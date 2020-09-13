The grin reaper.https://t.co/YaYKvF2w8M pic.twitter.com/dGT9gNmbFV
— Tom Toles (@TomTolesToons) September 10, 2020
This reads like a taunting note from a serial killer. pic.twitter.com/he5TNsafDv
— Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) September 10, 2020
It would be pointless to fill up the regular COVID-19 update thread with imprecations. Yet I cannot refrain from praying that Sekhmet, Goddess of Consequences, catches up with the Squatter-in-Chief, every single one of his vile kinfolk and corrupt enablers, and let’s not forget Bob ‘Wise Chronicler’ Woodward very soon and very thoroughly.
.@ewarren on what would have happened if Trump didn’t downplay the virus: “How many lives would have been saved?”
“I must share what 190,000 other families share and that is, could it have been my brother who would have been saved?” https://t.co/MrchLX3f06
— The ReidOut (@thereidout) September 11, 2020
Maybe if those disproportionately dying of COVID looked like the author and/or publishers, someone might have sounded the alarm that this info should have been made public immediately. That lives literally depended on it.
— Helen Ubiñas (@NotesFromHeL) September 9, 2020
Well, Putin’s daughter got his vaccine, so…. https://t.co/muhTbuZf8V
— Joan McCarter (@joanmccarter) September 10, 2020
In early March I was trying to convince the corporate owners of a chain of nursing homes to take the respiratory pandemic seriously.
Audio of the President saying it was airborne and had a 5% fatality rate would have done it.
55k Americans in nursing homes have died since then https://t.co/YH3H7ps3f7
— Matthew Cortland, Esq (@mattbc) September 10, 2020
The press is framing this as “Trump knew how bad this was and didn’t warn the country” but really the scandal is “Trump knew how bad this was and didn’t launch a massive federal prevention effort.”
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) September 10, 2020
Twitter geniuses: "No one outside the Beltway cares about this stuff"
Poll: https://t.co/e8olWjH6LW pic.twitter.com/ANgUirLHxK
— Daniel Larison (@DanielLarison) September 11, 2020
In which I review Bob Woodwards's new book, Rage, and find it to be a chronicle of cowering sycophants and enablershttps://t.co/kKmQW8wVQ2
— Rosa Brooks (@brooks_rosa) September 10, 2020
Earlier risk warning by Trump also would have triggered earlier preparedness by US hospitals.
As I wrote in early Feb, there was a window to begin prepping health facilities for the possibility of a surge. https://t.co/9tg2iBAYNO pic.twitter.com/OpjlzJO49k
— Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) September 9, 2020
But that didn’t happen. When I talked to infectious disease docs at that time, they said consistently that while they recognized the risk, their execs wouldn’t incur preparedness costs as long as HHS was saying the risk in the US was low.https://t.co/797QV2NnBY
— Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) September 9, 2020
Nearly 200,000 dead from #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/4NqddrgHki
— Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) September 12, 2020
Only bits of Woodward's 18 interviews w/#Trump are out, so no idea what he asked next.
I'd have asked, "When you were worried about panic, it was the stock market you were thinking of?"
And, "You tell voters that #AntifaBLMTerrorists will burn suburbs: isn't that inducing panic?" https://t.co/XBC6s1MuIw
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 11, 2020
Maybe just me, but “I have nothing to offer but blood,toil,tears and sweat. We have before us an ordeal of the most grievous kind. We have before us many, many long months of struggle and of suffering” sounds a bit different than “one day Nazis will just disappear.” https://t.co/PgtxPSfVWv
— Philip Klein (@philipaklein) September 11, 2020
This. https://t.co/hXxToIfbYi pic.twitter.com/ty2CUbNO7a
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) September 10, 2020
It's not hard to acknowledge that he was trying to stop panic. A very specific one. That's why he instructed Larry Kudlow to get on television and tell people to "buy the dip." https://t.co/oOMWI2dNMS https://t.co/ysEkZQGter
— Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) September 9, 2020
I’m more upset that 190,000 people have died. https://t.co/coz5XSOQTL
— Josh Busby (@busbyj2) September 10, 2020
Journalist Bob Woodward, facing criticism for only now revealing President Trump’s early concerns about the severity of the coronavirus, says he needed time to be sure that Trump’s private comments from February were accurate. https://t.co/xR3861vkbC
— The Associated Press (@AP) September 9, 2020
Brave Sir Woodward!
Moral Dilemma pic.twitter.com/tEhtViY7rY
— Steven Dengler (@Dracogen) September 9, 2020
And here’s an epic parallel tweet by @ben_rosen https://t.co/nyaTqzd9T4 https://t.co/aOgismNpIF
— Steven Dengler (@Dracogen) September 9, 2020
The stupidity and smug, unearned self-assurance of white men is killing a 9/11 worth of Americans every week. pic.twitter.com/m2OYJxNttl
— Antifa-American 🏳️🌈🙄 (@SJGrunewald) September 11, 2020
And the ‘stupid, smug, self-assured’ (elderly) white men are not all mopes in MAGA caps, either.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings