I was having a rough day today, so I lay down for a nap, and before I could fall asleep, Steve jumped up on the bed, got close, and insisted I pet him instead of sleep. Every time I would stop, he would paw me or stick his paw in my hand. He did that for about fifteen minutes, then decided I had enough therapy, climbed into the nook between my arm and torso, and fell asleep purring with his head on my shoulder.

Steve is normally outside during these hours.