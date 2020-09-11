It’s Friday. Once again, hoping our Oregon and California BJ peeps can check in and let us know how you’re doing. Colorado is doing better, that much I know.
Portland fires are moving scary-fast.
Stay safe.
- Level 1: READY – Level 1 evacuations are an Alert. Residents should be aware of a danger that exists. …
- Level 2: SET – Level 2 evacuations indicate there is a significant risk to your area. Now is the time to be set for immediate evacuation. …
- Level 3: GO! – Level 3 means there is immediate danger.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings