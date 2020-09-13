Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Bad Takes Pandemic VENTING Open Thread

It would be pointless to fill up the regular COVID-19 update thread with imprecations. Yet I cannot refrain from praying that Sekhmet, Goddess of Consequences, catches up with the Squatter-in-Chief, every single one of his vile kinfolk and corrupt enablers, and let’s not forget Bob ‘Wise Chronicler’ Woodward very soon and very thoroughly.


Brave Sir Woodward!


And the ‘stupid, smug, self-assured’ (elderly) white men are not all mopes in MAGA caps, either.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    43Comments

    2. 2.

      FelonyGovt

      Helen Kennedy is exactly right. It’s not so much that he didn’t warn the public, it’s that he knew all this and did nothing to coordinate a strong federal response.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      The true evil of the Electoral College is that makes the vast majority of people's vote not matter, and by extension it makes their lives not matter to politicians.

      Trump has no reason to care that California is on fire. Literally none. Because he can't get votes from it.

      — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) September 13, 2020

      Donnie doesn’t follow that logic, because he can’t. He won’t spend any money on disasters in red states, either, because his number one job is to break federal government and people’s trust in it.

      But the overall point of the tweet is a good one. The Electoral College needs to go.

      https://www.nationalpopularvote.com/written-explanation

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I hope that guy who says if he dies, he dies doesn’t plan to use health care if he contracts COVID. After all, if he dies, he dies.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Another Scott

      @Immanentize: The dynamics change a lot when states aren’t winner-take-all, of course.

      “Donnie got 4,483,810 votes in California, and 2,819,534 votes in New York, bro.”

      ;-)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Matt McIrvin

      The fact that the current dogpile of negative Trump stories is mostly shits turning on other shits gives the latter shits the opportunity to just dump on the sources (and anti-anti-Trump left ratfuckers the opportunity to complain that Democrats are in some sense in league with bad people). But there’s not much alternative given who has inside information.

      Reply
    Wag

      Wag

      I’m feeling decidedly mixed emotions about Woodward holding on to his information for has long as he did.  On the one hand, I agree that there is the possibility that had he released the interview tapes earlier that we might have changed the course of the pandemic and saved lives.  This is counterbalanced my my certainty that had the information been released in March that one of two things would have happened: One- the information would have disappeared down the memory hole, and would have been just another blip on the downward spiral that we have found ourselves in for the past three years and the pandemic would have played out exactly as it has, or Two-it would have caused a shift in how the Trump administration had handled the pandemic, and Trump would be cruising to reelection.

       

      By waiting, Woodward has been able to maximize his impact.  There is no way that anyone can downplay the pandemic, Trump now owns the deaths, and there is the possibility of a seismic shift in public opinion that wouldn’t have existed under the other scenarios.  On the whole, and as much as it pains me to say it, I think that Woodward has done us a great service by waiting for this moment.

      Reply
    Mike in NC

      Mike in NC

      Fat Bastard’s minions have been all over the Sunday talking heads shows to tell everybody what a ‘perfect’ response he had to the pandemic (because of course everything he does is ‘perfect’).

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Another Scott

      @Wag: Counterfactuals are often fun.  And maybe you’re right that it would have been memory-holed by now.  But it really wasn’t Woodward’s decision (nor the decision of all of these other authors) to make.  They should have blown the whistle.

      One thing that we do know would have mattered…

      If the CDC had been allowed to lead public communication, Americans would have better understood the risk of Covid and how to protect ourselves and our families. We would have saved lives and jobs.

      — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) September 12, 2020

      (via HelenBranswell)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Immanentize

      @Another Scott: Your quote, wherever it’s from, falls into the “figures don’t lie, but liars figure” innumeracy problems.

      Clinton received more votes over Trump in California than she received over Trump nationally:

      Approx. 8,754,000 vs 4,484,000 in Cal.

      She received 1.7 mil. more in New York making a surplus equal to what would be half of Clinton’s excess votes nationally.  So yes, without the electoral college, New York and California would have elected the president.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Another Scott

      @Immanentize: But the campaign would have been very different.  Yes, she probably would have still won – that’s the whole point after all – everyone’s vote should count.

      But if Donnie didn’t write off CA and NY and instead had campaigned in Rochester and Buffalo and Yreka and Fresno and … then who knows what might have happened.

      The EC distorts campaigns, politics, and our national government.  OH, FL, PA, WI aren’t the only states that matter.

      My $0.02.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Sloane Ranger

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: What I thought was funny (and not in a ha ha way) was him going on to say “What do we do wear masks and stay inside for another year? What does that get us?” When right behind him were some saner Trump fans who were wearing masks, thereby proving that you can wear a mask AND go outside at the same time!

      Reply
    Benw

      Benw

      Points at Trump: “fuck you!”
      Points at Woodward: “and fuck you!”
      Points at Liz Warren: “you’re cool”
      Points at Ivanka: “and fuck you!”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Wag:

      or Two-it would have caused a shift in how the Trump administration had handled the pandemic, and Trump would be cruising to reelection.

      If this had happened, I would have welcomed it. Minimizing the direct human toll is always more important than the political effects.

      But… it never would have happened. Impossible.

      Reply
    Kent

      Kent

      @Wag: Agreed.   The Woodward interviews were conducted just weeks after impeachment.  If that didn’t bring him down, the Woodward interview wouldn’t have either.*  Some disagreement about the severity and infectiousness of Covid-19 at a point in February or early March when very few people had actually died would have had zero effect on the course of US policy and would long ago have disappeared into the memory hole.

      It’s not like we were flying blind.  We had the examples of Italy and Spain happening at those same moments.  There was immense coverage of the course of the pandemic in Italy.  We knew what we were dealing with.

      November 3 is the only thing that matters.

      *I mean Bob Woodward is still a tool. But I don’t blame him personally for the course of the pandemic.  That is all on Trump and the 40% of the nation who enables him.

      Reply
    germy

      germy

      “why aren’t you wearing a mask?”

      “I have a hard time hearing people when they speak.  That’s why I don’t wear a mask.”

      Reply
    sdhays

      sdhays

      @Wag: I agree with this mostly. I don’t think it would have caused a shift in how the Dump administration handled the pandemic. Dump would have reacted like a feral chicken and lashed out at Woodward and the Republican Senate would have all hidden under their desks until reporters stopped asking them for comment, which would have taken a day or two with our ADD media. And then the Dump administration would have gone back to doing what it does best: jack shit.

      But maybe it would have changed how states and private enterprises dealt with the virus and that could have saved lives. That’s what the tweet up above asserts. I don’t know.

      Reply
    RSA

      RSA

      @Another Scott:

      Counterfactuals are often fun.  And maybe you’re right that it would have been memory-holed by now.  But it really wasn’t Woodward’s decision (nor the decision of all of these other authors) to make.  They should have blown the whistle.

      Agreed. And even back in March we had projections of the number of deaths COVID-19 could lead to—some much, much higher than what we have today. Woodward can’t be credited for waiting without also being blamed for standing by and not doing anything to help.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Matt McIrvin

      @RSA: Yeah, I don’t think the general picture of the disease was ever rosy. Some of the projections imagined COVID spreading essentially unchecked, infecting 60-70% of the US population over a two-year period and killing about 1-2 million people in the US.

      As it is, I think we’re on track for about half that, though it could be lower if a vaccine or much more effective treatment gets widespread distribution first. And what difference there is is entirely down to states, localities and individuals acting without federal help.

      Reply
    patrick II

      patrick II

      If you believe Trump withheld information about the dangers of COVID because he felt his countrymen would panic it just shows the disdain he has for the American people.  Leaders in other countries informed their countrymen of the danger and began truth based policies that suppressed the spread of the disease. The people of those countries were able to handle it.  They didn’t run around like their hair was on fire, but generally complied with the difficult task laid before them.  Because Trump has disdain bordering on hatred for the people he claims to be one of we lead the world in COVID deaths. His followers should be clear-eyed about the slap in the face he has given them.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      zhena gogolia

      WaPo:

      Biden, who is leading Trump in the money race, got even more good news in the form of a pledge by former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg to spend at least $100 million in Florida to help elect the Democratic presidential nominee.

      Reply
    RaflW

      RaflW

      BTW, can anyone shed light on the dank and disturbing world of anime fanboi twitter? I made an anti-‘militia’ twitter comment in re: Multnoma County the other day, and a host of Anime freaks have been pushing back.

      They all have cartoon avitars and many of their bios are full of ingroup signaling that means little if one doesn’t give a shit about their, uhhh, culture. But they seem Nazi-curious, some of them, and others are anarcho-tear-it-downs (which doesn’t make sense, of course, since ‘ungrowth’ing would likely come with an unstable internet and less access to Anime pr~n).

      Anyhooo, it’s probably not important. But I just wanted to vent about another shitty corner of America. I could care less what gets people off (as long as consent is central to it). But when a fandom/kink crosses into fascist ideology, and then bubbles up on my timeline, I’m gonna go ‘yeesh, what is this?!’

      Reply
    Scout211

      Scout211

      Good news.  I wondered about this postcard that we got in the mail (California) last week.  It was so confusing and filled with generic “absentee ballot” information that does not apply in California, where we all will be getting ballots in the mail.

      https://www.9news.com/article/news/local/local-politics/colorado-sues-us-postal-service-incorrect-voting-statement/73-932f58cb-b14f-4e21-933b-994ef55b6008

      DENVER — A judge granted a temporary restraining order Saturday evening after Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service over a USPS mailing to Colorado voters that includes what the lawsuit states are “false statements.”

      Reply

