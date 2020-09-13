Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday/Sunday, September 12-13

    1. 1.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Yesterday, China reported 0 new domestic confirmed cases and 0 new domestic asymptomatic case, and 10 new imported confirmed cases, 70 imported asymptomatic cases:

      * Shanghai Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the US and the Philippines, and 1 Italian national coming from France (via Moscow)
      * Ningbo in Zhejiang Province – 2 confirmed and 4 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from India
      * Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Turkey; 5 asymptomatic case, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Nigeria, 1 each from Kazakhstan, the Ukraine and Indonesia
      * Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 7 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese national returning from Russia
      * Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the Philippines
      * Nanning in Guangxi Province – 1 confirmed case and 3 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese national returning from overseas, no further information released
      * Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese National returning from Chad (via Paris CdG); 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Mexico (via Paris CdG)
      * Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 confirmed and 38 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      * Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Nigeria (via Muscat); 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Pakistan
      * Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the Philippines (via Inchon), Sudan and the United Arab Emirates
      * Xiamen in Fujian Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Bolivia, Kazakhstan and Hong Kong
      * Chongqing Municipality – 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from the UAE
      * Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a South Korean National coming from Seoul

      Not yet officially reported by the National Helath Commission, but Ruili in Yunnan Province (on the border with Myanmar) reported a suspect case in one of the residential compounds last night. The entire compound is under lock down, pending confirmation of the case.

      Today, Hong Kong reported 19 new cases, 11 from local transmission, 3 without clear source of transmission.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily numbers. 47 new cases. 45 cases from local infection. 28 Malaysians: 14 in Kedah, comprising 13 from the Tawar cluster and one from the Sungai cluster; 14 in Sabah, comprising eight from the Benteng Lahad Datu cluster, three senior citizens, one screened with influenza-like illness, one health-care worker, and one police detainee. 17 non-Malaysians, comprising two quarantined persons, one old-age home resident, and 14 from the Benteng Lahad Datu cluster.

      Two imported cases, both non-Malaysians, arriving from Morocco and the Maldives.

      The cumulative reported total is 9,915 cases.

      Seven more patients recovered and were discharged, for a total of 9,196 patients recovered — 92.75% of the cumulative reported total. 591 active and contagious cases are currently being isolated/treated in hospital; nine are in ICU, four of them on respirators.

      There are still no new deaths since 1st September, and the total remains at 128 deaths — 1.29% of the cumulative reported total, 1.37% of resolved cases.

      Reply

