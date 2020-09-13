Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Afternoon Open Thread: Signs

Wonder if this dude got a quantity discount…

    15Comments

      geg6

      Trump signs are sparse in my very Trumpy neighborhood. No Parnell signs at all. More Biden and Lamb, which I find somewhat astonishing.

      Starfish

      Some people online said that those Trump signs are from 2016 when someone was giving them away for free. On the sign to the right, it says to vote in March.

      Kay

      I’m sure there are “shy Trump voters” but I know there are “shy Biden voters” because I have met them and it is really bad that that never occurred to political media – it should have. I think it goes with their general approach to Democrats- that we’re not Real Americans.

      In a really Trumpy area like where I live and work the Trump supporters are extremely loud, obnoxious and belligerent. Perhaps unsurprisingly given that they admire the Trump Family, they are also weirdly entitled. I had one Trump supporter come in the the D headquarters and demand I tell her where the Trump headquarters was- when I told her I didn’t know she insisted I was lying. “I think you do know”. It’s apparently my job to tell these morons where they can get their Dear Leader flags.

      A Good Woman

      In the twitter comments there is a reference to Biden signs being American/Union made.  I am on the board of a NFP that uses union print shops, and there is a union ‘bug’ on the signs and posters that show it’s union made.  I think I see one on the Biden sign.  That may account for the price differential — locally made by union labor.  Can we say that about the GOP signs?

      zhena gogolia

      The cover image in the NYT Sunday Review section (paper version) today was a sea of Trump signs surrounding one lone Biden sign. If you looked way at the bottom at the tiny print, it was to illustrate an article about how Trump won rural PA in 2016.

      I showed it to my husband and he could not believe it.

      Zinsky

      “Against stupidity the gods themselves contend in vain.”

      — Friedrich Schiller

      bbleh

      Remember those slightly pathetic desperados at your high-school pre-game rallies?  The ones who were over the top in team-themed clothing, cheering and yelling, and just generally making embarrassing pests of themselves?

      That’s lawn-sign guy.  And he never grew out of it.

      opiejeanne

      Yes, signs really don’t mean anything, don’t move the needle at all.  The last time I put a sign in my yard was for a school board election, two of them, actually, and one got stolen. That one was out at the corner of our yard, where most of the traffic is.

      I really want to put a big one up in our yard, maybe hang it from the porch rail. I notice that the Democrats here rarely put up a sign advocating anything higher than state politicians and wonder if they’re timid about arousing the wing nuts among our neighbors. .

      zhena gogolia

      @opiejeanne:

      In a blue town in a blue state, I put a Kerry-Edwards sign in my yard in 2004. The next day my sign had been stolen and the neighbor’s Bush-Cheney sign put up in its place.

      Kay

      And, there IS no Trump Headquarters in this county, nor do they need one, since they’re all in their homes posting elaborate conspiracy theories on Facebook and spending hundreds of dollars on his crappy merchandise.

      Kay

      @A Good Woman:

      Union printers are a staple of D campaigns. I actually had such a good experience with the union printer in Toledo that D campaigns use I now use them for printing at the law office. It costs a little more but it’s nice work and I appreciate and reward nice work. They ship it to me- sometimes with a post-it smiley face – I think they like me better than the other customers :)

