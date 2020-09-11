Nebraska’s governor is done with COVID.

COVID might not be done with Nebraska.

Nebraska has broad community spread. The positivity rate is high and the new cases per million is very high.

There has been a big policy analysis debate within the COVID academic communities on the actual impact of regulations and state level restrictions. Some of the evidence seems to show that they matter on a causal basis. A lot of evidence says that state government restrictions are merely reflections of reality and lag actual responses. This view says that people respond to local information signals and adjust their behaviors accordingly so a state mandate merely ratifies the already known information and response to that information.

We’ll find out in Nebraska.

Do people en masse go out to bars to watch the Monday Night Football game?

Is Frat Row at any of the colleges in Lincoln packed on a Thursday night with party-goers?

Does anyone wear a mask?

We’ll find out as the information sure seems to indicate that significant precautions and interaction minimization should be the continued actions people take.