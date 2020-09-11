As noted in this space before, Biden has an excellent rapid response ad team. I am pleased they so quickly made hay of Trump’s admission Wednesday that he lolls around watching Fox News all day like the common, lazy, loud-mouthed, wingnut retiree that he is:

More than 1,000 people died from COVID yesterday.@realDonaldTrump watched eight hours of TV. If I’m president, you might not always agree with me. But I promise you I will always show up and fight for you. pic.twitter.com/HvVJLS83TZ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 11, 2020

It’s been obvious for a few years now that Trump eschews official briefings in favor of the blathering of pro-Trump Fox News “personalities.” In this instance, he was citing “the shows” to explain how a fantastical notion — that Obama and Biden committed “the biggest political scandal in the history of our country” by spying on his 2016 campaign — became lodged in his bloated orange gourd, noting that “the crime is very obvious to everybody.”

It’s not, of course. Barr and his man Durham have been squeezing that turnip for months by re-investigating the origins of the Russia probe. So far, all they’ve got to show for it is a plea deal from one unlucky FBI lawyer nobody ever heard of connected with paperwork on a surveillance renewal for a Trump campaign flunky no one outside the cult gives a shit about.

But I digress — it was helpful for Trump to admit he watches so much TV that it amounts to a full-time job. At least Nero allegedly played the fiddle. We’ve got a lazy couch potato (of the yam variety) who sits around on his ass all day. Dude’s gotta go! Open thread.