I love getting to see so many different parts of Paris… the classic landmarks, countrysides, parks, shops, street scenes. Bakeries! Today we have street scenes, which I am loving. And the river, the gorgeous Seine River! ~WaterGirl

J R in WV

At the tail end of our only trip to France, primarily to visit and tour cave art in the NE of Spain and SW of France, we took the train from Toulouse to Paris, where we stayed for two nights before flying home on Air France, highly recommended way to cross the Atlantic. The one day we had to sight see in Paris the Louvre was closed, but our hotel was in the neighborhood, so I took pictures of the area around the Louvre, and quite a few in and around Notre Dame, which I submitted quite a while ago.

We ate out for two dinners and two lunches in Paris, all the food was above average for the types of restaurants we visited, in fact all the food in Europe was pretty good. Roadside bar food was competitive with upscale American places, actually. I didn’t take photos of the restaurants, nor of the food, not my style of photography. Take my word, the Michelin starred place we ate just across the Seine from the Eiffel Tower was gorgeous inside and out, as was the food both pretty and delicious — specialized in seafood!

It was a beautiful October day, and we walked or took a pedicab, and didn’t move too far from the hotel, across the street from the Louvre. Until the day we were loose in Paris I didn’t realize our ONE DAY there was the one day each week the famed museum was closed. Oh, well, not like there was nothing else to see!

We had a great time that whole trip. Ancient bones, art, tools, scientists, great food, beautiful scenery, mostly great weather, although that didn’t matter so much when the goals were underground.

I don’t have so much to say about the photos individually. Street scenes in Paris in the neighborhood around the Louvre.

All these photos were taken with a Google Nexus tablet, I burnt up the recharger for the Panasonic camera, so when that battery was exhausted, I just switched to the tablet. I think they came out pretty well, but there isn’t the depth of data to do much enhancement editing.