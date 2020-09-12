I promised I’d front page this so you could RSVP with a donation if you’re interested.

Princess Bride Reunion Script Read Fundraiser for Democratic Party of WI

Chip in any amount to join us for an exclusive Princess Bride script read featuring Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn, Christopher Guest, Billy Crystal, Rob Reiner, and special guests! This will be followed by a Cast Q&A moderated by Patton Oswalt.

It’s only going to be livestreamed once at 6pm CT on September 13th.

Anything you donate will be used to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House.