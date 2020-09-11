Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Yes we did.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

No one could have predicted…

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Nevertheless, she persisted

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

The Math Demands It!

We have all the best words.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Women: They Get Shit Done

Han shot first.

The revolution will be supervised.

The house always wins.

This blog will pay for itself.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Shocking, but not surprising.

You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Biden-Harris 2020 / Friday Morning Open Thread: Never Forget (As If We Could)

Friday Morning Open Thread: Never Forget (As If We Could)

by | 35 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Perhaps we should take a lead from Guy Fawkes, and call this Doomscrolling Day…

Per the Washington Post:

On Friday, Biden and Trump will appear on a field that memorializes the bravery and toughness of ordinary Americans, epitomized by the cry of “Let’s roll” as passengers attempted to retake the cockpit. Trump is scheduled to attend a 9:45 a.m. ceremony, which is closed to the public but will be streamed online. Biden’s campaign announced Thursday evening that he would be in New York on Friday morning for a ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, before traveling to Shanksville in the afternoon…

On Sept. 11, 2001, Biden’s daughter, then a college student, called him, begging him to leave Washington. The senator instead marched to the Capitol, reaching the steps before a police officer stopped him and told him a fourth plane — the one that would eventually crash in Shanksville — was heading toward Washington and, some thought, the Capitol.

Biden pushed back against pleas that members of Congress relocate to a bunker in West Virginia. He spoke by phone with President George W. Bush that evening, urging him to come back to Washington…

On the day of the attack, Trump was watching CNBC as it prepared to interview former General Electric CEO Jack Welch, when the network cut away to a scene of the first tower on fire. One of his first reactions when the planes hit was to call a television show to offer commentary.

He later visited Ground Zero, and he cited the attacks to challenge immigration policies, religious tolerance and the need for the very global alliances that Biden has spent years embracing…

… and he’s been waving the sooty shirt ever since. Also, of course, grifting:

Speaking of disasters, thoughts & prayers for those already suffering from climate change…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • debbie
  • germy
  • John S.
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • NotMax
  • oldgold
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • SFAW
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • The Oracle of Solace
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    35Comments

    6. 6.

      debbie

      Because of course Trump is stealing money from heroes. Sadly, this is only the second worst 911-type thing he’s done. Most unforgivable was his statement on 9/11/01, just after the towers fell, that his building was now the tallest in Manhattan.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @germy: Suddenly, I’m a big fan of this woman I’d never heard of before, this Maggie O’Keefe.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      The Oracle of Solace

      Morning, all.

      Well, I saw the Dune trailer (on mute), and I’m kind of disappointed. It was just shots of the Harkonnen homeworld, Geidi Prime—vast cityscapes under a hellish orange sky—with nothing about the rest of the movie at all.

      ——

      No, sorry, was watching San Francisco news with no sound. Gotta go check on my Bay Area cousins now.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Today will mark the usual stentorian intonations of commemorations by conservatives regarding 9/11. They’ll talk about the depth of feeling they have, and how fresh and raw it still seems.

      The event took place 19 years ago.

      Now, juxtapose that with Reagan opening his 1980 campaign in Philadelphia, Mississippi and bleating about “states’ rights”, barely 16 years after 3 courageous young people from more enlightened places were murdered by a police department in a conspiracy with the Klan for the crime of registering African Americans to vote.

      Undoubtedly, some of the perpetrators of that heinous crime were in the crowd, nodding approvingly and saying “yes, I can support this, this is the candidate for me”.

      That should have been the end of his bid, but sadly, it wasn’t.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      NotMax

      Uncommon census: a touch of historical trivia. What does a 19th century intellectual who finds time hanging heavy on his hands do to fill it?

      Dick believed in the plurality of worlds or cosmic pluralism, that every planet in the Solar System was inhabited. In his book Celestial scenery, or, The Wonders of the planetary system displayed, among many other topics he computed that the Solar System contained 21,894,974,404,480 (21+ trillion) inhabitants. This was done using the surface area of each planet and the population density of England.… Source

      The data, tabulated.

      :)

      Reply
    30. 30.

      SFAW

      @Baud:

      Fun fact: Fire kills the virus.

      “I’ve heard that if you somehow inject it inside the body, it works like a vaccine … [turns to Birx] Someone’s checking into that, right? Maybe if they combine it with bleach [Ed. note: Or, for Ozark: “combine it with blech”], that could work? Can you get back to me or Jared on that?”

      Reply
    32. 32.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: More than a little truth to that, I suspect.

      ETA and considering how much worse Covid is for black folks, I also suspect there weren’t many in attendance.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      oldgold

      “The 1969 song “Fortunate Son,” by Creedence Clearwater Revival, blared as Air Force One arrived to crowds of Trump supporters at MBS International Airport in Freeland, Michigan, on Thursday.“

      What’s next, You’re So Vain or Sympathy for the Devil?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      SFAW

      @Baud:

      The excuse/justification I heard was that the people who would attend an NFL game during COVID are that type of people who would boo equality.

      I thought I read — but may have misread or misinterpreted — that the Texans returned to their locker room for both the “Star-Spangled Banner” and “Lift Every Voice.” If that’s what happened, I’m not sure what their point was.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.