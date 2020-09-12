Joe Biden, doing that thing that Joe Biden does, but that we haven’t seen much of during the pandemic pic.twitter.com/J9W0rnN2Bq — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) September 11, 2020

Pool reporter @ccadelago w/ Biden at 9/11 memorial in NY: “…Biden himself moved closer for a few moments, incl. to comfort an elderly woman using a wheelchair who was holding a picture of her son, who she told Biden had died at age 43. Biden took the image & 1/ — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) September 11, 2020

“… next year,’ Biden assured the woman, then looked at her daughter.

Cuomo walked up to them & told the woman he doesn’t believe she’s 90, at which point he learned she also is Italian America. ‘Oh,’ he said, unsurprised. ‘She’s got that Italian blood,’ Cuomo added, 3/ — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) September 11, 2020

“turning to Biden. ‘You see how young?’

Biden said he might be Irish, ‘but I’m not stupid.’ He motioned to Jill Biden and mentioned her original family name, Giacoppa, which her Italian grandfather had changed.

Then, Cuomo stepped in…’I told ya he was smart!’” — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) September 11, 2020

