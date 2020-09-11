Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

This Blog Goes to 11…

This is how realignments happen…

Consistently wrong since 2002

This is a big f—–g deal.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

All your base are belong to Tunch.

I personally stopped the public option…

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Just a few bad apples.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Reality always wins in the end.

How has Obama failed you today?

Also, too.

Verified, but limited!

We have all the best words.

Mission Accomplished!

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Oregon, Washington and California Friday Check-in: Fires, Smoke, Sky

Oregon, Washington and California Friday Check-in: Fires, Smoke, Sky

by | 28 Comments

This post is in: 

It’s Friday.  Once again, hoping our Oregon and California BJ peeps can check in and let us know how you’re doing.  Colorado is doing better, that much I know.

Portland fires are moving scary-fast.

Stay safe.

Evacuation Levels
  • Level 1: READY – Level 1 evacuations are an Alert. Residents should be aware of a danger that exists. …
  • Level 2: SET – Level 2 evacuations indicate there is a significant risk to your area. Now is the time to be set for immediate evacuation. …
  • Level 3: GO! – Level 3 means there is immediate danger.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anotherlurker
  • chrisanthemama
  • dmsilev
  • Edmund Dantes
  • J. Squid
  • JOHN MANCHESTER
  • Kelly
  • Llelldorin
  • Mallard Filmore
  • Martin
  • namekarB
  • Sphouch
  • Steeplejack (phone)
  • surfk9
  • The Dark Avenger
  • Tim C.
  • VeniceRiley
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    28Comments

    2. 2.

      J. Squid

      We are in a greenish, yellowish gloom in inner NE Portland. The air quality is awful with no relief in sight. We can hope that the diminished winds and rising humidity will allow us to control the fires. Until then, everybody will be staying indoors as much as possible.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Anotherlurker

      East Bay here. Very smoky .  Air is bad enough so that my eyes are constantly burning and itching.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Llelldorin

      @WaterGirl:

      You’re not wrong. It was less the wrong color and more the darkness—you couldn’t see indoors at noon without turning the lights on. It was a bit like a day-long eclipse.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      LA area; very hazy, but no orange-glow skies. Even though the Sun is well up, the color is more a “just before sunset” orange. The mountains that are only a few miles from me and normally easily seen are now completely invisible.

      Nearest fire to me is the Bobcat; I’m not in any evacuation-warning zone, but the zone boundaries aren’t all that far away from me so keeping a close eye on things.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Sphouch

      I am just outside Everett WA, near the Sound and away from the fires. We can see the haze and smell the smoke, but other than air quality, are faring well. Concerns for the folks and critters on the other side of the mountain.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Edmund Dantes

      Bay Area peninsula. Horrible air quality today. Smells like you are right next to a Smokey campfire. Otherwise sky is just a pale yellow today.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kelly

      Copied from morning thread:

      We are still with our friends near Oregon City, where we have been since evacuating from the Santiam/Beachie fire in the wee hours Monday morning. Yesterday afternoon our current haven was bumped up to a level 2 “be set” evac status. Level 3 “get out” evac zone was moved to within 10 miles of here. All this was accompanied by news the firefighters were retreating as their situation was too dangerous. A tense afternoon. We’ve have friends that will take in the cats and us in west Portland if we have to flee again. Slept well last night.

      Situation at home seems to be stabilizing. As I said yesterday our house is fine. About half the neighborhood homes burned. Got an email from the power company that they are working on power to our house. With widespread power failures to fix I don’t think they bother if it looks like the fires would ruin it again.

      Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

      Reply
    11. 11.

      JOHN MANCHESTER

      I’m in San Rafael in the North Bay. The purple air app shows the entire Bay Area in the 300+ range (hazardous.) But at least the sun came up. And we have 2 HEPA filters. So as long as it doesn’t get too hot and PG&E doesn’t cut the power again, we’ll be okay.

      I’ve been walking the dog wearing an N95 mask. Not today. I’m not even going outside to get the mail.

      Ever since the pandemic I’ve been dreading another fire season. My anxious mind usually projects a grimmer future. This time the reality is worse than I could have imagined.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Tim C.

      Portland native and resident here.     Portland the city is actually only dealing with crappy air-quality at the moment.  Everyone is hunkered down inside, and to complete the stereotype, I will relax tonight drinking a local micro brewed IPA.

      That said, just southeast of the city in communities like Molalla, Estacada and Sandy, things are very scary right now.  Those are all decent sized towns that are either being evacuated or are on level 2.   The only bright news is that locally the reason the smoke is so bad is because the winds have died down.  That makes the fires grow much slower and are easier to fight.

      Portland abides my fellow jackals, Portland abides.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Mallard Filmore

      South end of California’s big valley: cool morning in the mid 60’s. The sky is gray with a brown tint, no clear shadows. No smell of smoke.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      The Dark Avenger

      Here in southeast Tulare County the skies are overcast but the local AQI is 72 and it’s only suppose to get to 88 today.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      namekarB

      @Llelldorin: you couldn’t see indoors at noon without turning the lights on. It was a bit like a day-long eclipse.

      It has been the same in Lincoln CA – NE of Sacramento on the eastern edge of the Great Sacramento Valley Desert. Today is ever so slightly improved. Sky is less orange but still yellowish haze.

      It makes me wonder if the “But Freedom” maskless 27% have enough sense to wear a mask in this fetid outdoor thin soup we have for atmosphere. The silver lining (if there is one) is that the smoke and haze has dropped the daytime temperatures by 20 degrees. Quite a change from the 110 degree highs of last week.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      namekarB

      I read that Oregon just brought in firefighters from Mexico. I hope they are being treated as the Good Neighbors and Heroes that they are.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      surfk9

      Lodi here, we have smoke mixed with fog. It is low hanging giving it a smokey look without the smell. hopefully it will burn off soon.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Martin

      Reminder that if we do a Green New Deal correctly, consumers will save money, and we’ll create more jobs than we’ll lose. It doesn’t need to be expensive. It will need a heavy regulatory hand, and it will involve a lot of shifting of products and workers.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      West of the Rockies

      Butte County, home of the ’18 Camp Fire.  The fire near Oroville is 23% contained as of 12 hours ago, so that’s decent news.  Air is super smoky, ash every-damn-where, and the sky is the color of an aging, yellow bruise.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      chrisanthemama

      @Kelly:  We’re here in Tigard (12 miles SW of downtown Portland), in no danger.  You know what the air looks/smells like.  We have evacuees staying with neighbors and we’re staying inside with the windows closed tight.  Be safe, all, and pray for rain.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Kelly

      @WaterGirl: Yep and I’ve seen worse numbers. There is a Purple air network of home air quality meters the show 700+ in a bunch of places closer to the active fire. Not confident Purple Air is as reliable as the DEQ

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.