You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / What is Nebraska thinking?

What is Nebraska thinking?

by | 37 Comments

This post is in: ,

Nebraska’s governor is done with COVID.

 

COVID might not be done with Nebraska.

Nebraska has broad community spread.  The positivity rate is high and the new cases per million is very high.

There has been a big policy analysis debate within the COVID academic communities on the actual impact of regulations and state level restrictions.  Some of the evidence seems to show that they matter on a causal basis.  A lot of evidence says that state government restrictions are merely reflections of reality and lag actual responses.  This view says that people respond to local information signals and adjust their behaviors accordingly so a state mandate merely ratifies the already known information and response to that information.

We’ll find out in Nebraska.

Do people en masse go out to bars to watch the Monday Night Football game?

Is Frat Row at any of the colleges in Lincoln packed on a Thursday night with party-goers?

Does anyone wear a mask?

We’ll find out as the information sure seems to indicate that significant precautions and interaction minimization should be the continued actions people take.

    37Comments

    2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Nebraska’s governor is done with COVID.

      COVID might not be done with Nebraska.

      I have a blank box after each of these statements. Just out of curiosity, what’s in them? Graphs?

    3.

      donnah

      I’m scheduled to fly into Omaha in November to teach a workshop, and event I’ve done for years. The host is a good friend and she’s held several workshops at her shop over the summer without problems. I, on the other hand, have cancelled all of my workshops since March.

      So with this news I am rethinking my decision to go. Her shop is fairly remote and I wouldn’t be too concerned about the virus among students, but I have to fly and the airport and plane would still be hotspots. If Nebraska doesn’t have any restrictions, how will I be safe in travel?

      I’m waiting a few weeks before I cancel, but it’s not looking good.

    5.

      Mezz

      What (or where) is the source for that second image, with the trend lines, increases, etc. on the state level?

      I’m still trying to find (ok, haven’t been looking super closely) a good national site for information that a layperson like myself can understand.

      Appreciated –

    7.

      Haroldo

      @Cheryl Rofer

      Agreed, wholeheartedly. Witness the continued decline of the formerly great state of Wisconsin. Here the Republican dominated state Supreme Court is preventing Dane County from enacting Covid-19 mitigating measures (when Dane County is experiencing a huge spike in cases, primarily from the U Wisc starting up. U Wisc has since gone back to primarily online instruction I think.) The measures the Supreme Court are stopping have to do with in-person instruction in the Dane County schools.

      https://madison.com/wsj/news/local/crime-and-courts/wisconsin-supreme-court-temporarily-suspends-dane-county-in-person-school-restrictions/article_7f2c06d7-cff7-5432-8bfe-6cb53667042b.html#tracking-source=home-breaking

    8.

      Another Scott

      (sigh). Grr…

      https://journalstar.com/sports/huskers/sipple/steven-m-sipple-former-husker-didnt-take-covid-19-very-seriously-until-it-nearly-killed/article_e0b7d2e4-b50e-50bb-b021-8fadef4afbe3.html

      Lightner didn’t have underlying health conditions. Yes, he’s a big dude — 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds. But he’s always been physically fit.

      He admits that before his illness, he didn’t take COVID-19 seriously enough. He knows plenty of people who think it’s all a government scam. He hopes those people notice his story and maybe put their guards up.

      “I hope this will change some minds, even if it’s out of respect for other people,” he says.

      At about noon Thursday, Lightner was getting ready for an afternoon workout. Mind you, his workouts nowadays aren’t nearly as intense as his hardcore sessions before his illness. Keep in mind, he’s a former collegiate lineman who during the months preceding Nebraska’s 1987 season was regarded as the program’s strongest-ever player, having recorded a 441-pound bench press and squatting 756 pounds.

      […]

      Yes, Lightner needs care. After all, he was on a ventilator and in an induced coma for 10 days of his hospital stay. For much of that stay, his family could only see him through a glass wall.

      “I don’t remember a whole lot,” he says. “I don’t really remember anything after I checked myself in, to be honest with you.”

      With travel restrictions to Japan recently lifted, Lightner plans to return to work next week. But he won’t be close to full speed.

      “I can walk without my crutches, but not real fast,” he says. “I kind of keep one with me just in case. But I’m getting better every day. I can walk a little farther. They say the first thing that gets you is your conditioning. You can’t go very far. It was really bad when I first got out of the hospital. Just standing up was hard.”

      Something that needs to be made clear is that Lightner did not bring the virus to Lincoln from Japan. He arrived in Lincoln on June 18 intending to return to Japan in a couple of weeks. But then Japan banned travel into the country. So he stayed in Lincoln — and acknowledges he let his guard down in July as it pertains to COVID-19. His positive test came July 25.

      “I got stuck here and was just kind of going about my business,” he says. “I went to a couple gatherings that I shouldn’t have, where I don’t believe anybody was wearing a mask, including myself. Within three or four days of those gatherings is when I got sick. I don’t know where else I would’ve gotten it.”

      Nobody could have predicted…

      Grr…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    9.

      Haroldo

      @Mezz:

      I’m still trying to find (ok, haven’t been looking super closely) a good national site for information that a layperson like myself can understand.

      If you are handy with graphs, and don’t mind poking around data too much (dunno if this comports with ‘layperson’), this is an excellent site.  You basically hunt for the data/governmental entity that you want and build your own graph.

      http://91-divoc.com/pages/covid-visualization/

    11.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      To paraphrase Trotsky, “You may not be interested in Covid-19, but Covid-19 is interested in you.”

    12.

      mvr

      There are something like a dozen covid clusters on campus. (https://news.unl.edu/newsrooms/today/article/covid-19-digest-cluster-count-holds-at-12-on-campus/) About half a dozen frats and sororities are now sanctioned for violating the rules.  There are 519 cases on campus. (https://covid19.unl.edu/unl-covid-19-dashboard ) Things were very good in Lincoln until the University opened up.  The university administration has raised our  transparency about rates from a pretty bad start – likely afters some prodding (I tried unsuccessfully to prod early on). But unless things have changed there is no random testing and there was no testing as students got back to campus.  That’s the bad news here.

      The better news is that Lincoln has a mask mandate that the governor has threatened to sue to repeal but he has not filed the suit and it has been six weeks at least.  Our rates were dropping and it seems the masks are responsible for that.  (Campus is at least serious about masks, though the ones they have provided are made for people with very small heads.)  Omaha has adopted one as well and there rates still seem to be dropping.  Theirs has a somewhat less firm legal status due to their health department having been founded after a state law authorized such departments, whereas ours predates that law.  (I don’t fully understand the legalities.) But the governor has yet to sue them either.

      The governor has mandated very little throughout any of this.  He doesn’t want to alienate his base which is Trump’s base. Not that it matters for governor, but I think he thinks he can be president some day.  He is a jerk.  Most of the population is in Lincoln and Omaha. That may mitigate the effects of the governor’s actions if the local authorities continue to try to be responsible.

      I don’t know how things will go on campus.  Somehow we are doing better than Iowa, but it doesn’t seem to be because our plan was better.  Less of a party school maybe?

      More links about NE here: https://covid19-nebraska.hub.arcgis.com/

    15.

      Amir Khalid

      I’m vaguely reminded of something that was depicted in Downfall: Joseph Goebbel’s wife poisoning all their children so that the family wouldn’t have to live in post-Nazi Germany.

    16.

      Falling Diphthong

      A lot of evidence says that state government restrictions are merely reflections of reality and lag actual responses.

      Anecdatum 1: Near me in MA in the spring, stores required masks, then the town(s) required masks, then the state required masks. So yes, the state regulation was a lagging indicator.

      Anecdatum 2: Mask wearing on walks in the woods varies by town. As to whether everyone has masks on, or around neck to be pulled up when passing other hikers, or masks stay in their pockets and they step a good ways off the trail when passing other hikers. People adapt to the social norms common to that particular bit of woods.

    17.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      @Amir Khalid: You too? I was also thinking about the scene where Eva Braun’s dance party in the bunker hallway is rudely disrupted by an air raid or Red Army artillery shaking the place.

    18.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      What’s the mystery? the governor is passing the buck to the counties like Trump passed the buck to the states.

    20.

      PenAndKey

      @Haroldo: The GOP has such a strong stranglehold of this state that I legitimately feel like we’re a failed democracy at this point. Between minority-rule gerrymandering and a state supreme court that acts like it gets it’s marching orders from FOX News, consistently and blatantly voting with no regard for the law actually says, I’m not sure how we dig ourselves out of this.

      My son is attending a county organized “virtual academy” that’s being held in conjunction with in-person attendance for people who “want” it (ie morons and poor people with no choice). I wouldn’t put it past this court to declare that the virtual academy option is illegal (which would be insane but par for the course from them) so this is definitely a court schedule I’ve been watching closely.

    22.

      satby

      Sorry, but I don’t believe the stats coming out of states like Indiana. I would bet folding money that the R governor is having the numbers falsified. The health department for my county hasn’t enforced the mask mandate and non-compliance seems high.

    25.

      Haroldo

      @PenAndKey:

      I’ve tons of friends and family in Wisconsin and I mourn for them (and you).  And I concur – I don’t know how Wisconsin is going to extract itself from the horribleness a goodly number of its citizens voted in (and to me, that’s the scary bit).

    26.

      Chris Johnson

      Anyone who is on the left, in Nebraska or out: you know they are trying to kill us all, don’t go along with it. It doesn’t even matter very much if they are trying to kill us all because they are actively working for Russia, or if they are just so insane after years of progressively being pilled and turning into QAnons that they believe that there is no coronavirus, that Donald Trump is saving us all from cannibal pedophiles, and that they can fly and breathe water, molten lava, and space dust.

      It doesn’t matter.

      Stay safe knowing this is a war, and get a little more ruthless about our enemies killing the very same Americans they have the best control over. I feel like that’s not a good strategy. I want them to be pursuing a desperately bad strategy. Those of us who survive can be better and more humane. Right now, it’s time for a lot of crazy people to die and kill those around them.

    28.

      TaMara (HFG)

      …and that is not news I wanted to wake up to. Stress level raised, nightmares engaged.

      I can barely get my parents to wear masks as it is and my niece is back in school – will this mean no masks there any longer??

      I hate these horrible, horrible republicans and wish on them the worst of covid symptoms and that they survive to deal with them for the remainder of their dark, dark lives.

    31.

      Haroldo

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      I did, indeed. And that is cause for guarded optimism.  I think, though, the deck is really stacked against sanity in WI.  And that stacked deck is, as mentioned before, a highly reactionary Supreme Court (cf today’s absentee ballot ruling) and a very gerrymandered state legislature.

      I will be happy as Larry to be proved wrong.

    33.

      MisterForkbeard

      I’m going with “it’s a hail mary”. They’re hoping that they can get the state going and have it rebound a little economically and there won’t be enough time before the election to see a high rise in deaths.

      Then Trump can crow about it and how he was right all along, etc. If a bunch of people die, well… a bunch of people have already died.

    34.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Chris Johnson:

      Right now, it’s time for a lot of crazy people to die and kill those around them.

      A.  I can’t endorse that.  I don’t want those folks to die.  I want them to extract themselves from the conservative media bubble and start living in the real world.

      B. You know only 1% of people die, right?  Widespread infection leads to widespread disability (due to the illness doing permanent damage) and some death.  Health insurance costs are going to increase for all of us due to this thing.  No one should be rooting for that.

    37.

      Ohio Mom

      Mezz @5:

      My go-to site is covidactnow.org

      You can type in your county and get current numbers, as well as graphs for the year, showing such data as new cases, transmission rates, testing rates, etc.

      Or you can type in your state and see all the counties at once. There is an easy-to-follow color code.

      The site does not list death data. But what I want to know is, how fast is it spreading right now — dare I run unecessary errands today?

      My main takeaway has been, my area is stuck at a plateau of slow-moving infection. I guess that is better than it could be.

