Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

This blog will pay for itself.

No one could have predicted…

Lighten up, Francis.

Mission Accomplished!

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

The house always wins.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Yes we did.

Consistently wrong since 2002

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Han shot first.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

The Math Demands It!

Wetsuit optional.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Biden-Harris 2020 / Saturday Morning Open Thread: Compare & Contrast

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Compare & Contrast

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I love autumn, as a season, but this year November can’t come soon enough.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • debbie
  • donnah
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • FelonyGovt
  • geg6
  • John S.
  • MagdaInBlack
  • MomSense
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • SFAW
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    17Comments

    4. 4.

      zhena gogolia

      @MagdaInBlack
      It’s like we’ve been ruled by aliens for four years so we’re astonished when we see a human. Same for Harris.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      geg6

      I need to see more Biden. He seems to calm the rage I am walking around with every minute of every day. He’s just so decent, a thing we’ve seen so little of over these past four years.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      SFAW

      @geg6:

      And now the Murderer-in-Chief is trying to push a lie about drug use by Biden, apparently because Biden’s so old and feeble that he couldn’t string two words together — let alone two sentences — without some sort of pharmaceutical enhancement.

      As always: every accusation is a confession with that evil mofo.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      donnah

      There was also a news item yesterday where Biden went back to see the Shanksville. PA firefighters after being there in 2012. He promised them then that he’d bring them beer, and yesterday he showed up with cartons of beer for them. You can call it a campaign stunt, but I call it being a good guy.

      And taking a moment to comfort a still-grieving mother is also showing his kindness and ability to empathize. We need that as a nation. I trust Joe to be that guy all of the time, not just for the camera.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      MomSense

      @geg6:
      I feel the same way. The rage is always there ready to burst out of me. I don’t have adequate words to express the anguish and fury that I feel. It’s not just trump, his disgusting family, and members of his administration. It includes all the enablers. Why isn’t Pence being followed every minute of every day by journalists asking him why he went along with the lies and the politicization of the pandemic response? Why aren’t they following McConnell and every GOP member of Congress and not letting them get away with saying they haven’t listened to the recordings?
      Unless they prove otherwise, my honest opinion is that Trump has been very good for the “news” business and they want to ride this as long as they can.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @SFAW: I saw that and it infuriated me. Even worse, junior is making the same accusation. A related claim is that Biden is using a teleprompter even when he answers press questions. Or he has the questions ahead of time.

      I’ve seen all those. I’m waiting for the claim that he has an earpiece and someone (possibly AOC) is whispering answers to him.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      FelonyGovt

      The rage is there for me too. We have to hope enough people are outside the vicious Fox News bubble and can see the fact that Biden is a capable and decent person.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      debbie

      @MomSense:

      You think you got rage? Aside from my Trump rage, I just found out my nephew (23-year-old son of the brother who voted for Trump and who I haven’t spoken to since the election) has a very rare form of cancer. I really don’t want to talk about this, other than to say I’m even enraged at my laundry these days.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I saw this yesterday and it really pissed me off: Federal court rules Florida felons must pay off debts to state before voting

      Reading it again this morn and it pisses me off even more:

      Even though Florida requires people with felonies to repay financial obligations before they can vote, figuring out how much they owe is often impossible, even for state officials. There is no centralized place to look up how much someone owes. Some criminal sentences are from decades ago and record-keeping of court payments is often shoddy. Local clerks testified during a trial in May that there are often conflicting amounts in records.

      But in an extraordinary determination, the 11th circuit said on Friday that while Florida could require payment to vote, it had no obligation to tell people with felonies how much they owed. Florida does not have a constitutional obligation to provide that information to voters, Judge William Pryor wrote for the majority. The 11th circuit is one of three appellate courts the Trump has recently flipped to have a majority of Republican-appointed judges. Five of the six judges in Friday’s decision were Trump appointees. (the 6th was appointed by W. -OH)

      The logic behind this… I just can’t imagine what pretzel of reasoning they followed to come to this conclusion.

      But in a lengthy dissent, Judge Adalberto Jordan wrote that people with felony convictions might not vote because they feared being eventually found ineligible and prosecuted.

      “The fact that Florida had restored voting rights to 0 felons as of the time of trial indicates that this scheme does not ‘rationally’ further the goal of re-enfranchising felons,” he wrote. “Instead, it shows that Florida’s organs of government are doing their best to slowly but surely suffocate Amendment 4. I doubt that today’s decision – which blesses Florida’s neutering of Amendment 4 – will be viewed as kindly by history,” he added.

      Thank you Judge Jordan, but it’s mission accomplished. Society (in the embodiment of these assholes) has decided that there are those who must be permanently sentenced to the basement where they may toil in anonymity but can never leave and certainly never speak.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.