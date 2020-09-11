Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

We have all the best words.

Word salad with all caps

Good luck with your asparagus.

Women: They Get Shit Done

Wetsuit optional.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

All your base are belong to Tunch.

The house always wins.

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

No one could have predicted…

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Shocking, but not surprising.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

The Math Demands It!

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Thursday/Friday, September 10-11

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Thursday/Friday, September 10-11

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: , ,


======

======

======

This sounds like a parody, but…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Betty Cracker
  • Mary G
  • NotMax

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      NotMax

      Florida, the Clusterf*ck State. (WaPo link)

      One month into the forced reopening of Florida’s schools, dozens of classrooms — along with some entire schools — have been temporarily shuttered because of coronavirus outbreaks, and infections among school-age children have jumped 34 percent. But parents in many parts of the state don’t know if outbreaks of the virus are related to their own schools because the state ordered some counties to keep health data secret.

      Volunteers across Florida have set up their own school-related coronavirus dashboards, and one school district is using Facebook after the county health department was told to stop releasing information about cases tied to local schools. Source

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Betty Cracker

      @NotMax: The bars that don’t sell food are allowed to reopen at 50% capacity on Monday, according to a tweet from a FL state official yesterday evening. Those types of bars have been shut down since late June.

      We haven’t visited a saloon since early March! We miss our favorite waterholes keenly. But I’m not about to set foot in one until the positive test rate drops below 5% and stays there for a while. It’s currently around 14%.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.