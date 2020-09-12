That is all.
My New Mask
by John Cole| 15 Comments
This post is in: COVID-19 Coronavirus
by John Cole| 15 Comments
This post is in: COVID-19 Coronavirus
Omnes Omnibus
A Claymask!
Want.
bjacques
Shut up and take my money!!!!
hrprogressive
Gets the message across while offering you protection. nice,
middlelee
Love it!
Aleta
(Post) September 12, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. CHARLOTTESVILLE — Workers used a crane to lift a Confederate statue from its pedestal Saturday morning, as a community marred by racial violence three years ago took a major step in eliminating the divisive symbols of the Civil War.
Crowds cheered at a distance behind metal barricades as the bronze figure of a Confederate soldier known as “At Ready” was taken down after 111 years outside the Albemarle County courthouse.
Earlier, cheers went up from the gathering as bronze plaques came off the sides of the monument and a cannon was hoisted off the ground. The crowd — all wearing masks, many wearing blue Union Civil War caps — chattered and danced to music broadcast by a local radio station over the beeping sound of work trucks moving around the square.
The cheerful scene was, to many, a repudiation of the deadly violence of the Unite the Right rally staged by white supremacists here three years ago.
“This is a magnificent moment,” said local community organizer Don Gathers, 61. “Much of the racial tension, strife and protest we’re seeing across the country emanates from right here in Charlottesville. But now we’re moving the needle in a positive way.”
Albemarle County supervisors voted earlier this summer to take down the figure of a Confederate soldier outside their courthouse, which is located within the city of Charlottesville.
… …
Litlebritdifrnt
Must be my eyesight but I can’t read it properly.
A Ghost to Most
Good disguise for WV.
In other news:
The Cameron Peak fire burned approximately 11 square miles of Rocky Mountain National Park at its remote northern edge since it entered on Saturday, officials said Thursday in their first detailed description of the fire’s extent.
A 16″ snow knocked the fire down temporarily.
Elie
Y’all see Bernie is up to his old tricks criticizing Biden for not hitting pocket book issues. I see this as Bernies dog whistle to his peeps to let them know it’s soon gonna be time for them to sit on their hands and stay home Knew he would do it
Leto
@Litlebritdifrnt: Reads: “Front Toward Enemy” It’s what’s written on claymore anti-personnel mines.
germy
Our friends to the North
Quebec anti maskers marching, shouting “USA! USA!” pic.twitter.com/LcfsjhoavT
— Jabroni And The Air-rifle (@DanBoeckner) September 12, 2020
Leto
@Elie: I saw that article on WaPo. Swapped over to my FB feed and was immediately greeted by an ad from Biden talking about Healthcare. What Bernie criticized him for not talking about. Along with Trumpov, Sandernista needs to go the fuck away. Time for him and Jane to take that second Moscow honeymoon.
Gravenstone
@Litlebritdifrnt: “Front Toward Enemy”, as stamped on the face of the Claymore anti personnel mine.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings