Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Zinnias Now, Zinnias Forever!

peruvian daffodils

From “long-time reader and infrequent commenter” Misamericanthrope:

This year’s garden here in Chicago started with a random purchase at a big-box store. Decided to give the Peruvian Daffodils [top pic] a try. The blooms were significantly different than the ones on the box and I was only able to get two blooms out of three bulbs (I will dig the bulbs up and over-winter in the basement for another try next year). They were stunners while they lasted!

Next up for blooming was my Clematis. Put on a good show this year! Unfortunately the cultivar is called “Mr. President”; let’s all hope that that name won’t be as cringe-y next Spring!

As the season progressed, the true stars of the show took over: ZINNIAS! I usually grow some annuals from seed starting in March and chose two varieties of Zinnias and a Laceflower variety (Daucus carota “Dara”). I am now committed to doing Zinnias every year from here on out. Lots of different varieties to choose from.

The first variety of Zinnias that I chose was a mixed packet of the Cactus-type. They afforded some fine subjects for individual portraiture:
cactus zinnias

The other Zinnia variety was a “Queen Red Lime”. They produced blooms in a wider array of forms and color than I was expecting.

queen red lime zinnias

And here is a close-up of one of the Daucus carota blooms:
daucus carota bloom

That selection of annuals was more than enough to produce regular bouquets for myself and friends!

Mixed zinna bouqet

To be continued…

***********

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

