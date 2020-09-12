Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Oregon, Washington, California: Today’s Check-in

It looks like the fires are still raging.  Is anything getting better?  Is everything getting worse?

Happy to see this headline – calling it like it is – at the Washington Post.

Blazes fueled by climate change engulf vast region in crisis

Oregon, Washington, California: Saturday Check-in

Please let us know how you’re doing.  Stay safe.

Evacuation Levels
  • Level 1: READY – Level 1 evacuations are an Alert. Residents should be aware of a danger that exists. …
  • Level 2: SET – Level 2 evacuations indicate there is a significant risk to your area. Now is the time to be set for immediate evacuation. …
  • Level 3: GO! – Level 3 means there is immediate danger.

    1. 1.

      Aziz, light!

      I’m safe as long as I don’t open the door and step outside. On a positive note, I think the smoke is probably killing all the virions.

      ETA: Yes, I know that isn’t true. Portland air is no better today. I don’t think relief will come until we get rain Monday night and Tuesday.

    2. 2.

      Annie

      Ocean Beach, San Francisco here.  The air quality today is now Unhealthy as opposed to Very Unhealthy yesterday.   The morning paper says there’s so much smoke coming from the fires that even if the winds push the present smoke load away, more smoke will flow in.  Some of the fires do seem to be getting contained.  What we really need is some rain but there is none forecast.

      Sigh.

    3. 3.

      Jerzy Russian

      The Valley fire East of San Diego seems to be better under control.  The skies are still Smokey, but not as bad as the last few days.

    4. 4.

      Ruckus

      In socal the Bobcat fire is still burning, 6% contained at least 26,000 acres burned. The smoke is not as thick but the low winds that help with the fire keep the sky from clearing at all and of course the fire is still going so new smoke is still continuing. Not as much ash is falling, but my car is still ash covered and looks abandoned, as do most everyone else’s cars. The smoke is not sitting right on the ground so while breathing is not bad it isn’t great either. AQI is 155 this morning, considered unhealthy.

      Roger Moore

      Things are pretty dicey here in SoCal.  The Bobcat Fire is spewing ash and smoke everywhere, and it’s just about reached the northernmost part of Monrovia.  The closest bit of fire is only about 3.5-4 miles from me.

    7. 7.

      w3ski

      I’m in the: Gold Country” of Ca. and in spite of being in a tinder pile there is no local fire. We sleep with a go-bag packed but so far so good. Hoping it stays this way. Heard it’s a La-ninya year which usually means bountiful rain here. We do need it now.
      w3ski

      Kent

      Cold dense fog settled over us here in Camas (across the Columbia from Portland) but the air is still smoky.  Its’ only 55 degrees right now in Camas.  I have discovered that the disposable paper masks from Costco do a better job of filtering out the smoke when I walk the dog than the cloth masks do.

      I expect the still winds should greatly help containment and help keep the fires spreading any closer to Portland.  They are calling for offshore winds out of the west by the end of the weekend along with rain, which is the best possible news in terms of weather.  So maybe the worst is behind us, at least here.

      Our AQI is still a horrific 292 but that seems to be the same number for everywhere I check in the Portland metro and I don’t think it is quite that bad right here where we live on the edge of a hillside in sort of a protected ravine on the edge of the gorge

      soup time

      South Puget Sound AQI bouncing around 200 yesterday and today. Ugly. Forecast improves Monday and Tuesday.

      Friends in Salem and Eugene are in the deep end. AQI there 350-400. Darkness.

      The orange turd says it’s because we don’t rake the forest.

      Scout211

      @Ruckus:  Re:  wild fire ash on vehicles:

      https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/wildfire-ash-could-ruin-your-cars-paint-job-heres-what-you-should-do/2403859/

      Even if you live miles away from wildfires, you can still see their impact right outside your door. Ash from those fires can land on cars, and could eventually damage their exterior.

      “Ash on the car does not harm your car in the dry state,” said Greg Boes of the National City and Crystal City Car Washes. “But on a dewy night, or when it’s foggy outside, you wake up in the morning and your car is wet. Then it could have potential hazards.”

      Boes runs three car washes in the South Bay. He says people are coming in and asking what they should do about their car’s paint.

      Boes says you don’t want to try and wipe the ash off as it could scratch the paint on your car. If you aren’t getting your car washed, he recommends at least hosing it off.

      “It’s just like any dirt that’s on your car, it’s gritty,” said Boes. “Hosing it off, a good strong water stream to hose it off would definitely help.”

      Just make sure you’ve washed it all off. Leaving ash on your car overnight can cause it to have a chemical reaction as dew or fog turns it wet.

      “The chemicals in ash are calcium and potassium,” said Boes. “In a wet form they become caustic. It could do some chemical etching on the paint.”

      Boes says the ash can also damage the interior of your car, so it’s important to keep your windows up and sunroofs closed.

      Haydnseek

      @Roger Moore: That’s bad news.  Last night it sounded like the fire was moving away from Monrovia.  I’m farther southwest so all I get is smoke and ash.  Bobcat fire still visible from my kitchen window when the smoke allows.  I’ve seen a number of fires in the San Gabriel’s.  The one that came very close to Mt. Wilson observatory some years back was terrible.  I was standing outside with some neighbors and we were scared to death that the observatory might burn.  Fortunately it made it through okay.

      Kilgore Trout

      About 10 miles north of Seattle here. Air quality yesterday was terrible, supposedly at one point during the day it was the worst of any city in the world until Portland took that honor back. Just an ugly, orange haze. This morning seems worse than yesterday morning, we’re keeping the house closed down tightly and will likely only go out very briefly for groceries. Tomorrow sounds like it will be just as bad, maybe some improvement by Monday.

      TheOtherHank

      Pacifica, CA is smoky/foggy, but no fires near by. Purpleair on my street has us at 182/152 (without and with the LRAPA fudge factor).

      JDM

      We’ve been riding out the last six months in an RV in Oregon.  The air quality, and were on the coast right now, fairly far from most of the fires, is at about AQI 250+.  That’s actually good, since the park we’d been staying in for five months is at around AQI 590 (and ready for evacuation at any moment due to a big fire about 10 miles off).

       

      Those numbers are really awful; we sometimes go to Chiang Mai in northern Thailand during the “cool” winter weather, but always leave before the early spring burning season when the air gets really bad.  And in that case”really bad” is between AQI 200-300.

