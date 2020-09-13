He’s going after that Peggy Noonan Pulitzer https://t.co/WDY8wHkC4U
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 9, 2020
Wonder if this dude got a quantity discount…
Definitely not a cult. And yard signs are for sure a winning strategy, slugger. https://t.co/q5Gs2yBUqA
— Zack Czajkowski (@ZackCz) September 12, 2020
I've pointed out this contradiction before, but there's a type of person who believes that outward, highly public signs of Trump enthusiasm (yard signs, rally attendance, etc.) are more reliable than polls BUT that Trump voters are too "shy" to tell the truth to pollsters.
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) September 9, 2020
these are my yard signs pic.twitter.com/WWpao1aYZs
— kilgore trout, non mini-stroke haver (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 9, 2020
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings