Late Night Open Thread: Mike Bloomberg & His Money

Thing is, while Mr. Bloomberg is certainly willing as well as able to pay for his pleasures, he’s frugal. After not actually keeping his most widely celebrated 2020-election-related promises so far, why volunteer to throw in $100,000,000 now?

Aha:

Yes, Mike Bloomberg would certainly take an opportunity to remind his former NYC neighbor which of them actually *is* a billionaire. Even if Mike doesn’t actually end up spending a hundred million, the Squatter-in-Chief will insist his Marred-A-Largo castle be defended from the Democratic (at the moment) barbarian.

I’ll believe it when I see it, but if Bloomberg can force the RNC to throw a bunch of money they can’t spare into advertising in Florida, bless you Mike & I hope Biden’s team finds you a nice ceremonial ambassadorship come January.

    24Comments

    3. 3.

      West of the Rockies

      Might I suggest the teeniest of changes:  Marred-a-Lardo.

      I’ve expressed this sentiment before:  I hope Trump and everyone around him has their guts twisted with stress, their bowels impacted with the waste product of their ruined souls, and misery wafting over them like pungent dog farts.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      polyorchnid octopunch

      Just as an aside, the post “Joe Biden on Iran” is not showing up on the front page; I only found it because of the @johngcole tweet announcing it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Another Scott

      The stories say “plans” or “is considering” spending in FL.

      The BBC News chyron said (roughly) “Bloomberg donates $100M to Biden campaign.”

      :-/

      The reporting is so very sloppy on this stuff.

      As others commented earlier – I’ll believe it when the checks clear.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      debbie

      Trump was bullshitting when he said he’d use $100 million of his own money. He won’t even pay for his own fucking golf games. Bloomberg’s threat (real or otherwise; I think he’ll spend it) may just force Trump to actually expend funds. The real question is whether the Florida t.v. and radio media buyers will accept rubles or not.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      e julius drivingstorm

      I’m a Floriduh resident. Dade and Broward counties registered thousands of former felons before the Republican state legislature enacted the law that fines and court costs had to be  paid by the prospective voters before their eligiblilty was restored. But the State can’t tell you what those costs are. Hello?  What if Trump were a felon and tried to vote in Florida – oh wait!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      RaflW

      I’d like to see Mike give most of that $100M to the funds that pay off Florida voter’s backlog of fines, so they can vote. I know, the “Stop and Frisk” dude isn’t likely to want to make those sorts of amends. But he should.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Felanius Kootea

      @Omnes Omnibus: He seems to be waiting for late September or early October for 2020 presidential campaign spending.

      His Greenwood Initiative (Economic Justice for Black America) gave $100 million early in September to the four historically black medical schools in the US (Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, Meharry Medical College, Morehouse School of Medicine and Howard University College of Medicine). Together, they educate about 70% of black doctors in the US.

      I think he’ll come through for Joe Biden.

      Reply

