Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The house always wins.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

The Math Demands It!

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Women: They Get Shit Done

Yes we did.

This blog will pay for itself.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Nevertheless, she persisted

Consistently wrong since 2002

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Word salad with all caps

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Shocking, but not surprising.

Wetsuit optional.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

No one could have predicted…

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Reality always wins in the end.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: Get Him Out

Open Thread: Get Him Out

by | 33 Comments

This post is in: 

I was writing last night listening to BB King’s Blueville station when this song caught my attention. Robert Cray, not mincing words.

This showed up in a couple of places this week. Makes me smile.

Open Thread: Get Him Out

And just for fun, I follow these two – their joy is infectious. I think they are adorable, which I am SURE is not the vibe they are going for, but I don’t care.  And their Youtube channel $$ just allowed them to move into a new place and it is the best thing to watch if you need a mood lifter. But here they are hearing Eddie Money for the first time:

And I know I owe someone here a h/t for the twins, but I can’t remember who, but then again, I can barely remember what day it is. Feel free to wave from the comments if it was you.

Open thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)
  • CaseyL
  • Catherine D.
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • geg6
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Gravenstone
  • Jess
  • jonas
  • kindness
  • laura
  • mali muso
  • MazeDancer
  • Nicole
  • pamelabrown53
  • patrick II
  • piratedan
  • prostratedragon
  • Sasha
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • Timurid
  • zzyzx

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    33Comments

    2. 2.

      Nicole

      I also thank that commenter (and I’m also blanking on who it was). These two young men are my favorite, but I have gotten so much joy from hearing classic songs through a variety of Youtuber’s ears. I’m really grateful. One of the twins did “Smells Like Teen Spirit” several months ago (they redid it as a duo more recently), and oh, was it a wonderful view.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      patrick II

      I have watched some of their videos and my favorite reaction is to Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” — “Oh, don’t do that to her, Jolene!”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Catherine D.

      Oh, I’ve been dipping into twins’ channel too. I loved them watching Dolly Parton’s Jolene and George Carlin. I just want to pinch their cheeks 😄

      Reply
    5. 5.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      I first saw the twins listening to Phil Collin’s In the Air Tonight, and their reaction to the drums coming in about halfway through was memorable. Love them

      Yes, their Jolene was great too!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      kindness

      I think it was those two guys who I saw a video where they did the same thing with Janis Joplin/Big Brother & the Holding Co doing Piece Of My Heart.  It was fun.  They liked it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Nicole

      @patrick II: There’s a woman singer-songwriter who also gave a first-time listen to “Jolene,” and I adored her sum-up of the song (which she liked), pointing out, astutely, that it’s a song to the side-piece, and then inquiring, also astutely, why Dolly Parton didn’t take her grievances directly to her man.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Sasha

      Ever see them react to “Ice, Ice Baby”? They didn’t realize until about a minute in that Vanilla Ice wasn’t a black guy. Like what part of *Vanilla* Ice didn’t they pick up on?

      There’s like a whole subgenre of reaction videos of African-Americans listening to “blue-eyed soul”. The Righteous Brothers and “Unchained Melody” unfailingly blows minds.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @kindness: It’s astonishing to find out kids have never heard of Janis Joplin (!! yes, I’m old), but was wonderful to have them blown away, and making heart shapes with their hands when they heard her. True passion and genius never ages. God, she was a force of nature when she sang.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Timurid

      …and the Trump Tapes story is already fizzling. The most dire revelation ever about a US President (at least while he was still in office) couldn’t even stay at the top of the news for a full 24 hours. The media is too busy with hot BREAKING coverage of another disaster that, uh… happened 19 years ago.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      patrick II

      @Nicole:

      Because she thought it was a lost battle with her man if Jolene chose to take him. “I cannot compete with you Jolene”.

      Jolene, Please don’t take him just because you can

      Your beauty is beyond compare
      With flaming locks of auburn hair
      With ivory skin and eyes of emerald green
      Your smile is like a breath of spring
      Your voice is soft like summer rain
      And I cannot compete with you, jolene

      Jolene might have just playing with him (just because you can) and end up breaking his heart.  Dolly loved him forever and was afraid for both herself and her man.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Nicole

      @Gin & Tonic:

      “Sounds like it was made in the olden days”?

      Fuck that.

      Ha! Except they did call the decade correctly- it was, indeed, the 1980s.  One said early 80s, the other said late, as an Old who has this song on my karaoke machine, I’m aware it came out mid-1980s, but I still give them credit.  Hard to escape that gated reverb on the drum.

      Back in 1986, when I was young and spry and this song was on the charts, I would have called music from 1952, “old.”  So I get it.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      laura

      I am crushing on the twins and just watching them express their joy and surprise and delight at hearing music that soundtracks my life. I envy their youth and wealth of first times that await them. Kids these days – I wish there were more of them on my lawn.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Timurid:

      Trump is a nonstop shit fire hose.  No story is going to linger, because there’s always something new and horrible.  We physically can’t dwell on his putting children in cages, ignoring Russian bounties, covering up for a dictator murdering a journalist, canceling the environmentalism treaty, canceling the TPP, abandoning the Kurds to die, blowing up the Post Office, abandoning Puerto Rico to die, and confessing on tape to deliberately ignoring the threat of coronavirus simultaneously.  And I say that knowing the actual list of critically important awful things Trump has done is several times that length, and the list of not critically important but still bad and worth attention things is several times the length of that.

      BUT, repetition has its own power, and Trump has created his own ‘but her emails’ effect.  Outrage over any individual horror has become a nonstop screaming “MAKE IT STOP” that is exactly why Trump’s polling is an utter disaster not just nationally, but state by state.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      jonas

      @Timurid: I’m not surprised. The electorate is so polarized, with Trump’s base so hardened against any revelations by the MSM that even a colossal scandal, like the war dead or the Woodward tapes that would have triggered the complete implosion of any previous administration only causes the true believers to retrench more and emboldens Trump’s enablers. 40% of the country lives in a bubble of delusion and magical thinking that has so far proven impervious to any attempts to breach it.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      prostratedragon

      Saw the Dolly Parton one via a front-pager here, I think, maybe Anne Laurie. Yeah, considering that I’m old enough to be their grandma, I think they’re precious as buttons. Open-hearted enjoyment makes even the cool seem adorably vulnerable.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      piratedan

      i surf their channel as well and their reactions from artists like The Carpenters, and Boston and Stevie Wonder always give me pause about what I have been privileged to experience for the first time and the feeling they get from some of the same music.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Nicole

      @patrick II:  Because she thought it was a lost battle with her man if Jolene chose to take him.

      In that case, I would say the singer either has serious self-esteem issues and could use some talk therapy, or, if Jolene’s appealing physical attributes and pleasant speaking voice is enough to make the man stray, then the relationship the singer is so desperate to preserve is not built on a particularly secure foundation to begin with.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @kindness: Yeah, Boomer here too.  As far as I can tell, rap and hip hop are about the words, lots of words (and their rhymes) and rhythm. Not much guitar, and no sax, sadly.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @Timurid: Considering it’s all Trump can seem to talk about, don’t worry, he’ll make it news again. (And if you think any news organization was going to risk looking “anti-patriotic” by not doing wall-to-wall on 9/11 your expectations were skewed).

      Reply
    28. 28.

      laura

      @kindness: I know in my era (Boomer) my black friends had guitar driven stuff too but I don’t know that that is the case so much any more. I don’t hear it on hip hop/rap so much.

      What happened here in California was prop 13 and an avalanche of fuckery in the public school system. Gone went band, orchestra, counsellors, nurses, hot kitchens and lunch ladies, bus drivers, and was replaced with testing and teaching to the test and class sizes that limit that are unreasonable by any/every metric. As such, much of today’s music is made using the tools and skills at hand. And the demise of am radio for music and disc jockeys is a large part of the siloing of music genres. In the San Francisco bay area there were lots of small stations and the one we had our car turned to was KFRC and it played pop and rock and schlock and mainstream jazz and soul and R&B and it had a large audience and we all heard all the variety and we liked it! Music will get made because music is a necessary form of human expression and there’s something for everyone. Lou Reed’s Transformer still sells for Pete sake.

      Robert Cray remains awesome to this day.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jess

      I love those kids as well. I found them via “Jolene,” but the two song reactions I really loved best were “Creep” and Nina Simone’s “Feelin Good.” Check those out for sure!

      Reply
    33. 33.

      CaseyL

      I enjoy these two so much, listening for the first time to songs that I loved so very long ago.  It’s especially fun when they go out of genre altogether, like the time they listened to Luciano Pavarotti.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.