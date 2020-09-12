Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Nevertheless, she persisted

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Reality always wins in the end.

How has Obama failed you today?

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Also, too.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

We still have time to mess this up!

Good luck with your asparagus.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

This is how realignments happen…

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

This blog will pay for itself.

Han shot first.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday/Saturday, September 11-12

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday/Saturday, September 11-12

by | 18 Comments

This post is in: , ,



(H/t Cheryl Rofer)

I try to keep overt politics out of these roundups, but sometimes…

======

======

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Baud
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • m.j.
  • mrmoshpotato
  • satby
  • Starfish
  • WereBear
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily numbers. Not so bad today. 58 new cases. 53 cases from local infection. 29 Malaysians: five in Kedah from the Sungai private-hospital cluster, one case detected in pre-surgery screening in Sabah, 24 of the cases in the Benteng Lahad Datu police lockup cluster in Sabah. 24 non-Malaysians: 20 immigration detainees from the Benteng Lahad Datu cluster, three of four cases from the new Laut cluster.

      Five imported cases: Three Malaysians, returning from Pakistan, India and Indonesia; two non-Malaysians, arriving from Syria and the Philippines, the last included in the new Laut cluster. The cumulative reported  total is 9,868 cases.

      Eight more patients recovered and were discharged, for a total of 9,189 patients recovered — 93.12% of the cumulative reported  total. Active and contagious cases currently being isolated/treated in hospital rose by 50 to 551 patients; nine are in ICU, five of them on respirators.

      There have been no new deaths since 1st September, and the total remains at 128 deaths — 1.30% of the cumulative reported  total, 1.37% of resolved cases.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      “If we can stay substantially under the 100,000 [deaths] which was the original projection, I think we all did a very good job.”

      ~ Drump

      Reply
    3. 3.

      satby

      And now a visual in the first tweet of the stupid upside-down 1/2 shields that are becoming prevalent around here.
      Yesterday, some asshole older white guy (it’s almost always them) had on a mask that was a bizarre net material with the holes as big as chicken wire. And yet the official statistics out of Hoosierville claim the infection rates are decreasing. None of it adds up.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Large crowds of people rallied in Auckland on Saturday against the government’s social distancing restrictions imposed on the country’s largest city after an outbreak of the novel coronavirus last month.
      Local television footage showed tightly packed crowds, with many people not wearing masks, with estimates of the attendance varying in reports between a thousand and a few thousand people.
      “We are all here today because we believe we need to stand up for our rights,” the public Television New Zealand cited Jami-Lee Ross, the leader of the Advance New Zealand party, one of the organisers of the protest, as say

      2,000 people out of a country of 5,000,000 isn’t impressive. Moreover the organizing “party” is described by wiki as “their main policies represent the political fringe” and “In July 2020, it entered into a pact with New Zealand Public Party, a conspiracy theory party.”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      a New York Times survey found American colleges and universities recorded more than 36,000 additional coronavirus cases. The rising number underscores an emerging reality: College campuses have become hot spots for virus transmission. 

      The stoopid – it burns. They’ve been back on campus, not even a full month, and before football starts, and it’s already a cluster fuck. CNN interviewed two idiots at Iowa State, one said he thinks Covid is a hoax, the other one said, he believes it’s real, but doesn’t think it would kill him [and they were sober].

      Reply
    8. 8.

      m.j.

      I work in a factory. Face shields are acceptable PPE.

      Workers keep them on. Face mask usage seems much more optional in many cases.

      With face masks I see people who pull them down to talk to each other. Break time seems to be mask-free time. Restrooms and break-rooms (confined areas) are mask-free zones. There is no enforcement of rules.

      I also live in a state where cities have had to do what the Republican Governor would not. The bad part is mask mandates on an individual level have brought out a lot of displays of attitude. This attitude cuts across cultural and political lines.

      It’s all so wrong and it shouldn’t have to be this way.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Amir Khalid

      The Guardian liveblog reports thre death of a reggae legend:

      Frederick “Toots” Hibbert, frontman of pioneering reggae group Toots And The Maytals, has died at the age of 77, 11 days after he was admitted to intensive care in Jamaica with suspected Covid-19.

      The Jamaican singer was being treated at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @Baud:  The National Center for Health Statistics for the US says 315 people in the age group 15-24 have died of Covid.

      To say the odds of dying of Covid is low in my age group is one thing.   But to say Covid won’t kill me is incorrect.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.