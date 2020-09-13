From “long-time reader and infrequent commenter” Misamericanthrope:
This year’s garden here in Chicago started with a random purchase at a big-box store. Decided to give the Peruvian Daffodils [top pic] a try. The blooms were significantly different than the ones on the box and I was only able to get two blooms out of three bulbs (I will dig the bulbs up and over-winter in the basement for another try next year). They were stunners while they lasted!
Next up for blooming was my Clematis. Put on a good show this year! Unfortunately the cultivar is called “Mr. President”; let’s all hope that that name won’t be as cringe-y next Spring!
As the season progressed, the true stars of the show took over: ZINNIAS! I usually grow some annuals from seed starting in March and chose two varieties of Zinnias and a Laceflower variety (Daucus carota “Dara”). I am now committed to doing Zinnias every year from here on out. Lots of different varieties to choose from.
The first variety of Zinnias that I chose was a mixed packet of the Cactus-type. They afforded some fine subjects for individual portraiture:
The other Zinnia variety was a “Queen Red Lime”. They produced blooms in a wider array of forms and color than I was expecting.
And here is a close-up of one of the Daucus carota blooms:
That selection of annuals was more than enough to produce regular bouquets for myself and friends!
To be continued…
***********
What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?
