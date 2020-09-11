Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Han shot first.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Lighten up, Francis.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Also, too.

Yes we did.

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Not all heroes wear capes.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

What fresh hell is this?

Shocking, but not surprising.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Just a few bad apples.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

We still have time to mess this up!

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Women: They Get Shit Done

This Blog Goes to 11…

You are here: Home / Open Threads / At least Nero allegedly fiddled…

At least Nero allegedly fiddled…

by | 102 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

As noted in this space before, Biden has an excellent rapid response ad team. I am pleased they so quickly made hay of Trump’s admission Wednesday that he lolls around watching Fox News all day like the common, lazy, loud-mouthed, wingnut retiree that he is:

It’s been obvious for a few years now that Trump eschews official briefings in favor of the blathering of pro-Trump Fox News “personalities.” In this instance, he was citing “the shows” to explain how a fantastical notion — that Obama and Biden committed “the biggest political scandal in the history of our country” by spying on his 2016 campaign — became lodged in his bloated orange gourd, noting that “the crime is very obvious to everybody.”

It’s not, of course. Barr and his man Durham have been squeezing that turnip for months by re-investigating the origins of the Russia probe. So far, all they’ve got to show for it is a plea deal from one unlucky FBI lawyer nobody ever heard of connected with paperwork on a surveillance renewal for a Trump campaign flunky no one outside the cult gives a shit about.

But I digress — it was helpful for Trump to admit he watches so much TV that it amounts to a full-time job. At least Nero allegedly played the fiddle. We’ve got a lazy couch potato (of the yam variety) who sits around on his ass all day. Dude’s gotta go! Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • bluehill
  • Brachiator
  • Cacti
  • catclub
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • chopper
  • different-church-lady
  • dmsilev
  • EmbraceYourInnerCrone
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • geg6
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • H.E.Wolf
  • James E Powell
  • JanieM
  • Jay Noble
  • jonas
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • Kropacetic
  • lee
  • mad citizen
  • MattF
  • oatler.
  • opiejeanne
  • Patricia Kayden
  • Peale
  • piratedan
  • Pudentilla
  • raven
  • Ruckus
  • Scout211
  • Steeplejack (phone)
  • StringOnAStick
  • taumaturgo
  • The Moar You Know
  • VeniceRiley
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    102Comments

    1. 1.

      The Moar You Know

      I can’t watch 8 hours a day of anything even if it’s good.

      I’ll say this; the man’s claim of “good genes” is true. A diet of cheeseburgers, rage and eight hours a day of Fox would kill any normal person within months.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      geg6

      I accidentally caught that in real time. I keep saying that, at this point, I would not be surprised by anything he said. But I was truly flabbergasted when he up and admitted what a lazy tv zombie he is.

      I admit that we have our tv on a lot at home. But it is often just background noise. I grew up in a house with my parents and we six kids. I can’t work or concentrate when there is no noise happening in the background. But we don’t sit around watching it except for a few minutes at a time or if we are into a show before bed. Jesus…all he watches is these shrieking assholes all day. How horrible is your life if this is what it comes down to at age 73?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      zhena gogolia

      I just bought a “Dude Gotta Go” T-shirt on Amazon. It’s really pretty. V-neck and forest green.
      Since I never go anywhere, I might as well wear my political opinions on my chest around the house.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      lee

      I admit I don’t watch much Trump so this might be normal but the latest news/rumors flying around about his health issues this caught my attention.

      Has his right eye always been that squinty?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      piratedan

      i have serious doubts that it’s 8 hours a day, after all he lies about everything… I suspect the real number is around 10-11 hours….

      Reply
    9. 9.

      zhena gogolia

      @lee:

      His right side is totally screwed up. Watch his right leg when he walks, or his spasmodically moving right arm when he has to stand still for a few minutes. In one clip from Memorial Day it’s like Dr. Strangelove.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Don’t ruin yams for me, Betty. These people have ruined so many things I have to hang on to the few meager pleasures left.

      Perhaps we can think of him as a potato with some alien orange fungus growing on it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @geg6: Same here  if it is too quiet it bothers me, I usually have on, the few days I can work from home, either the Smithsonian Channel (love the aerial american episodes) or maybe Animal Planet, or possible BBC news.  no channels where I might accidentally see the Orange Menace.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @zhena gogolia: Trump doesn’t need any serious health issue for that, just sitting still for days on end watching TV will cause all kinds of problems like that from muscle spasms.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Peale

      And if I recall, he actually wasn’t bad on the fiddle. He practiced at some point. Now, yeah, he probably wasn’t the best fiddler and used his position as Emperor to make people sit through lousy concerts and demanded praise from them. But at least he made some effort to learn to play. TV watching requires nothing like that. Yet I’m sure he’ll be getting praise from the usual defenders this afternoon about how “efficient he must be at his job if he has so much time” or how he’s “earned the right to do this after all the hard work he’s done and sacrifices he’s made”. Or how “watching 2 hours of TV at night is hard enough. Imagine the skill and endurance necessary to be a pro at it.”

      Reply
    31. 31.

      StringOnAStick

      @geg6: That’s my dad’s life at 88: watching FOX from 4 until bedtime, maybe an hour of the History channel where he yells at them for being over dramatic.  He loves getting his daily rage dose, it gives him meaning.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Pudentilla

      OK. I know I’m being pedantic. But… Nero gets a very bad rap for his response to the great fire. In fact he was in Rome, opened palace grounds to everyone who was displaced by the fire and directed all sorts of relief to Romans who were affected. America would be lucky indeed, if  Trump were as good on Covid as Nero was on the fire. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nero#Great_Fire_of_Rome

      retired classics prof

      Reply
    34. 34.

      jonas

      In this instance, he was citing “the shows” to explain how a fantastical notion — that Obama and Biden committed “the biggest political scandal in the history of our country” by spying on his 2016 campaign

      I’ve been following some of Stzrok’s book tour interviews, and it’s pretty clear that the real scandal is how relatively superficial and limited the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign actually was. They were all walking on eggshells (something that didn’t seem to concern them about Clinton, mysteriously) and then became obsessed with Carter Page for some reason, while Manafort (until he quit) and Flynn were running around gabbing with Kremlin-connected fixers, if not outright intelligence operatives, on a daily basis, and Trump himself was negotiating a Trump Tower in Moscow while publicly lying about it repeatedly. According to Strzrok’s this was setting off all sorts of alarm bells, but apparently not ones anyone at the agency really felt the need to follow up on. Then Mueller came along and scrupulously focused only on any possible criminal conspiracy involving the Russian government directly.

      I know Stzrok himself is no hero in all of this, but it’s pretty clear that the real scandal was the extent to which he, Comey, McCabe, Rosenstein, and finally Mueller bent so fucking far over backwards to *avoid* subjecting Trump to any kind of real scrutiny while having expended month after month and thousands of agent man-hours combing through every item on every grocery list in Hillary’s outbox. Once Biden has thoroughly cleaned and fumigated the DOJ, there needs to be a full accounting and CI investigation of Trump and his family to find out exactly how they were compromised and what damage they did to our nation’s security and vital interests over the past three and a half years.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      taumaturgo

      Morning Musings.

      Someone defined hate as inner fears projected outwards and if we think about it usually our angry moments have little do to with the actual moment except that the moment acts as a trigger. Momentarily accepting this definition of anger we may begin to realize that the MAGA types are really full of fear which when trigger translates into hate of liberals, homophobia, xenophobia, misogynic, cruelty for cruelty’s sake. The question remains, what do they fear? What are their worst nightmares? How, if ever, will they realize the dire consequences to themselves and others? How could they – and us -see and feel the delusions, apathy, envy, greed, discouragements go round and round in an endless loop negative?  Perhaps, a better question will be, how do we manage our own fits of anger and fears, and in the answers, we may find a way to heal and show others do the same. Just saying.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      mad citizen

      @oatler.: I’m not sure which is worse, but I doubt the chaos would be worse if Pence was #46 for a few months.  I think it would be greatly ignominious, so therefore funny in a historical way.  Best situation would be both of them advocating and having Pelosi take over for a short while.

      I had a thought experiment for trumpovs whining about vote by mail.  How about a deal: No vote by mail but the president wins only by popular vote.  Do they take that deal?  It’s only fair.

      I’m already tired of the “Biden’s 5/6/7 point lead isn’t really that big because Electoral College”  Electoral College got to go.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Scout211

      https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/11/tech/qanon-oregon-fire-conspiracy-theory/index.html

      Speaking of Q and Qanon:

      New York (CNN Business)Authorities in Oregon are pleading with the public to only trust and share information verified by official sources about the unprecedented wildfires sweeping the state. The pleas come as law enforcement agencies described 911 dispatchers being overrun with calls about a false online rumor that “Antifa” members had been arrested for setting the fires — a claim promoted by the anonymous account behind the QAnon conspiracy theories.

      The incident highlights how online conspiracy theories, a sustained right-wing campaign to create increased fear of anti-fascist groups, and amplification of false claims by QAnon followers, have real consequences.
      “Rumors spread just like wildfire,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warned in a Facebook post Thursday, adding that staff had been “overrun with requests for information and inquiries on an UNTRUE rumor that 6 Antifa members have been arrested for setting fires” in the area.
      That specific claim had been amplified by “Q” — the anonymous person or people behind QAnon — only 12 hours earlier.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      The Moar You Know

       

      OK. I know I’m being pedantic. But… Nero gets a very bad rap for his response to the great fire. In fact he was in Rome, opened palace grounds to everyone who was displaced by the fire and directed all sorts of relief to Romans who were affected. America would be lucky indeed, if  Trump were as good on Covid as Nero was on the fire. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nero#Great_Fire_of_Rome

      retired classics prof

      @Pudentilla:  Just some schmuck here with no academic qualifications whatsoever but I read my Roman history.  I agree with you about Nero.  The real sack of crap, the Trump of the Roman Empire, was Elagabalus.  Or possibly Caligula.  They were both pretty much cut from the same blot of cloth.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Betty Cracker

      @jonas: Yes, and also an investigation into the DOJ response, which was clearly inadequate. Maybe an independent commission can come up with a set of rules for how to handle this shit. We’re going to need guidelines for handling a lot of previously unimaginable stuff.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Brachiator

      But I digress — it was helpful for Trump to admit he watches so much TV that it amounts to a full-time job.

      Golf, TV, Twitter. What does the Big Orange Hairball actually do, apart from moments of incompetent bumbling, and maybe writing love letters to Putin and other autocrats?

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Betty Cracker

      @Scout211: There was a piece in Buzzfeed yesterday about a freelance journalist and partner who were taking photos of the fires threatening their hometown in Oregon. They were hunted by armed Q-loons who decided, apparently on the basis of the pair’s possession of gas masks, they were “antifa.” Luckily no one was hurt — the cops intervened, I think.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      opiejeanne

      OT, sorry to interrupt,  but I just glanced out the front windows; the sky here is yellow and the house across the road is obscured by smoke, as if it was a slightly foggy day. Crap.

      And I keep  thinking I couldn’t despiseTrump more, but he keeps finding deeper wells of hatred in me.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      mad citizen

      @Brachiator: Economic history would always define the bad years (before the Great Depression) as “Panic of 1847” etc. (lots of them listed on wiki).  As I said yesteday these years have been like the Emergency Broadcast System tone playing for 3.5 years.  This has been a national emergency.

      If I got to write the history, I would call this time “Shitshow of 2016-2021”.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      germy

      Arthur and Frank explained they’re not followers of QAnon. Frank says she spends most of her free time researching child sex trafficking, while Arthur adds that she often finds this information on the Russian-owned search engine Yandex. Frank’s eyes fill with tears as she describes what she’s found: children who are being raped and tortured so that “the cabal” can “extract their blood and drink it.” She says Trump has seized the blood on the black market as part of his fight against the cabal. “I think if Biden wins, the world is over, basically,” adds Arthur. “I would honestly try to leave the country. And if that wasn’t an option, I would probably take my children and sit in the garage and turn my car on and it would be over.”

      https://time.com/5887437/conspiracy-theories-2020-election/

      Personally, I would call Child Protective Services on them.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      zhena gogolia

      We used to have a steadfast commenter from Oregon, and I can’t remember his nym. I don’t think I’ve seen him in a while.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Ken

      @different-church-lady: There was a theory that he never intended to win in 2016, and was just using it as a way to launch his own cable channel (and ego of course).  He didn’t have a victory speech for election night, for example.

      This time around he’s not doing any debate prep and has stopped ad buys in most markets, which could mean the same.  Against that, the one thing he’d never want to be is a loser – but perhaps claiming Biden “cheated” would let him work around that in his own mind.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Another Scott

      @Pudentilla: OTOH (repost) – https://penelope.uchicago.edu/~grout/encyclopaedia_romana/gladiators/nero.html

      The fire that began in the shops at the Circus Maximus on the night of July 18, AD 64 raged for nine days, burning itself out on the sixth and then suspiciously flaring up again on the estate of Tigellinus, Nero’s praetorian prefect (Tacitus, Annals, XV.40; Suetonius, Life of Nero, XXXVIII.2). Nearly two-thirds of Rome burned, including the Palatine Hill, and countless persons died. “There was no curse that the populace did not invoke upon Nero, though they did not mention his name” (Dio, Roman History, LXII.18.2-3). Tacitus goes on to relate that innumerable buildings and temples were lost, including ancient shrines, the spoils of earlier victories, “the glories of Greek art, and yet again the primitive and uncorrupted memorials of literary genius” (XV.41); in short, adds Suetonius, destroying “whatever else interesting and noteworthy had survived from antiquity” (XXXVIII.2).

      Although many of the populace believed that Nero intentionally had started the fire (Dio, LXII.17.18.3; Pliny, Natural History, XVII.1), he himself blamed the Christians. Because of their supposed hatred of mankind, he had them thrown to dogs, nailed to crosses in his gardens, and burned alive (the traditional punishment for arson) to serve as living torches in the night (Tacitus, XV.44; this passage also contains the earliest non-Christian reference to the crucifixion). Probably taking place in the Vatican gardens, where Nero had his private racetrack, the emperor strolled among the crowd in the guise of a charioteer. It also was to Nero that Paul had appealed from the tribunal at Caesarea (Acts 25:10ff) and in whose reign Peter and Paul traditionally were thought to have been executed at Rome (e.g., Eusebius, Ecclesiastical History, II.25.5-8; Tertullian, The Prescription Against Heretics, XXXVI).

      […]

      Blaming others – so Trumpian!! :-/

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      germy

      @Steeplejack (phone):

      She continues:

      Former Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minn., made a number of bizarre claims during an interview with a religious news program last week, among them that “transgender Black Marxists” are trying to take down the U.S. government.

      “These are transgender Marxists — transgender Black Marxists — who are seeking the overthrow of the United States and the dissolution of the traditional family,” Bachmann said in the interview on The Victory Channel, televangelist Kenneth Copeland’s right-wing Christian network, while discussing the Black Lives Matter and anti-racism protests taking place around the country.

      During the lengthy interview, Bachmann, long a controversial figure, propagated various pieces of misinformation, including a skewed COVID-19 death toll and the assertion that George Floyd, who died in May in the custody of police, actually “killed himself with an overdose.” She called the Black Lives Matter protests in Portland, Oregon, a “communist takeover” and suggested that the election of Joe Biden could precipitate a “communist revolution.”

      Bachmann, who said she is a member of President Donald Trump’s “faith advisory group” (a group the White House told NBC News does not exist, even though it has been reported on extensively), shared her own protest story with the show’s hosts, Greg Stephens and Tim Fox. During a recent visit to the White House, Bachmann said, the “Holy Spirit” spoke to her just as protests were about to erupt on the streets of Washington.

      “We had our hands raised. We were worshipping the Lord on the South Lawn of the White House,” she said. “Before too long, the mob started. … All of a sudden, I sense the Holy Spirit just speaking to me. The Holy Spirit spoke to me and said, ‘It’s time to leave.'”

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Kay

      @germy:

      What I love about Q is the numbers are outlandish. These people believe eight hundred thousand US children are snatched up every year and shipped off to Hillary and Obama’s trafficking operation and that has gone completely unremarked upon until they “discovered it”.

      Four million children are born in the US every year. In this theory, we lose almost a quarter of them every single year. I know why they had to amend the theory to add that the traffickers were killing them to get their blood- there would be too many. There would be tens of millions if they all survived.

      They all talk about how they “research”. They didn’t have to research past that number! That shoulda been it.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      James E Powell

      @jonas:

      it’s pretty clear that the real scandal was the extent to which he, Comey, McCabe, Rosenstein, and finally Mueller bent so fucking far over backwards to *avoid* subjecting Trump to any kind of real scrutiny while having expended month after month and thousands of agent man-hours combing through every item on every grocery list in Hillary’s outbox.

      While I don’t think their actions were coordinated, it is interesting that the press/media did the exact same thing.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Gin & Tonic

      Personally, I think the Pledge of Allegiance is an empty gesture, and I choose not to recite it when I attend municipal meetings that invariably open with a recitation. That said, here’s a video of Trump and Melania at some commemoration today. She doesn’t even bother; he tries but is clearly flubbing the words. But more notable, he can’t stand still for the 15 seconds the Pledge takes.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      Look at this:

      #OH01: Kate Schroder (D) 50% (+4) Steve Chabot (R-inc) 46% . Biden 48% (+1) Trump 47%

      Chabot was first elected in 2010 after he defeated then-incumbent Steve Driehaus (D) in the general election, receiving 52% of the vote to Driehaus’ 46 percent. Chabot had previously represented the district from 1995 to 2009. In 2018, Chabot defeated challenger Aftab Pureval (D), receiving 51.3 percent of the vote to Pureval’s 46.9 percent. The 4.4 point margin of victory in 2018 marked a decrease from prior elections. In 2016 and 2014, the Republican candidate—Chabot—won by margins of victory of 18.4 and 26.4 points, respectively.

      Pretty good.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.