Dr. Fauci says he "disagrees" with Pres. Trump's remarks that the U.S. has "rounded the final turn" on the coronavirus. "The statistics … they are disturbing. We're plateauing at around 40,000 cases a day. And the deaths are around a 1,000."https://t.co/470vGaaMrk — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 13, 2020

Here’s how Joe Biden would combat the pandemic if he wins the election https://t.co/OBmEz7ypCI — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 12, 2020

======

The global death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 916,000 with 28.5 million infections, while France and the United Arab Emirates posted grim new milestones for daily infections https://t.co/0RZeEOBwJM pic.twitter.com/mGrtbtkerO — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 12, 2020

More than 900,000 people have died with coronavirus, globally, so far Nearly 30 million cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, in 188 countrieshttps://t.co/XZbxHrNZTx pic.twitter.com/k3UzUk4QE2 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 11, 2020

The U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly approves a wide-ranging resolution on tackling the coronavirus pandemic over objections from the United States and Israel. https://t.co/W8jivpOZgp — The Associated Press (@AP) September 12, 2020

Read more about how coronavirus has impacted on lives around the world: https://t.co/XZbxHrNZTx — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 11, 2020

Coronavirus lingering on chilled salmon may be infectious for more than a week, according to researchers in China https://t.co/QKpGxUUKN8 — Bloomberg (@business) September 13, 2020

Masks, staggered schedules and social bubbles: This is how schools across the world are welcoming back students pic.twitter.com/0uiI6Uh2v9 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 12, 2020

Coronavirus: How the lockdown has changed schooling in South Asia https://t.co/keGIAD5gYy — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 12, 2020

ASIA TODAY: India’s confirmed coronavirus tally has crossed 4.6 million after a record surge of 97,570 new cases in 24 hours. India also reports another 1,201 deaths, taking total fatalities to 77,472. https://t.co/iWry1WI9kU — The Associated Press (@AP) September 12, 2020

South Korea eases social distancing for two weeks ahead of major holiday https://t.co/kHjcQ7CqAG pic.twitter.com/LhnYDzUawj — Reuters (@Reuters) September 13, 2020

Retweeted by Laurie Garrett:

Israel becomes first nation to announce a second coronavirus lockdownhttps://t.co/aw8uX7mtUG — thelonevirologist (@thelonevirologi) September 12, 2020

Some 8,000 people marched against measures imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the southern German city of Munich, according to a police estimate. Most of them ignored a city ordinance requiring the wearing of masks https://t.co/20W6XzMKFY pic.twitter.com/d5eb0GvbmP — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 12, 2020

#BREAKING France reports more than 10,000 daily coronavirus cases pic.twitter.com/f0CBuKf3Va — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 12, 2020

Ireland's lengthy coronavirus shutdown of pubs is hitting rural areas especially hard where the pub is a pillar of the local community and historically can act as anything from a hardware store to grocer's, drapers and even an undertakers @AFP @JoeStensonhttps://t.co/TtZus1NLig — AFP Features (@AFPfeature) September 12, 2020

Coronavirus: Nottingham house party host fined £10K https://t.co/N2iKesSNl1 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) September 13, 2020

Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions https://t.co/N51VttpwzQ pic.twitter.com/mRHGI8zNjC — Reuters (@Reuters) September 13, 2020

'Our safe little bubble': Antarctica is still free of COVID-19. But as the Southern Hemisphere's winter ends and summer workers begin to arrive, can it stay that way? https://t.co/J3QJ1HTKuW — The Associated Press (@AP) September 12, 2020

Brazil #coronavirus death toll passes 130,000. With the 2nd-highest death toll in the pandemic after the United States, Brazil has been devastated by COVID19. But there's cautious optimism over signs the virus is finally slowing https://t.co/S6q1JloHT7 pic.twitter.com/VlH1WUDRhi — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 12, 2020

Brazil slum ballet school taps resilience to survive pandemichttps://t.co/c9FuTsNBjs

📸 Nelson Almeida #AFP pic.twitter.com/f9q2uGu16Q — AFP Photo (@AFPphoto) September 11, 2020

======

Another reason to mask up: You'll get less sick. Theory posited in New England Journal of Medicine article. Basically, if you’re exposed through a mask, it can reduce the amount of viruses you inhale. Drs. Monica Gandhi & George Rutherford report in NEJM https://t.co/7lR7So0WSJ pic.twitter.com/zH2B9RD4LJ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 12, 2020

Major Covid19 vaccine trial resumes in the UK after safety review. AstraZeneca & Oxford Univ said Saturday they had resumed the trial after getting an all-clear from British regulators. The study was temporarily paused Wednesday when a participant got sick https://t.co/9fU4fFxnhc pic.twitter.com/0EvNSqzQBN — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 12, 2020

Pfizer & BioNTech are expanding the size of their US Phase 3 #Covid19 vaccine trial. Going to test the vaccine in 44,000 people, up from 30,000, @matthewherper reports. Will lower enrollment age to 16 & include people with stable HIV. https://t.co/NpoKLfUikV — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) September 12, 2020

New CDC report: Young kids can spread Covid in their communities. To protect families and communities, open schools safely or not at all. Reduce community spread. Minimize risk. Plan to find and manage cases. Communicate transparently. https://t.co/WKTJ2RMnA5 pic.twitter.com/x1YDHMqKwR — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) September 12, 2020

New book: "Viruses, Pandemics, and Immunity," is a primer on viruses, vaccines and therapies https://t.co/1eDDjZFH0G via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 12, 2020

======

In South Korea, anyone can dial 1339 from anywhere in the country and schedule a COVID-19 test nearby that day. Why hasn’t the U.S. followed South Korea’s example, as so many other countries have? https://t.co/wopFdqkrRc — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) September 13, 2020

Nate is playing down the COVID situation on college campuses, but he's got the wrong denominator. Those 36,000 cases on campuses are not out of the 20M students in the US, but out of the much small number on campus in person right now. h/t @zbinney_NFLinj https://t.co/Mwbm3w6zKC — Carl T. Bergstrom (@CT_Bergstrom) September 12, 2020