Cataclysm

F**k the news.

I have an announcement of great social and political import.

Champ has landed:

Cataclysm 1

Tikka is kind of a one-person cat. He tolerates my wife and son, and has only gradually learned not to perform field surgery on everyone else. Mostly, he’s my boy.

My son, meanwhile, has longed for a pet and companion of his own. As COVID has kept him home that desire has grown urgent, and we’ve/he’s been trying to adopt a kitten for the last several months.

An aside: as an old who likes his potato on his belt, I’m amazed at how hard it’s become to adopt. I’ve had to fill out multiple multi-page questionnaires that interrogate my morals, beliefs, economic status and sign of the zodiac (not all of those statements are necessarily true).

My kid and I both love the idea of Maine coon cats, but we couldn’t find any cross-bred kittens needing adoption and I will never, ever pay a gazillion bucks for a pedigreed cat.  Just no.

Finally, we started finding kittens at various shelters, filled out a couple of those Moby Dick-length applications, only to find a bunch of kittens that fiercely protective foster parents would not release in prides of less than two. That didn’t work for us. I wasn’t going to hit Tikka with a mass invasion. Just not fair.

This week we were turned down again for a one-kitten-only adoption, and then, yesterday, a friend of ours who works for a vet about an  hour  west of us called and said that she had a very young kitten we could have–today.

Yes, we said.  Yes indeed.

Champ arrived less than an hour ago, brought by our friend.

As for the old guard? So far so good. Tikka sez “Aint no thang:”

Cataclysm 2

Y’all can see that Champ is pretty tiny.  She’s all of six weeks old. The story behind that very young-adoption is that a friend of our friend’s husband is a mechanic, and a while back a cat adopted the repair shop.  To the guys’ surprise “George” gave birth to her litter a little while back.  This week, the kittens grew big enough to escape into the shop.  So they grabbed the wee ones and put up a flare…and here we (or rather, my son and his new overlord) are:

Cataclysm

 

Open thread.

    88Comments

    2. 2.

      R-Jud

      Oh my GOD, the nuclear-level cuteness of that kitten! The Child here recently acquired the corn snake she’s been dreaming of for two years. I’d have preferred a Champ, myself.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      CaseyL

      So Champ is a Maine Coon, or part Maine coon? I wondered, because of her huge ears which also look like they have little fur tufts off the ends.

      Your son looks ecstatic to belong to his very own Feline Overlord!

      ETA: I’m of two minds regarding those extensive questionnaires.  On the one hand, they are onerous, and sometimes people who would otherwise make perfectly good petparents fail or give up.  OTOH, and speaking as a former shelter volunteer, shelters do want to make sure their precious foundlings are going to a home where the humans understand how to care for the new family member, and are less likely to abandon/mistreat it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      japa21

      I am most definitely not a cat person, but Champ looks like a winner.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      seefleur

      Looks to me like Champ ad Tikka have shared coloring, and dollars to donuts, I bet they end up as comrades in mischief. We had a similar situation, and Mitch aka Top Cat at 5 years of age was less than thrilled to have an interloper/intruder come into the house. But it was less than a month before the two were wreaking havoc. Both kitties were/are similarly coated – big ol’ tabby cats and were often mistaken for litter mates. Mitch has been long gone, but Mayhem carries on his teachings of wild flings around the house at 3AM, rodent massacres with bodies left in the hallway by the bathroom, and then snuggling with freshly killed rodent breath on my side of the bed. Your household is gonna be highly entertaining – I’d bet on it! Enjoy, and get video if you can…

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Anotherlurker

      Congratulations on your new family member.  May she bring much love and many smiles to your home.

      My dog, Buddy, passed away in January. I have been trying to adopt since Feb. and I have had no success.  I find that a lot of rescue groups out here (Bay Area) are downright rude in their lack of responses to those who have spent 30 minutes + filling out adoption applications.  Out of approximately 12 applications for adoption, I have gotten a total of 2 responses. One response prompted  me to ask a question about meeting the dog. I did not receive a reply to my question and further inquires from me were ignored.  I thought it was an aberration from one group but it appeares that is the way they roll.   Piss poor business sense, if you ask me.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mary G

      I am squeeing so hard right now. I’ve run into the same situation trying to adopt a dog in these times. So happy for your boy. They are obviously crazy in love. My Chenille – who adopted a foam and fabric store as a tiny, but had to go when upright bolts of expensive upholstery fabrics proved irresistible – has the same colored paws. So frikking cute. Thanks for the smile

      ETA: That title had me quaking in my boots – what’s he done now? Defcon dread level 1. So happy to see Champ.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      Happy day!  Champ is a perfect name.  What a little tiny slip of a thing!  The expression on your son’s face is priceless.  I bet you would have paid a million bucks for that.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      zhena gogolia

      Haha, I just had to write a reference letter for a friend trying to adopt a dog from Tennessee. It was the most fun reference letter I ever wrote.

      Tikka and Champ are adorable!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Roger Moore

      An aside: as an old who likes his potato on his belt

      Just to prove my nitpicker bona fides, it’s an onion you’re supposed to hang from you belt, at least if you’re keeping up with Grandpa Simpson’s fashion.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Gemina13

      I have a mushy spot for black and tuxedo cats.  And Champ is a doll.  Congratulations on bringing her home.

      I know the applications are a PITA, but I have friends who are volunteers/foster-parents for various rescue organizations, and the applications help them to weed out the flakes and monsters.  It’s not 100% effective, but it’s pretty damn good.  Especially when you consider how many abused/abandoned/orphaned animals foster-parents take in, care for, and socialize.  To see their babies, adult or otherwise, returned for bullshit reasons or found injured after all the care they gave them is heartbreaking.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Roger Moore

      I will say that a shortage of adoptable kittens is probably a good thing.  It’s definitely better than kittens being euthanized because they can’t find enough homes for them.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      azlib

      My spouse works as a volunteer for a pet rescue organization here in the Valley of the Sun. She has fostered 276 cats since 2010. Champ is adorable and will be a lot of fun. They are more fun in groups, though.  We had 6 at one time and they ran rings around our 4 grown cats. We once fostered a new mother who had 6 kittens in our bathroom. She was all of 7.5 pounds and after the kittens were 6 weeks old, she literally rolled our 15 pound Maine Coon male, who really looked startled a cat half his size could extert that kind of force. Nothing is more protective of a mother cat with kittens.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Sab

      Does Champ qualiy as a tuxedo with that white blaze on his chest? Also, are you sure he is indeed a he? Our youngest two cats we thought were boys but they turned out to be girls. Even the vet got it wrong.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      satby

      @Anotherlurker: Most rescue groups (not including humane societies in this) are unpaid volunteers, so not a business. Saying that, they should respond to inquiries within a day usually. If they don’t, just move on. Other groups will hopefully be more responsive.

      And though I feel for how hard it’s gotten to adopt and that some groups are bordering on ridiculous in the hoop jumping, rescues also have many, many experiences of animals adopted to what looked like a lovely family who promised good care, but turn out to be negligent assholes who let their animals roam for Animal Control to pick up. Or worse: people who front for dog-fighter rings looking for bait animals. Or are sickos like Bill Frist.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      CaseyL

      @azlib: My current cats are Jeannie and her son Oscar. When Oscar and his siblings were babies, I saw with my own eyes skinny little Jeannie face up to a racoon and whack it repeatedly upside the head, spitting and hissing the whole time.  Racoon ran off.

      Mama cats are fierce, yo.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Gvg

      My last cat was curmudgeon. He pretended to be a grouch tough guy but it was mostly bluff. He only really liked me and the golden retriever he grew up with. It’s a survival trait for ferals, bluff but don’t actually fight that much because you might get injured. Never learned to get along well with my sisters already adult cat. 10 years ago we had one last kitten we couldn’t find a home for, so we gave up and kept her. We expected problems when we let her out but mister tough guy boy cat just put up with her clearly put upon and huffy but evidently instinct told him you don’t hurt babies.  Boy cats don’t always follow that rule. So years later when my nephew begged for his own cat, we knew it had to be a kitten. My sister found him a super unflappable kitten who loves everyone. Mr. grumpy cat put up with it again.

      Nephew loves cats.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      I’ve had to fill out multiple multi-page questionnaires that interrogate my morals, beliefs, economic status and sign of the zodiac (not all of those statements are necessarily true).

      Good, if you have morals, you’re probably posting on the wrong blog.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      scribbler

      OMG the cuteness.  It’s off the charts.  And Champ is a terrific name.  You must keep us apprised of all developments between the two kitties.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @R-Jud:

      The Child here recently acquired the corn snake she’s been dreaming of

      I love that corn snake! So beautiful. I actually saved a couple of your photos to my own album, just so I can gaze upon that lovely snek whenever I want.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Eric U.

      We got the best dog ever because the first family that adopted him couldn’t tolerate his separation anxiety.  Which went away after a week with us.  Their loss, and I see why rescue organizations are very picky.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      kindness

      Very nice.  I know what you mean.  My oldest dog went across the rainbow bridge in May and my other pup was acting so bored and lonely in June I went to the pound to adopt another one.  Not so fast Bucky they said.  You have to have an appointment or they won’t let you in the door.  You have to know exactly which dog you want to adopt or they won’t talk to you at all.  When I picked the one I wanted from a picture they brought him to the other side of a glass door and let me look through the door at him.  After agreeing to take him and paying all the fees, they kept him another 10 days so they could neuter him and what ever.  I didn’t get to actually touch him till I (made an appointment) went to pick him up.  Like after all that I was going to sit in a room that had dog poo & pee all over it and tell them no I don’t want him.  He’s a great add to the family.  I’m glad I did it.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Tom Levenson

      @Gemina13: I get it. And that’s so important. (My sister in law is a serious foster kitten mom out in CA and she’s got stories.)

      It is just so different from every prior adoption I’ve done. I got Tikka by showing up at the shelter and playing with kittens for a couple of hours.

      Champ, in the end, came to us old school.  Which I admit makes me happy.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      WereBear

      So happy for the two little ones finding each other.

      As a rescuer, I longed for the day cats would be rare and hard to get… ironic, as your child had to wait so long as a result.

      Also, two can actually work better. Our pair-bonded kittens play with each other, with chasing and wrestling games our older cats are grateful they are not invited to.

      But then, Champ has a boy of their very own.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      TomatoQueen

      Champ! Welcome in, little one. And of course as a TOON supporter I aver black and white cats are the best cats. To whoever asked, Champ has classic Tuxedo markings and will grow up Gorgeous. Merlinus Ambrosius sends his best soft Brrp? and bats your nose.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @WaterGirl:

      I love her look in that top picture. She is totally standing her ground. Not Tikka’s do not fuck with me look, but definitely not timid.

      And though she be but little, she is fierce.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      MoxieM

      Champ is a darling beyond words! And your household cats are sort of a matching pair (don’t tell Tikka). Ach, new-kitten-ness, with child. How magical. Congratulations on finding joy in your home, and sharing it with us.

      Reply

