You probably heard that everyone’s favorite former Democrat, Joe Lieberman POS cut an ad for Susan Collins. I hate all the 9/11 All-Stars – Joe, Rudy, W, and even to some extent John McCain.

So let’s raise some more money for Collins’ opponent, Sara Gideon.

Sara Gideon, Maine Senate

While we’re at it, let’s hit two more Sam Wang “Moneyball” states that we haven’t hit too hard so far — Kansas and Alaksa.

Alan Gross, Alaska Senate

Barbara Bollier, Kansas Senate

You can see all our fundraising efforts here if you want to give somewhere else.