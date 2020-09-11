Don't underestimate the virus & stick to the science — Tony Fauci talks about lessons learned to date about #Covid19 in a medical grand rounds at Harvard Medical School. https://t.co/UPTIXtixCo — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) September 10, 2020

As of 6:28 p.m. ET, here's the data for #COVID19 in the U.S. today.

• Total confirmed cases: 6,394,655

• Cases per 1M population: 19,482

• Total confirmed deaths: 191,702

• Deaths per 1M population: 584https://t.co/LqeVkbIhGG — KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) (@KFF) September 10, 2020





The price of politicizing the #Covid19 pandemic. This will have consequences for years to come. https://t.co/NEWAhAvt2F — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) September 10, 2020

I dearly hope this prediction is wrong. https://t.co/JfNmpJjmk5 — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) September 11, 2020

======

The coronavirus has upended everyday life in the six months since the crisis was declared a pandemic by the WHO. While our understanding of the disease has steadily increased since it was first detected in China last year, what lies ahead remains unknown https://t.co/TWK6dV43pR pic.twitter.com/nMYEBduYQr — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 10, 2020

This is how coronavirus took hold in North America & Europe. Results suggest an extended period of missed opportunity when intensive testing & contact tracing might have prevented SARSCoV2 from becoming established https://t.co/5q3O9xnSxQ pic.twitter.com/wSHFmEZA40 — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) September 10, 2020

The UN on Thursday called for an immediate "quantum leap" in funding to fight the new coronavirus as the death toll crossed 900,000 six months after the pandemic broke out https://t.co/b8iCxG9cf3 — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 10, 2020

Indonesia’s coronavirus cases jumped by a record on Thursday as the capital prepares to return to tougher movement restrictions to stem infections https://t.co/MeeucUfLp1 via @business — Baronian Consulting (@BaronianConsult) September 10, 2020

Is the Secret to Japan’s Virus Success Right in Front of Its Face? 97% COMPLIANT https://t.co/v8kKa8Hze4 — Carolyn Koehler ?? (@koehler_b) September 10, 2020

South Korea sees uptick in COVID-19 cases as cluster infections continue https://t.co/EXrO73VDS6 pic.twitter.com/qi5wIuCaoH — Reuters (@Reuters) September 11, 2020

North Korea issues shoot-to-kill orders to prevent #coronavirus entering from China, US sayshttps://t.co/LAAX6ejbG2 pic.twitter.com/zlIjWINlak — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 11, 2020

Israel considers nationwide lockdown as cases spike https://t.co/NBKpIXA8eH — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 10, 2020

'Don't leave Africa behind': South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the world would not be able to achieve universal health coverage if a COVID-19 vaccine, when developed, is only available to well-resourced nations pic.twitter.com/HNFauKsNVU — Reuters (@Reuters) September 11, 2020

Coronavirus: France sets daily record with almost 10,000 new cases https://t.co/vpYz84R3Qz — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 10, 2020

All five intensive care beds dedicated to COVID patients are full in the Laveran Military Training Hospital in Marseille, and its doctors are bracing for more. What’s happening reflects growing pressure on France medical facilities as infections resurge. https://t.co/iqxetCS97N — The Associated Press (@AP) September 11, 2020

Latin America passes 8 million coronavirus cases: Reuters tally https://t.co/7WexkRDIuo pic.twitter.com/4yTgVImLAP — Reuters (@Reuters) September 11, 2020

For low and middle income countries a prolonged outb reak of #COVID19 is a potentially existential threat to their healthcare systems. Here's the economic breakdown, which could be devastating. https://t.co/sK4fHcbwkE https://t.co/FstmgKDs9L — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 10, 2020

======

COVID-19 vaccines in development being tracked by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine@AFPgraphics pic.twitter.com/tObqh9ZsJJ — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 11, 2020

COVID19 patients can suffer long-term lung & heart damage but, for many, this tends to improve w/ time. Conclusion from the 1st prospective follow-up study. Data presented at the European Respiratory Society Internat'l Congress https://t.co/U9rLrJYCpT — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) September 10, 2020

Hospital #COVID19 risk lowest among intensive care staff. Contrary to expectations, the risk of COVID-19 infection among hospital staff at the height of the coronavirus pandemic was lowest among ICU personnel. New in the journal Thorax https://t.co/kS8fOJlRA8 via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) September 11, 2020

SARSCoV2 attacks the brain. About half of patients report neurological symptoms, including headaches, confusion and delirium. Strokes are another hallmark of coronavirus infection https://t.co/6YNVBb0h7O — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) September 10, 2020

2/BUSES

By the roundtrip journey's end ZERO passengers on the bus w/openable windows were infected. But on the bus w/AC, 35% were infected. A few windows could open and nobody seated by an open window got infected. #COVID19 was spread thru AC.

Message: open window & wear mask. — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 10, 2020

======

A new study by US health authorities published Thursday provided more data showing that, when it comes to catching Covid-19, visiting bars and restaurants is far more dangerous than going shopping, working from an office or using public transport https://t.co/mpJtuBtgZ2 — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 10, 2020

Trump just rejected Michigan's request for full coronavirus National Guard funding. National Guard units in Florida, Texas, Arizona, Connecticut and California will continue with full federal funding. Whitmer called Trump’s decision "blatantly partisan."https://t.co/fZPhL4YLEK — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 11, 2020

Florida has ordered some of its counties to keep information on school #coronavirus outbreaks secret, preventing parents from knowing if their children may have been exposed. A teacher's union estimates ~1200 students & staff have been quarantined in the state (from wapost) pic.twitter.com/DMi9ofuLA5 — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) September 10, 2020

This sounds like a parody, but…