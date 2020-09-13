This reads like a taunting note from a serial killer. pic.twitter.com/he5TNsafDv — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) September 10, 2020

It would be pointless to fill up the regular COVID-19 update thread with imprecations. Yet I cannot refrain from praying that Sekhmet, Goddess of Consequences, catches up with the Squatter-in-Chief, every single one of his vile kinfolk and corrupt enablers, and let’s not forget Bob ‘Wise Chronicler’ Woodward very soon and very thoroughly.

.@ewarren on what would have happened if Trump didn’t downplay the virus: “How many lives would have been saved?”

“I must share what 190,000 other families share and that is, could it have been my brother who would have been saved?” https://t.co/MrchLX3f06 — The ReidOut (@thereidout) September 11, 2020





Maybe if those disproportionately dying of COVID looked like the author and/or publishers, someone might have sounded the alarm that this info should have been made public immediately. That lives literally depended on it. — Helen Ubiñas (@NotesFromHeL) September 9, 2020

Well, Putin’s daughter got his vaccine, so…. https://t.co/muhTbuZf8V — Joan McCarter (@joanmccarter) September 10, 2020

In early March I was trying to convince the corporate owners of a chain of nursing homes to take the respiratory pandemic seriously.

Audio of the President saying it was airborne and had a 5% fatality rate would have done it.

55k Americans in nursing homes have died since then https://t.co/YH3H7ps3f7 — Matthew Cortland, Esq (@mattbc) September 10, 2020

The press is framing this as “Trump knew how bad this was and didn’t warn the country” but really the scandal is “Trump knew how bad this was and didn’t launch a massive federal prevention effort.” — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) September 10, 2020

Twitter geniuses: "No one outside the Beltway cares about this stuff" Poll: https://t.co/e8olWjH6LW pic.twitter.com/ANgUirLHxK — Daniel Larison (@DanielLarison) September 11, 2020

In which I review Bob Woodwards's new book, Rage, and find it to be a chronicle of cowering sycophants and enablershttps://t.co/kKmQW8wVQ2 — Rosa Brooks (@brooks_rosa) September 10, 2020

Earlier risk warning by Trump also would have triggered earlier preparedness by US hospitals.

As I wrote in early Feb, there was a window to begin prepping health facilities for the possibility of a surge. https://t.co/9tg2iBAYNO pic.twitter.com/OpjlzJO49k — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) September 9, 2020

But that didn’t happen. When I talked to infectious disease docs at that time, they said consistently that while they recognized the risk, their execs wouldn’t incur preparedness costs as long as HHS was saying the risk in the US was low.https://t.co/797QV2NnBY — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) September 9, 2020

Only bits of Woodward's 18 interviews w/#Trump are out, so no idea what he asked next.

I'd have asked, "When you were worried about panic, it was the stock market you were thinking of?"

And, "You tell voters that #AntifaBLMTerrorists will burn suburbs: isn't that inducing panic?" https://t.co/XBC6s1MuIw — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 11, 2020

Maybe just me, but “I have nothing to offer but blood,toil,tears and sweat. We have before us an ordeal of the most grievous kind. We have before us many, many long months of struggle and of suffering” sounds a bit different than “one day Nazis will just disappear.” https://t.co/PgtxPSfVWv — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) September 11, 2020

It's not hard to acknowledge that he was trying to stop panic. A very specific one. That's why he instructed Larry Kudlow to get on television and tell people to "buy the dip." https://t.co/oOMWI2dNMS https://t.co/ysEkZQGter — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) September 9, 2020

I’m more upset that 190,000 people have died. https://t.co/coz5XSOQTL — Josh Busby (@busbyj2) September 10, 2020

Journalist Bob Woodward, facing criticism for only now revealing President Trump’s early concerns about the severity of the coronavirus, says he needed time to be sure that Trump’s private comments from February were accurate. https://t.co/xR3861vkbC — The Associated Press (@AP) September 9, 2020

Brave Sir Woodward!

The stupidity and smug, unearned self-assurance of white men is killing a 9/11 worth of Americans every week. pic.twitter.com/m2OYJxNttl — Antifa-American 🏳️‍🌈🙄 (@SJGrunewald) September 11, 2020



And the ‘stupid, smug, self-assured’ (elderly) white men are not all mopes in MAGA caps, either.