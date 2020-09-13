BOOM!! Mike Bloomberg plans to spend at least $100 million in Florida to help elect Joe Biden, a massive late-stage infusion of cash that could reshape the presidential contest in a costly toss-up state central to Trump’s reelection hopes. https://t.co/yz6HyakRL3 — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) September 13, 2020

Thing is, while Mr. Bloomberg is certainly willing as well as able to pay for his pleasures, he’s frugal. After not actually keeping his most widely celebrated 2020-election-related promises so far, why volunteer to throw in $100,000,000 now?

Aha:

The thing is, @MikeBloomberg actually *has* $100 million laying around to invest in Florida; Trump doesn't. pic.twitter.com/h4uyBVcbpu — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) September 13, 2020

Yes, Mike Bloomberg would certainly take an opportunity to remind his former NYC neighbor which of them actually *is* a billionaire. Even if Mike doesn’t actually end up spending a hundred million, the Squatter-in-Chief will insist his Marred-A-Largo castle be defended from the Democratic (at the moment) barbarian.

I’ll believe it when I see it, but if Bloomberg can force the RNC to throw a bunch of money they can’t spare into advertising in Florida, bless you Mike & I hope Biden’s team finds you a nice ceremonial ambassadorship come January.

Trump won Florida by only 1.19%. If Biden keeps the Hillary states—and he doesn’t appear in much danger of losing any—& he wins just Michigan and Florida it’s done. https://t.co/relI7hb4IL — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 13, 2020