleep.

      Kay

      On a side note, there’s very little coverage of Joe Biden’s campaign. Maybe they decided they’re incapable of covering the Democrat after ’16 so have decided instead to do a blackout and just give us 24/7 blaring coverage of every word douchebag utters.

      The Bloomberg reporter is covering the Biden campaign and she does a good job.

      Jennifer Epstein. If you’re interested in what a person other than Donald Trump is saying. she’s got Biden campaign coverage. At least there’s one, right?

      Kent

      Honestly.  As much as the problem is Trump.  It’s also that over 40% of the country still supports him.  Despite the Mount Everest shitpile of evidence that he is the worst and most unfit president in history.  I’m related to a shitload of them across the county on both sides of my family.  The past four years have really made me reconsider my mindset of them being mostly good people.  They brought this on us and they are eager for another four years.  Fuck every last one of them.

      Trump is basically a magic mirror that you hold up so someone to determine who they REALLY are.  The fact that Romney is the ONLY GOP politician out of thousands who passed the test tells you all you need to know about how deep the rot really goes.  It’s the GOP, the churches, much of the business community.  Even the universities across half the country which have turned themselves into COVID factories for football and student dorm room money and to keep main street college town businesses happy.

      Fuck all of them.

      James E Powell

      @Kay

      This is who they’ve always been and they see this time as the last time they might get what they want.

      Our most serious problem is the ~42% that believes as they do, or much worse. Years ago, I used to drop in on right-wing radio just to hear what was up in their world. What we see now is a Republican Party made up entirely of the right-wing radio audience.

      Citizen Alan

      Yeah, this is pretty much where I was this time last night. Wallowing in a deep bottomless pit. And I’m pretty much still there.

      piratedan

      @Kay: this is because it’s “the travelling road show!” something new and outrageous every day!  the clicks! the views! the horrors! Its no wonder he can pull back his advertising dollars, he just trots his raggedy old ass out there and the media will faithfully record each lie and broadcast it because it’s “news” the President said it.

      SoupCatcher

      As someone whose people bleeds Every. Single. Fucking. Time. The. Klan. Rises. let me tell you… It can always get worse.

      Kent

      @piratedan: He outruns the media coverage.

      As soon as he commits some career-ending gaffe like outrageously dissing the soldiers he’s off committing some other crime or horror and everyone seems to just move on like in a trance.

      I don’t know what you do about that other than just win the damn election.  At least we aren’t seeing endless coverage of fake Biden scandals like in 2016 so at least there’s that.

