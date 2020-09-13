Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Righteous Rant Deserves Elevation

Righteous Rant Deserves Elevation

My niece sent this to me.  Have you seen the Trumpkin?

A righteous rant like this deserves elevation.

Ella in New Mexico: (in an earlier thread)

Nobody with a firing brain cell did not know the truth about the deadliness of the Coronavirus when these conversations were being taped by Woodward.

The only people who refused to believe all the scientists and doctors and the smart people and deny all the images of death and grief and destruction on the screens right in front of their faces were die hard Trump Culters or Republican sociopaths who short-sitedly valued the “economy” over the needs of Americans.(Which tanked even worse than it could have. And those people actually took plenty of precautions because, fuck, dying from COVID is what the little people do.)

At some point we have to hold The Stupids accountable for choosing to ignore what the vast majority of the rest of us decided was the right thing to do. Trump included. THEY caused the deaths of many, many innocent people and even now are persisting in places like ND/SD not because Bob Woodward didn’t immediately release his tapes in March but because they are fucking, God-damned stupid people.

I love what we do in NM with these folks: tell them to STFU and put on the mask or GTFO of my business, restaurant, gym or clinic. We fine or shut down businesses who give the Gov’s orders the finger. We’re persisting with our rules even though were at an R0 of 0.75. Mostly because we’ve got the whiny Red parts of our state acting like this is either a hoax or the fucking end of the world because they have to wear a mask to Walmart, so Gov. Lujan is being absolutely merciless in her refusal to release restrictions. I. LOVE. IT.

At some point a few weeks ago, I just stopped agonizing over what this Governor or that Legislator or those cities did or did not do in response to the Coronavirus and focused on what my community and state was doing. Because I don’t give any more fucks about these people. What kind of “Rugged Independence” is it that you’ll literally do a 180 degree reversal your beliefs just because the Great Orange MAGA Man has declared it to be the New Truth?

Every step of the way on Corona, Trump has revealed himself as the complete and utter failure we all knew he is. Every stupid decision, every news conference where he told people to inject bleach, every loud mouthed demand for a state or a city or a sports team to “OPEN NOW!!” has lead to the giant lead in the polls for Biden, and in a sad, tragic way, it had to happen for us to get rid of this demon. God forbid he’d have done a marginally decent job and just let the smart people handle this, we’d be looking at a shoo-in this fall.

The rest of us are the sane ones. They’re the minority. Fuck them. We owe them NOTHING. And when this is over they should get absolutely NO MERCY. Their party needs to be run so deep into the ground it never finds its way out of the swirling hot magma at the center of the Earth

Thank you for allowing me to vent.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Kent

      I was streaming NPR Morning Edition in the car this morning as I was picking up my daughter and they were talking about Bloomberg just now dropping $100 million into the presidential campaign in Florida and how that is freaking out the Trump campaign.    Anyone know the details?   Would be good news if true.

    2. 2.

      Ruckus

      Ella’s rant is beautiful. A rant for the ages.

      I imagine I can speak for a lot of people when I say, “Damn, I wish I’d written that!”

    4. 4.

      Ella in New Mexico

      OMG I’m so honored. Seriously, sometimes feel like we’re all just screaming sanity into the ears of a buncha deaf people.

      Until I come here, to Balloon Juice. One of the few places I still feel there exists a normal.

      Thanks, Watergirl. And thanks to each and every one of the BJ family for creating such a cool, smart, intelligent space to return to, day in an day out.
      <3 <3 <3

    7. 7.

      pamelabrown53

      Thank you for elevating Ella’s righteous rant! When I read it I thought: “This deserves comment of the week…or something”.

      P.S. Wonder if there’s a pattern for the “Trumpkin”. It’s awesome.

    8. 8.

      The Other Bob

      Yes Ella!  And fuck all the “acceptable Republicans” who clutch their pearls now, but created the conditions for Trump by running on Willie Horton ads, running to save “marriage” and enabling those in Congress and the party who enable Trump.

    14. 14.

      Mousebumples

      Got a mailing from the Republican Party of Wisconsin yesterday, “reminding” me to vote for my R US House member with my absentee vote. WI-08 is R+7, and lean Republican from what I can find online.

      I’d love to flip the seat (an area State Senator is running, but i figured they more recruited her to flip it after redistricting in 2022,and to introduce her to the wider district this year), and it makes me wonder if she’s got a chance?

    16. 16.

      pamelabrown53

      @WaterGirl:

      I think I’d use shredded raffia (or maybe corn silk) for the hair? I suppose I could try to print the picture to use as reference: the caricature is so spot on, it negates any guesswork. We know it’s Trump!

    17. 17.

      raven

      @Mousebumples: There was just a post on my FB that said if you “Return To Sender” with those it costs the sender a lot for the return

       

      Hi, if you’re getting these large black mailers from the Senate Leadership Foundation slagging Jon Ossof, tape a note saying ‘return to sender’ and put it back in the mailbox. These groups get charged a ton by the Post Office to process returns.

    18. 18.

      JPL

      From the Washington Post

      Bloomberg made the decision to focus his final election spending on Florida last week, after news reports that Trump had considered spending as much as $100 million of his own money in the final weeks of the campaign, Bloomberg’s advisers said. Presented with several options on how to make good on an earlier promise to help elect Biden, Bloomberg decided that a narrow focus on Florida was the best use of his money.

    19. 19.

      Florida Frog

      Anybody else getting mailings from the Center for Voter Information? Mr. frog and I got letters saying we might not be legally registered because we recently moved (we updated our address with the SOE before we unpacked the coffee cups).  The letter has a partially filled out voter registration form that doesn’t look quite like the ones I have used in voter registration drives. It doesn’t request all the information. Scam, yes?

    20. 20.

      laura

      • I’ll believe Bloomberg drops 100 large in Florida when it actually happens. His talk has been cheap and his follow through nonexistent. Until then “don’t tax me bro” can take a seat.
    21. 21.

      pamelabrown53

      @JPL:

      100 mil. is a big chunk of change for 1 state. Wonder how it will be spent. Hopefully, a sizable amount will be GOTV efforts, poll monitoring and money for legal challenges. Obama carried the state twice so we know the votes are there!

    23. 23.

      Ksmiami

      @Ruckus: Exactly- just because fauxvangelicals and Magats want to drag us back into caves to divine the future from chicken bones instead of scientists, doesn’t mean we have to follow them in their ignorance. Fuck fair and balanced- They’re fucking wrong and stupid and we’re right. Bury them.

    25. 25.

      pamelabrown53

      @laura:

      I’d believe Bloomberg’s pledge of 100 mil. before I’d believe Trump’s: “Maybe I’ll spend  a 100 mil. of my own money”, BS.

      I really doubt there would be such a specific announcement if Bloomberg wasn’t committed. Why not wait to shoot the gift horse if he reneges?

    26. 26.

      Kay

      Will Saletan
      @saletan
      · 3h
      Trump’s ex-deputy DNI Sue Gordon on FTN, on Trump saying “They’re trying to rig this election” and “Every one of these races was a fraud”: “That message—that you can’t trust our system, that you can’t trust the vote … is exactly what the Russians particularly hope to achieve.”

      I may never get over that the Republican Party tried to turn this country into Russia. Anyone who says they would have guessed that is lying. Their model for this country is Putin’s Russia. That’s what they hope to achieve. I love the assumption behind it too- that they’ll be the ruling kleptocrats. Extreme stupidity and greed combined with insane levels of arrogance.

    28. 28.

      jl

      I don’t understand what’s going on in Europe. Spain does have a serious outbreak which is burdening some regional health systems. But in France, the huge increase in cases seems due to huge increases in testing. The increase in confirmed casts started about two months ago, but in contrast to Spain, very little change in the mortality rate. The mortality rate in France looks identical to other countries that have not had comparable increases in cases. After almost two months, there should be an increase in the mortality rate.
      The increase in cases in most European countries seems to to along with a comparable increase in tests. So what is going on? Increase in cases mostly among very young, so hasn’t hit vulnerable groups yet? Their contact tracing programs are very good and quarantining the cases very early? I read a new item that said that RNA fragments hang around in the body far longer than previously thought, and tests are so sensitive they are picking up people who have already recovered?
      If anyone has read anything about it, please post a comment.

      Edit: actually, in most of Western Europe, the increases in cases seem to be driven mostly by increases in testing. You can download the data from Our World and Data and run the numbers. The outbreaks that are producing a lot of hospitalizations and deaths are in the Balkins, but I haven’t seen them mentioned in the news.

    29. 29.

      Ruckus

      @pamelabrown53:

      He did spend a bit of his own money to run, before he got kicked to the curb. So MAYBE it’s possible. I’d bet that 50 mil in FL and a couple of mil in 25 other states might be a bit more productive but what do I know, I work in millionths not millions. (Precision machinist humor)

    30. 30.

      The Moar You Know

      The letter has a partially filled out voter registration form that doesn’t look quite like the ones I have used in voter registration drives. It doesn’t request all the information. Scam, yes?

      @Florida Frog: why chance it? Go to your local registrars office and get the proper forms.

       

      ETA:  they seem legit but these days you just never know.

    31. 31.

      evodevo

      @raven:  Note from a postal worker here: it won’t be returned unless it has an endorsement on the mailpiece somewhere that says: Address Service requested; Return Service requested; or something similar. if it says “standard mail” in the right hand corner, it will just be thrown out/recycled by us. NOW, if it has a “business reply” indicia on the front, THE SENDER has to pay the return postage, and in that case you get your revenge lol

    33. 33.

      Elizabelle

      @Ella in New Mexico

      Love your rant, Ella. And well done, New Mexico, with being sane about COVID avoidance practices. (Land that believes in science, as well as enchantment.) Take issue, though, with your comment

      God forbid he’d have done a marginally decent job and just let the smart people handle this, we’d be looking at a shoo-in this fall.

      I don’t agree with that at all. I do not know why that sentiment is going around. Guessing it’s rightwingers/Republicans who want to pretend the COVID sabotage is a sad spot in an otherwise acceptable presidency.

      The callous disrespect of the Black Lives Matter protests? And fomenting violence by lying about them? The impeachment trial that did not agree to hear witnesses, and drew only one Republican vote on one count? The wildfires that Trump could not give a fuck about? Sabotaging the Post Office? All the grifters, tearing all our government agencies and public lands to pieces?

      Packing the courts? William Barr and all the other ridiculously awful people in the administration? Saying outright the press is a danger to democracy? Ejecting journalists and abusing them at his Nuremberg style rallies?

      Using his own properties to grift the government at every turn? Flying down to Florida or another Trump property every chance he gets, and overbilling the Secret Service and government for the travel costs? During a pandemic, too, when individuals are not getting economic support and healthcare, because the GOP does not want to set that precedent?

      I don’t think Trump was cruising to victory at all, except for the “China Virus.” I think that is a complete lie.

      We actually are not a 50/50 country. More like 60/40, very honestly. But it behooves the liars and their media mouthpieces to act like we’re right on the line. I don’t think we should repeat that shit, because it helps to validate it.

      That said, we have to work like never before for a Blue Wave that will make Trump’s upcoming election stealing impossible.

