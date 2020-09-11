Brief reminder that 9/11 is a great day to stay off social media for 24 straight hours
— Keir DuBois (@keirdubois) September 11, 2020
Perhaps we should take a lead from Guy Fawkes, and call this Doomscrolling Day…
Joe Biden plans to attend the 9/11 Memorial and Museum’s 19th anniversary commemoration ceremony in New York City on Friday morning.https://t.co/pBRp9cZNAg
— Axios (@axios) September 11, 2020
Per the Washington Post:
… On Friday, Biden and Trump will appear on a field that memorializes the bravery and toughness of ordinary Americans, epitomized by the cry of “Let’s roll” as passengers attempted to retake the cockpit. Trump is scheduled to attend a 9:45 a.m. ceremony, which is closed to the public but will be streamed online. Biden’s campaign announced Thursday evening that he would be in New York on Friday morning for a ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, before traveling to Shanksville in the afternoon…
On Sept. 11, 2001, Biden’s daughter, then a college student, called him, begging him to leave Washington. The senator instead marched to the Capitol, reaching the steps before a police officer stopped him and told him a fourth plane — the one that would eventually crash in Shanksville — was heading toward Washington and, some thought, the Capitol.
Biden pushed back against pleas that members of Congress relocate to a bunker in West Virginia. He spoke by phone with President George W. Bush that evening, urging him to come back to Washington…
On the day of the attack, Trump was watching CNBC as it prepared to interview former General Electric CEO Jack Welch, when the network cut away to a scene of the first tower on fire. One of his first reactions when the planes hit was to call a television show to offer commentary.
He later visited Ground Zero, and he cited the attacks to challenge immigration policies, religious tolerance and the need for the very global alliances that Biden has spent years embracing…
… and he’s been waving the sooty shirt ever since. Also, of course, grifting:
The Trump administration has secretly siphoned nearly $4 million away from a program that tracks and treats FDNY firefighters and medics suffering from 9/11 related illnesses. via ?@NYDailyNews? https://t.co/RLZ3SfxNCh
— Michiko Kakutani (@michikokakutani) September 10, 2020
Speaking of disasters, thoughts & prayers for those already suffering from climate change…
Imagine showing this tweet to yourself a year ago and explaining "oh no, the masks aren't because the sky is orange, that's for a different thing." https://t.co/nnqoOBk3uM
— Meredith Haggerty (@manymanywords) September 9, 2020
La Nina, the cooler flip side of the better known El Nino, has formed in the Pacific Ocean, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says. La Nina usually means more Atlantic storms, drought in the Southwest, and perhaps worse California fires. https://t.co/YBkgFLkqS0
— The Associated Press (@AP) September 10, 2020
