Breaking News: Nora Dannehy, Senior Deputy to US Attorney John Durham, Has Resigned In Protest Over Politicization of Durham's Investigation Into the DOJ's, FBI's, and US Intel Communities 2016 Russia Investigation

This is what professionals do!

From The Hartford Courant (emphasis mine):

Federal prosecutor Nora Dannehy, a top aide to U.S. Attorney John H. Durham in his Russia investigation, has quietly resigned – at least partly out of concern that the investigative team is being pressed for political reasons to produce a report before its work is done, colleagues said.

Dannehy, a highly regarded prosecutor who has worked with or for Durham for decades, informed colleagues in the U.S. Attorney’s office in New Haven of her resignation from the Department of Justice by email Thursday evening. The short email was a brief farewell message and said nothing about political pressure, her work for Durham or what the Durham team has produced, according to people who received it.

Durham, who has never even acknowledged that Dannehy was in Washington working for him, had no immediate comment on the resignation.

Durham recruited Dannehy to join his team after he was appointed by Attorney General William Barr more than a year and a half ago to examine the the FBI’s legal justification for a disputed counterintelligence investigation that looked for ties between President Donald J. Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russian efforts to meddle in the election.

Dannehy is a career prosecutor who worked closely with Durham before leaving the U.S. Attorney’s office about a decade ago for a corporate position in the defense industry. Durham persuaded her to return to the justice department and, within weeks, join his team in Washington in the spring of 2019.

Colleagues said Dannehy is not a supporter of President Donald J. Trump and has been concerned in recent weeks by what she believed was pressure from Barr – who appointed Durham – to produce results before the election. They said she has been considering resignation for weeks, conflicted by loyalty to Durham and concern about politics.

Durham is notoriously circumspect and neither he nor members of his team have revealed anything about the direction of their work. But Durham associates, none of whom have specific knowledge of the investigation, have said recently that it is their belief he is under pressure to produce something – perhaps some sort of report – before the presidential election in November.

The thinking of the associates, all Durham allies, is that the Russia investigation group will be disbanded and its work lost if Trump loses.

More at the link.

We already know, from the findings in the fifth and final volume of the Republican majority Senate Select Committee on Intelligence’s (SSCI) investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election that the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, which shares oversight of the US Intelligence Community (IC) with the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI), has concluded that the US Intelligence Community, the DOJ, and the FBI acted reasonably and responsibly and that there was sufficient predicate to open the investigations into what Russia was doing and whether the President, his campaign, his campaign manager Paul Manafort, his business, members of his family involved in both the campaign and the business, and several outside senior advisors to the President during the campaign were somehow compromised by Russia during the 2016 campaign.

The SSCI’s conclusions tells us, if anyone had a question about it, that AG Barr is on a snipe hunt to try to produce an October Surprise to help the President get reelected. We also know that the conspiracy theory that AG Barr’s basis, his predicate for creating Durham’s investigation, is partially rooted in the debunked conspiracy theory that Secretary Clinton and her campaign, in conjunction with the Obama administration and senior Obama administration officials – VP Biden, APNSA Rice, AG Lynch, FBI Director Comey, DNI Clapper, DCI Brennan, and others – were conspiring with the Ukrainian government to interfere in the election to harm the President and his campaign and to blame it on Russia by creating a hoax that Putin was interfering on behalf of the President’s campaign. The fifth volume of the SSCI’s investigation report into Russian active measures and the 2016 election states unequivocally that this conspiracy was created by the Russian Intelligence Services and provided to Paul Manafort by his GRU handler, Konstantin Kilimnik, and that Manafort than provided it to the President and many of his senior appointees, aides, and surrogates. Moreover, we now know that the person responsible for pushing this conspiracy theory right now has been designated as a Russian intelligence officer who has been running the President’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, as usefully idiotic asset!

Now we wait to see what the effect of Deputy US Attorney Dannehy’s resignation has. This is definitely a brush back pitch. Whether it actually changes AG Barr’s behavior is something we’ll have to wait to see. AG Barr has made it clear that he doesn’t feel that the DOJ’s rules regarding releasing information that could affect an election within 60 days of an election. Dannehy’s resignation is a warning shot. Now we have to wait and see if Barr receives the message.

Open thread!

    1. 1.

      Baud

      This may be too much to expect from Durham, but given how close Durham and Dannehy seem to be, I wonder if Durham is got Dennehy to resign to send a signal to Barr.

    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Was/am listening to MSNBC’s coverage of this breaking story and was so hoping you’d do a post on it. You’re very quick! Thanks.

    4. 4.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      This hits in one week, Trump screamed conspiracy so much there is now a conspiracy against him. Idiot.

    5. 5.

      Eljai

      It’s clear they’re ginning up some bullshit before the election. I just wonder if Dannehy’s resignation will stop Ken Vogel from falling for this sham when it comes out oh who am I kidding?

    6. 6.

      Roger Moore

      Now we have to wait and see if Barr receives the message.

      We have to wait, but we all know how the smart money is betting. Barr has already abandoned any pretense of impartiality. He’s not going to let this interfere with his attempt to produce an October surprise.

    8. 8.

      Baud

      @Eljai: As BC has said, Ken Vogel passed up a Pulitzer to chase a Hunter Biden scoop. He’s all in now.

    9. 9.

      MisterForkbeard

      The thinking of the associates, all Durham allies, is that the Russia investigation group will be disbanded and its work lost if Trump loses.

      This is interesting. Basically, they believe that if Trump loses then Biden will drop this investigation. Which he should, so I’m having a hard time caring about it. But I suppose it does suck for these folks that they spent so long on a politically induced ragegasm and now they might not have anything to show for it.

    11. 11.

      Immanentize

      @MisterForkbeard: I actually read that as — if Trump loses in November, the team will be disbanded then, before Biden becomes President because they probably found some interesting things not helpful to Trump.  Durham is reputed to be not-a-hack.  We’ll see.

    12. 12.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Baud: The point of the report isn’t to have broad, non or bi partisan credibility. It is to dirty up VP Biden ahead of the election and provide cover for AG Barr to indict people before the election in order to provide the “truth” to the lie that is the Russian Intelligence created conspiracy theory that Russia didn’t interfere in the 2016 US election, that Putin didn’t want the President to win and wasn’t trying to help him win, and that the President’s campaign, business, family, and surrogates weren’t actively trying to get Russian assistance in 2016 to help them win the election. Rather, HRC conspiring with Obama, Biden, Rice, Clapper, Brennan, Lynch, Comey, and the Ukrainian government to actually harm the President’s campaign and then somehow sabotage his administration once he won and to blame it all on the President and Russia.

      That’s the point.

    17. 17.

      Bobby Thomson

      “Brushback pitch?”) I can’t believe you still believe anyone in this crime family gives a shit about rules or law. They will completely ignore her the way they always ignore the Boy Scouts talking about meaningless things like statutes and the Constitution.

    18. 18.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.): It will also not end well either.

      https://time.com/5887437/conspiracy-theories-2020-election/

      On a cigarette break outside their small business in Ozaukee County, Tina Arthur and Marcella Frank told me they plan to vote for Trump again because they are deeply alarmed by “the cabal.” They’ve heard “numerous reports” that the COVID-19 tents set up in New York and California were actually for children who had been rescued from underground sex-trafficking tunnels.

      Arthur and Frank explained they’re not followers of QAnon. Frank says she spends most of her free time researching child sex trafficking, while Arthur adds that she often finds this information on the Russian-owned search engine Yandex. Frank’s eyes fill with tears as she describes what she’s found: children who are being raped and tortured so that “the cabal” can “extract their blood and drink it.” She says Trump has seized the blood on the black market as part of his fight against the cabal. “I think if Biden wins, the world is over, basically,” adds Arthur. “I would honestly try to leave the country. And if that wasn’t an option, I would probably take my children and sit in the garage and turn my car on and it would be over.”

      If she’s thought through this enough to tell it to a reporter, there are very good odds, I’d say as high as 50% that she actually attempts a mother-children homicide-suicide.

    23. 23.

      Redshift

      Someone was arguing here recently that although Barr is more evil than a lot of the Trump Administration, he doesn’t actually seem to be a lot smarter, at least politically. He doesn’t seem to get that if you repeatedly telegraph that you’re going to have an October Surprise, it undermines the impact. It’s kind of like a surprise party that way.

    27. 27.

      LuciaMia

      I’d say as high as 50% that she actually attempts a mother-children homicide-suicide.

      If it was just her and no children involved, Id say “Go ahead!”

      I have just no patience anymore for people that are too stupid to live. (Gosh, and let me guess what her opinion on covid and mask wearing is)

    30. 30.

      jeffreyw

      With Treasury calling out Russky spies working with US senators and this news today, I think we are seeing some very overt pushing against the orange mcmuffin that heartens me.  It’s not “push-back” – they aren’t waiting.  It’s preemptive.

    33. 33.

      Sloane Ranger

      Now we have to wait and see if Barr receives the message.

      He’s not actually stupid so I think he’ll get the message. Whether he takes any notice of it is another thing. Barr is currently living his best life. He’s the right hand man to someone who is acting like an absolute monarch and who is doing the sort of things Barr has always fantasised about. Another term and all the stuff of his wet dreams will be permanently locked in. A Biden presidency, OTOH, and who knows when the opportunity will come again.

    34. 34.

      Redshift

      The thinking of the associates, all Durham allies, is that the Russia investigation group will be disbanded and its work lost if Trump loses.

      Translation: when you don’t want to believe your stand-up guy friend signed up to do a blatantly political investigation, you convince yourself that something like this must be the reason for putting out a report before the election.

    37. 37.

      piratedan

      While we’re nothing more than humble blog readers, I wonder if the Dems and the Biden organization are keeping all of these receipts…

      Barr’s illegal positioning to try and provide legitimacy to whatever DJT claims

      DJT claiming its rigged and therefore he wins

      the Virus allowed to roam free

      more racial violence and confrontation

      little to no assistance to those suffering from man-made disasters

      the media continuing to provide context-free breathless reporting of his proclamations (who needs ads when the news faithfully regurgitates whatever you say?)

      scary times indeed

    39. 39.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Redshift: I think that was the genteel way of saying that if VP Biden is elected, they’ll shred everything immediately in the attempt to cover their tracks and tuchases and prevent a possible investigation into what they’ve been doing and all the details of what Barr actually told them to do.

    42. 42.

      Jon Marcus

      Adam, you used the terms “brushback pitch” and “warning shot”. Both of those imply to me that there’s more to come. (i.e. If the batter doesn’t back off after a brush, they get hit. If the adversary doesn’t retreat after a warning shot, the next shot is on target.)

      It sounds like you’re suggesting something’s being held in reserve, against the chance that Barr doesn’t pull back. What might that be, and who might deliver it?

      Thanks,

      –Jon

    43. 43.

      Redshift

      @Adam L Silverman:

      Arthur and Frank explained they’re not followers of QAnon. 

      Of course not, none of the Q cult are “followers.” The cult doesn’t demand they believe everything it says, it tells them to “do your own research” and points them at places to start. And gives them reasons not to trust reality-based sources.

    44. 44.

      Redshift

      @Adam L Silverman:

      I think that was the genteel way of saying that if VP Biden is elected, they’ll shred everything immediately in the attempt to cover their tracks and tuchases and prevent a possible investigation into what they’ve been doing and all the details of what Barr actually told them to do. 

      Ah, that would make sense.

    45. 45.

      Kay

      Paul J. Romero, Jr. for OREGON 🤠🇺🇸
      @PJR4Senate
      · Sep 9
      Replying to @DWLee333 @peabodyfmdev and 3 others
      Oregon is on fire! Pallet Company in Oregon City confirmed Antifa arsonist on camera. Douglas County Sheriff has 6 ANTIFA arsonists in custody. Many fires in Oregon. Obviously there are more to track down and arrest. Governor Kate Brown built this.

      Trump’s army of nutjobs now out in public, bothering normal people.

    46. 46.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Baud: I don’t think they’re all powerful either, but Barr and McConnell are very, very, very, very close to being able to lock in their lifelong objectives. And they have the perfect person that they’ve been using to allow them to achieve those objectives. All they have to do is somehow win on November 3rd. They’re not going to go easily, nor will they make it is easy to get rid of them.

    48. 48.

      Baud

      @Adam L Silverman:

      We agree they will try, and that they want to succeed.  I just think this report will have all the strength of a wet noodle.   Our voters reacted the wrong way to Comey, and I think lessons have been learned. But we’ll see soon enough.

    49. 49.

      Kay

      @Redshift:

      This cult is going to end in tragedy though. There have already been tragedies but as the GOP eggs them on and incites them there will be more. One of the cult’s beliefs is that state childrens protective agencies take children and turn them over to traffickers. The state workers are now at risk and so are the children in their custody.

    50. 50.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Jon Marcus: According to The Courant’s reporting, Dannehy didn’t put her reasons for leaving into her resignation email. Instead, several of her colleagues provided it. I have no idea what she will or won’t do if her resignation doesn’t shake a few people up and achieve the effect she was attempting to create, but what she is holding in reserve is coming out publicly and disclosing what Durham is actually doing, what Barr is actually doing, what the real objectives are, etc. While we all have our suspicions, partially fueled because Barr is playing it too cute in his interviews and giving parts of his game away, her coming out publicly and disclosing it all is what she is holding in reserve. She knows everything.

    51. 51.

      Bobby Thomson

      @Adam L Silverman: @Bobby Thomson: I don’t believe they do. I’ve been very clear hear since June that they don’t. Not the President, not AG Barr, not Senator McConnell.

       

      Then why speculate as to whether Barr “received a message?”  That implies he might actually change his behavior, which we all know he won’t.  Resignation is a good way to remove oneself from the taint but will have exactly 0.0 percent of an effect on the administration.

    53. 53.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Kay: People are going to be shot, seriously injured, and killed because of this stupidity. Because locals are too stupid to understand that BLM on emergency services scanners is being said as short hand for Bureau of Land Management. And because these chucklekfucks are convinced and have convinced themselves that BLM is some sort of top down, hierarchical organization that is synonymous with Antifa, which they also believe is some sort of top down, hierarchical organization – none of which is true.

    54. 54.

      Bobby Thomson

      @Adam L Silverman: She knows her SILO.

       

      You already know the response, because it doesn’t change: fake news; has a book to sell; she sucked at her job anyway; she was never in the “real” loop; gotta break a few eggs to make an omelette.  They may even try to work in their favorite – slut shaming – regardless of any facts

    55. 55.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Barr has thrown out “This paper is proof that Hillary and Obama spied on Trump and Trump is the real victim of the Russian Collusion Hoax!” releases before.  They landed like a wet fart.  He can’t get an indictment of anyone remotely important enough to affect the election, and unlike Comey if he gets up on stage and declares he has proof Biden murders babies no one will believe him.  Comey had a reputation for being neutral and professional.  Barr has the opposite reputation.

      This is corrupt and shameful, absolutely.  Dangerous, it is not.  It’s Nunes Memo shit.

    56. 56.

      Kay

      It’s nice to watch Biden interact with people on a rope line. They hand him photos, which I assume are of deceased loved ones.

      Remember that? When the President could interact normally with other human beings?  Prior to this freakshow of misfits and oddballs?

    57. 57.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Bobby Thomson: You’re right, I am a terrible writer and if Cole was smart he would ban me from the front page and the comments because my phrasing upsets you. There is no excuse for what I’ve done. I will immediately move into a hollowed out dead tree and live off of whatever I can forage and rain water to make amends.

    59. 59.

      NotMax

      @Eljai

      It’s clear they’re ginning up some bullshit before the election.

      Bull Durham.

      ;)

      (Which I was surprised to learn was 86’d in ’89.)

      Trivia:

      W.T. Blackwell partnered with Mr. Green and formed the “Bull Durham Tobacco Company.” The name “Bull Durham” is said to have been taken from the bull on the British Coleman Mustard, which Mr. Blackwell mistakenly believed was manufactured in Durham England. Source

    60. 60.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Adam L Silverman: Sorry, I know *you’re* aware, that was for people who might not be as aware.

      You have to work hard to remove all traces of a document these days, and then to remove the proof that you removed the documents, which can be almost as damning. Electronic records multiply and take on a life of their own.

    61. 61.

      Kay

      @Adam L Silverman:

      I think they should be taken into custody on a 24 hour mental health hold if they’re getting in the way of people trying to evacuate or otherwise impeding the firefighting. Enough is enough. They’re going to get people killed.

      How fucking convenient is it that these Q people have come up with a conspiracy theory for why their children have to be removed by social services. It is so perfectly Trumpian that child abusers are pretending they are advocates for children. They learned from their Master, all right.

    63. 63.

      Kay

      I think when we look back on this (if we get thru it) we’ll determine it would have been better if decent ethical people had resigned rather than work for the low quality Trump hires.

      Lots and lots of higher level resignations would have signaled to the public (the sane portion) that something was really wrong. I think staying was a mistake.

