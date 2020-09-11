Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Political Weathervanes Open Thread: The Media Villagers Switch Sides

Political Weathervanes Open Thread: The Media Villagers Switch Sides

Thursday evening, erstwhile Young Republican Jonathan Karl got the first question at Trump’s hastily-called ‘presser’, and boldly demanded, “President Trump, why did you lie to the American people?”

Trump, predictably, responded by calling it ‘a very bad question’, ‘not true’, a ‘disgrace‘ promoted by The Failing Blah-Blah-Blah. Karl spent the first segment of the nightly national news taking a victory lap.

Comes a point, in every failed autocracy, where pulling down the wounded Beast becomes more rewarding than protecting It from Its many enemies. Annie Linskey made her journamalistic bones at the Boston Globe hate-stalking Elizabeth Warren during Warren’s senatorial campaigns; she was lured to the Washington Post to do the same job, then promoted to ankle-biting Joe Biden once he wrapped up the nomination. But now Trump is the ‘high visibility’ target!

Fearing a coming cash crunch, President Trump’s campaign has pulled back from television advertising over the last month, ceding to Democratic nominee Joe Biden a huge advantage in key states and sparking disagreements over strategy within the president’s senior team…

The complaints have upended the dynamics that dominated much of the race so far. With less than eight weeks before Election Day, the once-lean Biden campaign is flush with cash, while the massive Trump operation is facing tough budgetary decisions down the stretch that have increased tensions around the president.

Among those worried is Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, who recently told the president she was concerned his ads were not on television in states such as Michigan and Florida where Biden was blanketing the airwaves, according to people familiar with the conversation. The president shared the concern, according to the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations…

The president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, a senior White House adviser, continues to oversee the campaign’s major financial decisions, and has signed off on Stepien’s new approach after previously backing spending sanctioned by his predecessor, Brad Parscale, who was demoted by Trump this summer.

Parscale’s planning had assumed a large influx of smaller, online donations at the end of the campaign, which Stepien is less certain will arrive, say officials familiar with the discussions. In August, Trump raised $210 million, compared with $364.5 million for Biden’s operation…

And of course the Son-in-Law is the one guy who can’t be fired. Lock on target!

It’s not gonna be pretty to watch if (as I sincerely hope) this shift in the political winds continues. But then again, it hasn’t been pretty to watch the ascendance of the Squatter-in-Chief, either…

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      Only real question is what fraction is being grifted away by Trump, his family, and all of the assorted hangers-on and parasites that surround him. I’m guessing it’s a big fraction.

    2. 2.

      cain

      I’m praying for casualties. You can bet that if he fails to get money – he will fail to grift and siphon it to his hyenas. They will of course turn against him – other than his children of course. If Trump looks like he’s losing Putin might also do something as well. Casualties. A lot of them.

