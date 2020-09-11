On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. On the Road continues, forever Alain’s in our hearts. Submit Your Photos

Beautiful beaches and water scenes this morning. Something for everyone, the black & white peeps and the color peeps. First and last photos are my favorites. :-) What a surprise that these would make someone named WaterGirl happy! Thank you, Steve.

Steve from Mendocino

Water Girl has indicated that she is one of the many who don’t particularly respond to black and white, and I suspect she finds my subject matter a bit academic as well. I’ve tried to make this post as dynamic as possible with a mix of techniques, styles, dates, and emotional content as much as possible within the peculiar mindset that drives my bumbling path through life. This one’s for you, Water Girl.

Starting as a newborn and through my teens I went with my family to my grandfather’s beach house for the majority of each summer plus occasional visits on major holidays like Easter week. We’d poke around tide pools looking at the countless strange creatures that live there. I learned rafting then body surfing and eventually checked surf reports regularly to plan my daily activities. The Pacific Ocean became part of my soul. I specifically selected the location of my retirement home to be within 30 minutes of the ocean.