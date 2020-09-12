It looks like the fires are still raging. Is anything getting better? Is everything getting worse?
Happy to see this headline – calling it like it is – at the Washington Post.
Blazes fueled by climate change engulf vast region in crisis
Please let us know how you’re doing. Stay safe.
- Level 1: READY – Level 1 evacuations are an Alert. Residents should be aware of a danger that exists. …
- Level 2: SET – Level 2 evacuations indicate there is a significant risk to your area. Now is the time to be set for immediate evacuation. …
- Level 3: GO! – Level 3 means there is immediate danger.
