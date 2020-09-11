Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Lighten up, Francis.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

This Blog Goes to 11…

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Good luck with your asparagus.

The house always wins.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

The Math Demands It!

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Han shot first.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How has Obama failed you today?

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

We still have time to mess this up!

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Not all heroes wear capes.

Yes we did.

What fresh hell is this?

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / But his friends carry on anyway (fuck ’em)

But his friends carry on anyway (fuck ’em)

by | 24 Comments

This post is in: ,

You probably heard that everyone’s favorite former Democrat, Joe Lieberman POS cut an ad for Susan Collins. I hate all the 9/11 All-Stars – Joe, Rudy, W, and even to some extent John McCain.

So let’s raise some more money for Collins’ opponent, Sara Gideon.

Sara Gideon, Maine Senate

Goal Thermometer

While we’re at it, let’s hit two more Sam Wang “Moneyball” states that we haven’t hit too hard so far — Kansas and Alaksa.

Alan Gross, Alaska Senate

Goal Thermometer

Barbara Bollier, Kansas Senate

Goal Thermometer

You can see all our fundraising efforts here if you want to give somewhere else.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Aleta
  • Anoniminous
  • Benw
  • Cacti
  • Captain C
  • danielx
  • DougJ
  • frosty
  • Gretchen
  • James E Powell
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • John Sickels
  • Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)
  • Mike in NC
  • Ohio Mom
  • pacem appellant
  • RaflW
  • Steeplejack (phone)

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    24Comments

    2. 2.

      Ohio Mom

      James E Powell:
      I hate Susan Collins too but number two on my list is Mitch McConnell.

      But maybe succeeding in ousting Collins is a better bet. Maine seems a saner State than Kentucky.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      danielx

      Susan Collins actually thinks an endorsement from that sonofabitch Lieberman is going to help her?

      She’s more deluded than I thought.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      James E Powell

      @Ohio Mom

      That’s what I’m thinking, that getting rid of Collins is possible. I’m disappointed that Gideon isn’t leading by double digits, but I know nothing about Maine politics.

      I also know nothing about Kentucky politics. From time to time I see people slamming McGrath’s campaign, but I have no idea why.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Gretchen

      Thanks for highlighting the Bollier campaign. I think we have a real chance, and her opponent is a Trump-loving scumbag. His first ad takes what she said about surprise medical bills, “we’ll work to ban them nationwide”, and makes it sound like she’s talking about guns. When called on it, Marshall says that it’s honest because the ad starts by saying “how would it sound if Barbara’s ads actually matched her liberal record. “ Shameless lying scumbag. https://kansasreflector.com/2020/09/09/marshalls-gop-campaign-hijacks-manipulates-videos-in-bid-to-discredit-bollier/ I really hope she wins. There’s lots of support for her here in the Kansas City suburbs, which she represents in the state senate now.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Here’s something for Susan Collins to pretend she hasn’t heard or seen

      Aaron Rupar @atrupar · 24m
      “I think there’s probably, possibly drugs involved. That’s what I hear.” — during interview with Judge Jeanine, Trump casually accuses Joe Biden of using performance enhancing drugs (video)

      Tom Nichols @RadioFreeTom 6m
      Given Trump’s wild alternations between manic and zombie-like, this sure seems like projection, but imagine how normal it’s become for the President to accuse his 77 year old opponent of using drugs.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      John Sickels

      FWIW, I do a lot of driving in rural Kansas, granted in the eastern part of the state which is not as reactionary. I see quite a few Trump signs around farms, but I also see quite a few Bollier signs, in fact far more Bollier signs than Biden signs, and almost no signs at all for her opponent Marshall.

      Bollier has a chance to do this. She would have beaten Kobach easily, given that EVERYONE hates KKKobach, even other conservatives. Marshall is a stronger candidate for the GOP because he is not personally loathed, but he is just as reactionary as KKKobach and even for some Kansas conservatives, that goes a bit too far.

      Bollier is a moderate and moderates Dems do get elected in Kansas occasionally, notably our current governor Laura Kelly and past governor Kathleen Sebelius.  In fact, moderate Democratic women do better than moderate Democratic men in our state.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Benw

      I know House pickups aren’t as critical as Prez and Senate flipping, but can I shout out to Nancy Goroff, who’s running to unseat the R incumbent here in US House NY-1? According to 270togo we’re light lean red, and she’s a smart, competent person (chair of the SBU Chemistry department) against sentient white paste who bleeps “I was a US Marine!” every few minutes while humping Trump’s trouser leg. Get that dude outta here!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Anoniminous

      Who the hell cares what Lieberman says.

      Now if Collins resurrected the corpse of Joshua Chamberlain, that might make a difference.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Aleta

      Every time he shows up, Lieberman reminds us of the continuum between Cheney, Bush, Rove, Brett fcking Kavanaugh, Susan Collins, Liberty University, Saudi friends, oil, ME arms sales (etc. etc)  and Trump.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      RaflW

      I’m glad you included AK & KS. Maine at this point is awash in money, so I’m focusing on less robustly funded races. Hope you don’t mind that I’ll again plug Sen Tina Smith. She’s an incumbent, but only a half-term’s worth, and MN needs to be a firewall in November. Thanks friends.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      RaflW

      @Lord Fartdaddy: Right. I mean, she already has the pearl-clutching “I’m concerned” vote locked up. That vastly inferior Joe seemingly brings nothin new to the table.

      If anything, him doing this shows she’s in serious trouble even with the I’m troubled voters.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Aleta

      @James E Powell:  All I know (re Gideon,  $, Collins) is that Gideon’s win is not at all assured; Collins has bad actors and big $ behind her and surprises in store;  Dems need the Senate in 2021 for any hope of  saving the court;  and Repubs are desperate to keep Collins and the Senate, I would guess more than keeping Trump.    I have no knowledge of at what point money doesn’t matter, and I hate that.

      My heart’s with you on T out above all.  Same time:  Repub Senate: Rs stonewall Biden.  Dem Senate:  Dems could prevent (godsforbid) T’s court picks.  It’s all disgusting.  We need it all.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Mike in NC

      Front page of USA Today: “Trump’s tensions with military spill into open”. Yup, we losers and suckers are looking for payback.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Captain C

      @Aleta: Isn’t there some idiot independent in the Maine Senate race who’s basically trying to do* for Susan Collins what Eliot Cutler did for that scumbag LePage?

      * Not necessarily their intent, but the obvious outcome of their staying in the race, so for all intents and purposes the same thing.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Aleta

      @Aleta:  I also don’t know enough to measure priorities (beyond grateful to Doug for this work).  Even as Gideon-Collins is prob not where  $ support will make the biggest difference, if she wins she will be 100% beholden to the hard rw.  No more charade votes to prove she’s not.  Facing SC rulings, as statement for everyone’s reproductive rights,  defeating Collins matters.  Priorities for effective $, I still don’t know.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.