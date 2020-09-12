the face shield is a good display of why everyone needs to wear a mask pic.twitter.com/YHHqQ3KMXC — Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) September 11, 2020

The US has recorded more than six million cases of coronavirus, almost a quarter of the world's total With nearly 200,000 deaths, the US has the world's highest Covid-19 death tollhttps://t.co/XZbxHrNZTx pic.twitter.com/lT5WuuOPfy — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 11, 2020





(H/t Cheryl Rofer)

Trump officials interfered with CDC reports on Covid-19 🤬https://t.co/gN0EUmuUmt via @politico — Laura Walker ⚖🍸🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@LauraWalkerKC) September 12, 2020

I try to keep overt politics out of these roundups, but sometimes…

The stupidity and smug, unearned self-assurance of white men is killing a 9/11 worth of Americans every week. pic.twitter.com/m2OYJxNttl — Antifa-American ???????? (@SJGrunewald) September 11, 2020

Dr. Fauci, the top government infectious disease expert, said the U.S. is starting the flu season with a high baseline of around 40,000 new COVID-19 cases a day and daily deaths are averaging around 1,000 https://t.co/iOlNtt0jlL — Reuters (@Reuters) September 12, 2020

Months into the pandemic, information gathering should be getting better. It isn't.

Meanwhile, #Covid19 deaths are statistics, not individual people who died because the U.S. failed to control a virus many other countries have quelled, though with ongoing effort.

Read. 👇🏻 https://t.co/SzQYqM8PnP — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) September 12, 2020

"This was the reason for the transfers to Farmville.” (It wasn't.) ICE flew detainees to Virginia so planes could transport agents to DC protests. A huge coronavirus outbreak followed. Then they lied about it-to the detention center itself, to reporters… https://t.co/UHVJxVaD4B — Molly O'Toole (@mollymotoole) September 11, 2020

======

Dr Tedros, director-general of the WHO, says we need to prepare for future pandemics: "This will not be the last pandemic," he told a news briefing. "But when the next one comes, the world must be ready – more ready than it was this time." pic.twitter.com/JLgapuHABE — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 11, 2020

Six months after the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a pandemic, the virus is surging in many countries Some nations which were thought to have suppressed initial outbreaks are seeing infections rise again too [Thread]https://t.co/XZbxHrNZTx pic.twitter.com/GuseEMtjVp — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 11, 2020

COVID-19 cases are spiking in parts of Eastern Europe, with Hungary and the Czech Republic registering all-time highs. Hungary's government is drafting a “war plan" to defend against the pandemic's second wave. https://t.co/TV3aT2EeSB — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) September 11, 2020

Spain is a reminder that, until we get a vaccine or good therapeutics, the pandemic is never over. You can't just relax, and allow, say, unrestricted indoor dining, like they have. Its second wave is very serious, and France is just a few weeks behind. https://t.co/10obyxwPy8 pic.twitter.com/jAAKVQBBpJ — Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) September 11, 2020

German schools, reopened a month ago, have seen no major coronavirus outbreaks. But Germans wore masks early in the pandemic and developed a massive testing program & allowed science, not politics to prevail https://t.co/wocSuXrzzx — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 11, 2020

BBC News – Coronavirus: UK epidemic growing as R number goes above 1https://t.co/Y9LywjHuSY — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 11, 2020

Russian children have returned to schools after attending classes online since the coronavirus pandemic swept the country in late March. @AP photos by Pavel Golovkin. https://t.co/nBzCk00896 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) September 11, 2020

India reports record daily jump in COVID cases for second straight day https://t.co/FmFBQPo1EZ pic.twitter.com/g0m8Tqj27D — Reuters (@Reuters) September 12, 2020

It began with a small group of friends locked in their homes venting anger on social media over the Nepal government’s handling of the coronavirus. Their online campaign ballooned to popular street protests, forcing the authorities to take notice. https://t.co/m4opPCTqz5 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 11, 2020

Africa has recorded more than a million confirmed cases However, the true extent of the pandemic in the continent is not known Testing rates are reported to be low, which could distort official estimateshttps://t.co/XZbxHrNZTx pic.twitter.com/b2Fdt7xAUY — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 11, 2020

Australia coronavirus deaths pass 800 but new daily infections fall https://t.co/th9osoxkav pic.twitter.com/Ez5UdFuHe1 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 12, 2020

Crowds rally in New Zealand's Auckland against coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/hATvSDWQL5 pic.twitter.com/6VLCRkMOGn — Reuters (@Reuters) September 12, 2020

Mexico nears 70,000 official COVID-19 deaths, but toll likely far higher https://t.co/S7xsHsWQbx pic.twitter.com/BjLQl9h19X — Reuters (@Reuters) September 12, 2020

Canada reports zero COVID-19 deaths for first time since March https://t.co/yKauuobtwd pic.twitter.com/95qDIRRGoi — Reuters (@Reuters) September 12, 2020

======

Blood plasma looked like a promising covid-19 treatment. Then Trump got involved. His politicized rollout of a plasma authorization triggered a backlash, disrupting everything https://t.co/8jTMsWR2tY — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 11, 2020

A new report shows how kids can bring the coronavirus home from day care and then infect relatives. https://t.co/2fdQyDBbEm — AP Health & Science (@APHealthScience) September 11, 2020

Exclusive: U.S. hospitals turn down remdesivir, limit use to sickest COVID-19 patients https://t.co/J3hYKRgFLt pic.twitter.com/NqcU0jGjNR — Reuters (@Reuters) September 11, 2020

======

Daily US #coronavirus deaths are down, but the trend may reverse in the fall, Univ of Washington data suggest. About 700 people now dying daily, down ~25% from 2 wks ago but still not as low as July's 500 p/day. Cooler weather brings ppl together indoors https://t.co/vO5fpyPHE2 pic.twitter.com/W31P4RMRpC — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 11, 2020

On the indoor dining risks, Dr. Fauci: "That's the simple reason… why I keep stressing getting the level of community infection down, because if you go indoors in a restaurant, whatever capacity, 25, 50% or what have you, indoors absolutely increases the risk." — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) September 11, 2020

The colonizers will kill us all pic.twitter.com/GrmeEsMuDt — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) September 11, 2020

how is something already demonstrated in nature an "emerging reality" did people think that college campuses have some strange otherworldly quality that separated them from other places that quickly became Covid-19 clusters? https://t.co/tu8CIGjk7k — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) September 11, 2020

what's unique about college campuses is that you can contact trace, lock kids down in isolation, and do the things that other nations have done to quash the virus, but instead it looks like everyone decided they were probably guarded by unicorns and everything would be okay — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) September 11, 2020