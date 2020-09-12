Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Word salad with all caps

Not all heroes wear capes.

This is how realignments happen…

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Lighten up, Francis.

Verified, but limited!

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

How has Obama failed you today?

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Naturally gregarious and alpha

The house always wins.

Good luck with your asparagus.

No one could have predicted…

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Just a few bad apples.

Consistently wrong since 2002

The Math Demands It!

Shocking, but not surprising.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

This Blog Goes to 11…

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Toddler-Proofing the Federal Government

Toddler-Proofing the Federal Government

by | 77 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

It’s as bad as we thought at the CDC. From Politico:

The CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports are authored by career scientists and serve as the main vehicle for the agency to inform doctors, researchers and the general public about how Covid-19 is spreading and who is at risk. Such reports have historically been published with little fanfare and no political interference, said several longtime health department officials, and have been viewed as a cornerstone of the nation’s public health work for decades.

But since Michael Caputo, a former Trump campaign official with no medical or scientific background, was installed in April as the health department’s new spokesperson, there have been substantial efforts to align the reports with Trump’s statements, including the president’s claims that fears about the outbreak are overstated, or stop the reports altogether.

Caputo and his team have attempted to add caveats to the CDC’s findings, including an effort to retroactively change agency reports that they said wrongly inflated the risks of Covid-19 and should have made clear that Americans sickened by the virus may have been infected because of their own behavior, according to the individuals familiar with the situation and emails reviewed by POLITICO.

Caputo’s team also has tried to halt the release of some CDC reports, including delaying a report that addressed how doctors were prescribing hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug favored by Trump as a coronavirus treatment despite scant evidence. The report, which was held for about a month after Caputo’s team raised questions about its authors’ political leanings, was finally published last week. It said that “the potential benefits of these drugs do not outweigh their risks.”

It’s entirely possible that people DIED because Caputo was worried that the CDC guidance would hurt Trump’s feelings and delayed its release for weeks. This is intolerable. It’s also the tip of the iceberg. Politico had a similar story about HHS and the same cast of characters trying to muzzle Dr. Fauci earlier this week:

A Trump administration appointee at the Department of Health and Human Services is trying to prevent Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, from speaking about the risks that coronavirus poses to children.

Emails obtained by POLITICO show Paul Alexander — a senior adviser to Michael Caputo, HHS’s assistant secretary for public affairs — instructing press officers and others at the National Institutes of Health about what Fauci should say during media interviews. The Trump adviser weighed in on Fauci’s planned responses to outlets including Bloomberg News, BuzzFeed, Huffington Post and the science journal Cell.

Alexander’s lengthy messages, some sent as recently as this week, are couched as scientific arguments. But they often contradict mainstream science while promoting political positions taken by the Trump administration on hot-button issues ranging from the use of convalescent plasma to school reopening.

The emails add to evidence that the White House, and Trump appointees within HHS, are pushing health agencies to promote a political message instead of a scientific one.

This Alexander person is an epidemiologist, but recall that tobacco companies and the oil industry were able to find trained scientists to lie about the health effects of smoking and raise doubt about climate change. The point is, political hacks are fucking with public health.

We can’t go on this way. It won’t be enough to have intervals of sane presidents to clean up after Republican vandals, because the vandalism will escalate. Even if Biden wins, we’ll be four to eight years from the prospect of President Cue-a-Nun* Nutball.

What to do? Take the CDC out of executive branch oversight? But what about the DoJ? It’s just as politicized. Thanks to Mitch McConnell, the current SCOTUS is as political as the US Senate.

Broken norms and traditions won’t be resurrected by a transient Democratic hold on power, when we’re always just one election away from being ruled by another amoral, corrupt and possibly insane Republican demagogue. It’s like being handcuffed to a lunatic.

I don’t know what the answer is, but I hope someone is thinking about ways to toddler-proof the federal government. Open thread.

*Stolen from a Twitter friend and used to avoid attracting psychotic people to the blog.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Aziz, light!
  • Baud
  • Benw
  • Betty Cracker
  • Brachiator
  • Bruuuuce
  • Calouste
  • catclub
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Chip Daniels
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Gvg
  • Jeffro
  • jheartney
  • Kathleen
  • Ken
  • Leto
  • Mallard Filmore
  • Martin
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • PPCLI
  • PsiFighter37
  • raven
  • RSA
  • sacrablue
  • sanjeevs
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • TS (the original)
  • VeniceRiley
  • WereBear
  • wmd
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    77Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      @raven:

      The fire has reportedly been put out. Yahoo’s Pete Thamel says it was a golf cart that caught on fire and there is not believed to be any structural damage to the stadium

      I don’t know antifa golfed.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      zhena gogolia

      My husband keeps assuring me that Biden has phalanxes of people thinking about all of this. I pray he’s right. He usually is.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      You can’t really protect government from democracy, especially one supported by nearly half of the population, except through civil war.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Calouste

      I don’t know what the answer is,

      Germany has had pretty decent government typically after the Nuremberg trials. Just saying.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      Frankly, if civil servants were wing nuts, I would want Biden’s people to do what Trump’s people did (although with more transparency).

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ken

      @Baud: I don’t know antifa golfed.

      Who do we know that does golf?

      EDIT: According to the updates on the original report, it wasn’t a golf cart, it was a dumpster fire.  Who do we know that golfs and is associated with dumpster fires?

      EDIT TO THE EDIT: I am obscurely troubled that the original report is getting its updates from twitter feeds.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Chetan Murthy

      I think I said back then that, in the Soviet Union, the Party always put their man in a secondary position so that he could direct things with less public notice. https://t.co/QoORuB8f8I
      — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) September 12, 2020

      I remember that at the start of this Maladministration, there was discussion of how political commissars were being installed in every department.  And people drew the parallel to the way the Bolsheviks did things.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Sister Golden Bear

      I’m sure it’s mere coincidence that Caputo, who lived in Russia for six years, is the former media consultant for… wait for it… Vladimir Putin.

      Meanwhile the USPS is trying to ratfuck the election. From Colorado’s SOS:

      On Thursday my office received notice that the United States Postal Service would be sending out a national pre-election mailer to every household in America that contains incorrect election information for Colorado.

      The mailer incorrectly asks that voters request a mail ballot 15 days before the election and return their ballots by mail at least seven days before the election.

      In Colorado, every registered voter is sent a ballot without having to make a request and voters are urged to return ballots by mail sooner than seven days before the election. My office asked USPS officials to delay or not send the mailer in Colorado, but they refused to commit to that.

      Also affects CA, DC, HI, NJ, NV, OR, UT, WA, & VT, where voters don’t request ballots because a ballot is mailed to every registered voter.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Gvg

      @raven: the reports also said a golf cart and a dumpster fire and now they are saying a maintenance tractor….with pictures that show it melted to the frame, maintenance uses to go all over campus. It’s parked next to what appears to be a dumpster and I think it’s half melted. Does not appear to be structural damage.  No stories seen on causes.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      What to do? Take the CDC out of executive branch oversight? But what about the DoJ? It’s just as politicized. Thanks to Mitch McConnell, the current SCOTUS is as political as the US Senate.

      The DOJ should be out of executive branch oversight as well. It should truly be independent. The SCOTUS can be packed. Question is, will Biden or the Dems actually do this?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Mallard Filmore

      I suppose states have jurisdiction for some of the crimes committed by these people.

      “Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner thinks President Trump’s coronavirus admissions should land him in prison.

      In a Thursday appearance on SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show, the MSNBC legal analyst gave an incredibly harsh assessment of Trump’s interviews with veteran reporter Bob Woodward. Trump’s insistence in March that he wanted to “play down” the coronavirus threat despite knowing its deadliness “upped his own criminal ante to second-degree murder,” Kirschner said, breaking down the pieces of the alleged charge step by step.”

      https://www.yahoo.com/news/former-federal-prosecutor-trump-admitted-190200145.html

      https://democraticunderground.com/100214064508

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      You can’t really protect government from democracy, especially one supported by nearly half of the population, except through civil war.

      One could make the argument that all we’re doing (and have been doing for the last several years) is delaying the inevitable. But that’s honestly “Eeyore, We’re all doomed!” talk that isn’t particularly helpful

      Reply
    24. 24.

      jheartney

      The problem is centered the Republican Party itself, which decided many years ago to ally itself with the anti-civil rights South. But it’s more than that; around the same time the GOP was rolling out the welcome wagon to white Dixiecrats, there was a conscious decision to create an alternate media.

      Nixon’s first VP was Spiro Agnew, who made it his mission to tour the country delivering “liberal media” rants in Trumpian fashion, (albeit written by William Safire). When Reagan took office, they built on this by removing the Fairness Doctrine and creating both Fox News and hate radio. The internet gave them another outlet for the same thing.

      It’s not an accident that large portions of the country are both ruby-red and eager consumers of Q-based conspiracy theories. This has been a very long time coming, and it was done deliberately. Roger Ailes and Rupert Murdoch laid the foundations for Trumpism.

      If we want a livable country back, we’re going to need to deal with this. It’s not going to be enough to throw up hands and say the First Amendment trumps all. We’ll need to think creatively and work to degrade the existing right wing media, and to stop it from infesting political discourse. If we can’t do that, the Constitution will eventually fall.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Leto

      @Baud: I was thinking about this earlier, specifically Republicans have been poisoning government service (outside the military) for 40 years now. If we’re witnessing the death of the Republican Party, as well as modern conservatism, will they want to go into government service at all? Outside of political appointments. Also how the fuck are we going to recruit talented people into government service after this 4 year shit show? We’ve ruminated on this before, but it just popped up in my brain again as something else (n+1) that we have to fix because of Republican incompetence.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      I want to do more than just delay. We’ve seen how delaying has worked over the past several years. Republicans wreck shit while in control, Dems try to fix it, while Repubs throw sand in the gears of their efforts. I want to start reversing all of the right-wing shit and take the fight to them. I want to pack the Supreme Court and the judiciary. I want to ram through necessary bills while we have control of Congress. Because that is what it’s going to take to save American democracy

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Bruuuuce

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): The question in my mind re SCOTUS is whether the new Administration will have the will and political capital to impeach Frat Boy Brett for the documented perjury he committed at his confirmation (which reminded me of the scene in The Court Jester where they rush Danny Kaye through the knight’s tests, but not nearly as amusing in real life).

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jeffro

      Massive win in November

      Followed by massive consequences for the crooks, and massive changes made swiftly for the benefit of the country

      – no more filibuster
      – double the federal courts
      – reinstate progressive tax rates

      Etc etc. and TELL Americans, weekly, about all the good being done while Dems are in power

      It’s that or outlaw the Republican Party

      Reply
    30. 30.

      VeniceRiley

      If we can manage to get the senate, then job #1 is expansion of every federal court by, say, 6 more judges and appointing the most competent justices we can find.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jeffro

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): seconded

      this election is still, somehow, not a done deal but I think our side realizes just how close we’ve already come to losing the whole thing.  Let’s act like it once the new Congress and President Biden are in office.

      Keep that urgency, Dems!  We have to make big, bold moves…and quickly

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Kathleen

      Weren’t some folks here speculating about this scenario on a couple of threads yesterday?

      BREAKING: Anthony Scaramucci just said on CNN: There will be more people resigning from the admin. and there will be former admin. officials that come out and explain the danger of the presidency.

      Have they told u this firsthand?

      Yes, absolutely, firsthand. Jason Lincoln Jeffers (@shamanartist) twitter.com/shamanartist/status/1304872225045196801 September 12, 2020

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Gvg

      @Ken: it makes more sense once you have seen the melted object that used to be what they are calling a maintenance tractor. It’s next to a dumpster looking thing but it could be a big cart to be hitched behind the vehicle. Also looks damaged.

      its called the swamp because Steve Spurrier said it’s where the gators play. Historically it also was a low small valley that gave a good view for people watching 80 years ago, then they built stands.

      the stadium has 3 levels underneath the stands with wide concrete ramps leading up to each level so that 90,000 people can get in and out without causing a fire hazard. The 2nd level has concession stands and many restrooms. The ramps and throughways are of reinforced concrete like a freeway and on non game days there are all kinds of carts parked there, plus the coaches get to park their cars there. Game days generate a lot of trash, food and drink debris, paper towels, etc. I never really counted, but there must be dozens of dumpsters and they probably switch them out as they get full. They must also be bringing in supplies…I just sort of took it for granted, never thought about how it was done.

      also they used to let students run stadium steps when ever they weren’t using the stadium…it was open during the day. Not sure that is still the case.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Bruuuuce

      One thing that must be done is to enact into law that candidates for the federal bench must receive Acceptable or better grades from the American Bar Association, after this maladministration discarded their recommendations to install multiple unqualified candidates.

      Then we need laws requiring all candidates for appointed positions receive hearings and a final vote within a reasonable time (say, 120 days for the hearing and 180 days for the vote), and that acting appointees must come from the chain of command within agencies, rather than allowing outside saboteurs such as Cheetolini named.

      I know the Nazis will try to game those laws, but it would be a start

      Reply
    38. 38.

      sacrablue

      Oh crap! Cheeto Mussolini is coming to my neighborhood on Monday. I don’t know what time he will arrive but chances are Air Force One will be flying directly over my house. Fortunately, I have a medical appointment late morning, so with any luck I won’t be here. I believe he is coming here to teach us how to rake our forests.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Brachiator

      I don’t know what the answer is, but I hope someone is thinking about ways to toddler-proof the federal government.

      Democracy is tough. Democracy is fragile. You don’t need an army to break it, just ignorant and lazy citizens and complicit politicians.

      But since Michael Caputo, a former Trump campaign official with no medical or scientific background, was installed in April as the health department’s new spokesperson, there have been substantial efforts to align the reports with Trump’s statements, including the president’s claims that fears about the outbreak are overstated, or stop the reports altogether.

      Trump is a third rate mobster. Hopefully, we will soon throw him out on his ass.

      But it is sobering to note how eager people are to join his administration and join in with the crowd of slobbering toadies who live to kiss his ass, stroke his ego and do his warped ass bidding.

      Serving your country? Forget about it!

      I remember, during the height of the pandemic, Rudy G stating out loud that state governors needed to please Trump in order to get his help. Say nice things about him.

      Right wingers like to talk about how stalwart and morally upstanding their heroes are.  This is largely fantasy, but even so the degree to which Trump so easily subverted even a pretense of righteousness is astounding.

      In the past we have had presidents whose terms were clouded by corruption. Many historians tried to assert that these presidents “allowed” corruption to go on around them, or did not know the extent to which some of their staff was dishonest.

      With Trump, being a crook is a job requirement, and contemporary historians and academics have been reluctant to call Trump what he is, arguably the most dishonest and psychologically warped president we have ever had.

      But this is, for now, a democracy.  And masses of citizens have developed a taste for populist autocracy. They may want some more in the future.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Brachiator:

      But this is, for now, a democracy.  And masses of citizens have developed a taste for populist autocracy. They may want some more in the future.

      Doesn’t mean they’ll succeed, which I suppose goes without saying, but I still feel needs to be said.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Martin

      There are things they can do. Congress needs to use its oversight powers. Republicans you say? Biden should tell these agencies to be as aggressive as possible. Then Democrats push a series of reform bills to boost those oversight powers, to turn norms into laws.

      Make it easier to initiate oversight, and put real penalties on obstruction, but also make it so that oversight can’t drag out forever. And it can’t be DOJ discretion to charge someone with obstruction of Congress – if the appropriate congressional committee forwards a recommendation, DOJ is required to act on it.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      wmd

      My primary reason for hope is that the Millennials and Gen Z skew heavily anti crazy. And actuarial tables will mean a large bulge of the over 65 crazies will die off before the decade is over.

      After this election we really need to develop talented and thoughtful policy people from those generations.  We’ve got lots of issues to stay engaged on, and the passionate and rational leaders need to turn into lawmakers. To the extent we can slow gerrymandering down we should – the TX statehouse races are on the fundraising page. Regardless of gerrymandering developing leaders from those generations is important. Some should be running for office in ’22, lots more  by ’24.  The actuarial facts will make those campaign skills successful in ’26 even in gerrymandered districts, and possibly sooner.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      sanjeevs

      @Kathleen: The FBI elected Trump with their email investigation, October surprise and deliberate slow rolling of the Trump counterintelligence investigation.

      it was already practically a branch of the GOP in 2016, can’t imagine what it’s like now. Needs to be abolished and a new agency put in its place

      Reply
    48. 48.

      RSA

      I don’t think toddler-proofing of the government is possible, at least in the sense of eliminating bad behavior by way of rules and such. So much of what makes government work (in my experience) is due to norms, organizational knowledge, individual judgments, and the like—stuff that isn’t necessarily written down, but which you can still depend on because most people are acting in good faith. (Even the ones that aren’t are typically trying to do no harm.) Trump and his minions are the opposite: bad-faith actors working for their own gain. It’s enormously destructive, both to the mechanics of government and to the confidence the public should have in government.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Bruuuuce:

      Speaking of the ABA:

      The ABA judicial nominee rating process has drawn additional attention during the Trump administration. Through June 2019, six of President Trump’s nominees were rated ‘not qualified’. Three of those were ranked unanimously not qualified, which had only occurred twice previously since the George H.W. Bush administration. This has added further fuel to conservative’s arguments of bias in the nominee rating process. Republicans claim the members of the Committee on the Federal Judiciary allow their personal liberal political leanings to influence their ratings under the category of judicial temperament.

      Members of the committee were accused of asking inappropriate questions of a nominee regarding abortion and negatively referring to Republicans as “you people.” Senator Ted Cruz stated that the ABA is a liberal advocacy group and, as such, “should not be treated as a fair or impartial arbiter of merit.” Senator Ben Sasse also criticized the organization for taking liberal stances on issues then proclaiming to be neutral when evaluating judicial nominees. The ABA has maintained “evaluation of these candidates does not consider the nominees’ politics, their ideology or their party affiliation and has found unqualified candidates put forth by both political parties.”

      The Republicans have already dismissed the American Bar Association as a “liberal advocacy group” so no wonder they still rubber stamped Trump’s Federalist picks

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Kathleen

      @Leto: Just had this conversation with my sister in law in Dallas. For example, Ohio was fortunate to have Dr. Amy Acton as the Director of the Department of Health for the State of Ohio. She was really responsible for the policies that helped the state stay relatively safe during the early days of the virus.

      Rethuglicans started filing law suits against her because they couldn’t get hair cuts and free iced tea refills and it was just like the holocaust dontchaknow.

      Then they showed up in front of her home brandishing rifles and signs comparing her actions to Nazis in Germany (Dr. Acton is Jewish).  She was also insulted by a Rethuglican legislator. Shortly after that Dr. Acton resigned her position.

      Fast forward to the present. DeWine offers position to Dr. Joan Duwve from South Carolina. She accepts, then withdraws 12 hours later after she realizes how Dr. Acton was treated.

      https://www.dispatch.com/news/20200911/dewines-new-health-director-suddenly-quit-after-seeing-how-dr-amy-acton-was-treated

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Gvg

      @raven: huh, no I didn’t…maybe I was too focused that year was our first national championship after building up to it for a few years…I was very focused on us then.

      i don’t follow nearly as close any more. Helping to raise my nephew and fostering a few toddlers just took too much time, and I got out of the habit.

      I sure did have fun then though. The basketball championship years were great too.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      PsiFighter37

      @catclub: He is not the greatest IMO – and I think one his biggest issues was that he was not as versed in communication as he should have been when he stepped in – but he has gotten better. I would prefer someone who has an economics background, but that alone is not grounds for trying to fire him early. Would I reappoint him again in 2021? I think it depends on the national situation; Obama didn’t really have a choice but to reappoint Bernanke in 2009. I highly doubt Yellen has any interest in going back to the Fed. One person who I think would be an interesting / timely choice would be Raphael Bostic, who is the Atlanta Fed president and would be the first black and first gay Fed chair.

      Nonetheless, getting rid of Powell is one of the lowest priorities Biden should have when he takes office – and keep in mind that Obama was the one who originally appointed him to the Board of Governors to begin with.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      PsiFighter37

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I would make being a Federalist Society member an automatic disqualifier for being on the bench. It would piss off people in the Lincoln Project, but it needs to start getting to the point where they are deemed the Fox News of the judiciary – as soon as you hear the words, you know that they should be discounted at face value.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Gvg

      @mrmoshpotato: I don’t see how to do it, so I put it aside. but honestly, I think it needs to go when we can. It’s anti democratic and I have been kind of shocked by it since I was a child. It’s for the future.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Benw

      Holy hell I just saw an ad (during the GT/FSU game) of an ABC news televised town hall for Trump with “undecided” voter questions with “no question off limits” hosted by George Stephanopoulos. That is INSANE! How can they keep normalizing him AND giving him free ad space? I’m so angry

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Chip Daniels

      I’m a proponent of shaming and shunning, making Trumpsters social pariahs.

      It has to start at the grassroots level, where being a Trumpist becomes the equivalent of belonging to NAMBLA or something.

      I remember how this worked in the late 60s and early 70s cultural shift, where people who supported segregation and the Vietnam war were slowly driven from the acceptable social scene. It also worked to help make same sex marriage socially acceptable.

      “Cancelling” is just a new word for the most ancient of practices where societies draw boundaries around what is acceptable.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Bruuuuce: I don’t think it is wrong for the ABA ratings to be considered and taken seriously.  I just don’t think that it should be required by law.  IIRC only about 15% of lawyers are members.. I have been off and on.  I am not now.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Gvg: Oh I totally agree that the Electoral College should be burned to the ground.  It should’ve been wrecked along with the Confederacy.  But it takes more than the stroke of a pen.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Bruuuuce

      @Omnes Omnibus: IANAL, so am working from a position of moderately informed layperson, who was under the impression the ABA represented the complete legal profession. Is there a better way to preclude unqualified candidates from being confirmed (assuming something other than the currently corrupt Senate)?

      Reply
    71. 71.

      PsiFighter37

      @Benw: Take advantage of it. “Does your dick really look like a shriveled-up mushroom?” “Do you and/or your sons snort coke or Adderall before reading a speech off a TelePrompter?” “Is Stormy Daniels a better lay than Melania?”

      Reply
    74. 74.

      TS (the original)

      @Benw:

      How can they keep normalizing him AND giving him free ad space?

      Your media still thinks he is normal. Ever noticed how ex FoxNews hosts and ex GOP politicians/campaign aids/administrators get the high paying media jobs?

      Do not be surprised that the media filled with GOP supporters will also want a GOP administration – be it one as disastrous as that which currently exists.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      sacrablue

      @Benw: I would be more than willing but about 50% are Trump supporters, but most are the type that won’t admit it publicly. There is one house down the street with a tiny yard sign. He’s a Viet Nam vet with a foreign born wife. He is totally paranoid and has his shotgun ready to fight of the invasion of antifa and black lives matter folks.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Bruuuuce

      @mrmoshpotato: The EC can’t easily be burned down. But it might be bypassed by the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. Even more reason to flip some state legislatures and governorships blue, so that we can get to the point where it kicks in.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Leto

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): This situation is actually the perfect scenario. With the right wing becoming increasingly insane, distrustful of government at all levels, how are we going to staff government positions? The current insane government is allowing the insane citizens to drive off qualified/competent people. Ok, so who’s coming to replace them? On the non-political appointed side, how are we going to recruit people into government service when they know this awaits them? I’m not even going to mention shit pay, but the this encompasses insane citizens, political appointees who manipulate data, when witnessing corruption brings down the weight of the federal government (as well as the insane citizens) on to them as well as their family?

      How do we recruit the best and brightest when this is what awaits them? It’s a question we have to face. It’s a similar question I pose about the military.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.