All I Want for Christmas is a Non-Sociopath President

All I Want for Christmas is a Non-Sociopath President

22 Comments

Donald Trump rushed feds to Portland to protect statues but won’t lift a fucking finger as people die from wildfires:

Over the past 24 hours on his Twitter feed, President Trump has attacked Democrats and racial injustice protesters nearly a dozen times, mentioned law and order, and made false claims about mail voting.

But on the increasingly deadly, catastrophic wildfires in California and Oregon that have displaced 500,000 people, caused fire tornadoes, killed a 1-year-old in Washington state, and blotted out the sun in one of America’s largest metropolitan areas, he has been silent.

A search of the president’s Twitter feed and his public comments from Factba.se, plus a search of recent White House news briefings, finds no mention by him or his press secretary of one of the worst natural disasters to hit the West in modern times.

These two states are running out of money and manpower to fight the blazes eating millions of acres and neighborhoods. One of the only times the president has talked about this was in late August at a news briefing on the coronavirus, where he announced that he had approved an emergency declaration to open up federal funding for California to fight the wildfires. As the crisis escalated, he approved similar funding for Oregon on Thursday — but the public heard about it from a Democratic congressman, not the president.

I fucking hater this monster.

    1. 1.

      Kent

      If a major hurricane slams into swing state Florida in the next month it will be interesting to compare and contrast the Federal response.

    2. 2.

      Keith P.

      I’m waiting for Trump to actually come out and say “Well, if they will elect Republican leaders, I’m sure they would get all kinds of help from the federal government.”

    4. 4.

      kindness

      Joe Biden is going to win the votes even though there already is & will be foul play.  The really scary ride is going to be from the days after the election to January 20th.  I’m kinda fearful of that time span.

    7. 7.

      Gvg

      I don’t expect him to actually help Florida even though it would be in his self interest. He doesn’t help, he mouths off. He gets his feelings hurt. His help to his friendly states has….not been in the news because he doesn’t carry through and he is a miser and usually he try’s to talk them into forcing schools open and going without masks…which are not help. He expects us to help him. He is abnormal and useless.

    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      Has he Sharpied these fucking fires out yet? Seems like the least he could do.

    10. 10.

      Baud

      To tide you over

      Make no mistake: Climate change is already here — and we’re witnessing its devastating effects every single day.

      We have to get President Trump out of the White House and treat this crisis like the existential threat that it is. pic.twitter.com/NXzkpaRVsY
      — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 10, 2020

      The images coming out of California, Oregon, Washington, and other Western states are truly horrifying. If you’re in an impacted area, please heed the warnings from your local authorities and stay safe. Jill and I are keeping you all in our prayers. https://t.co/39vcORJEBX
      — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 10, 2020

    11. 11.

      Mike J

      He just tweeted that he signed 37 Stafford Act declarations, “including Fire Management Grants”.  Which probably means he’s shoveling money to his friends.

    12. 12.

      Roger Moore

      @kindness:

      The really scary ride is going to be from the days after the election to January 20th.

      This.  Trump and company won’t know whether to spend more time stealing everything they can grab or wrecking everything they can’t steal.

    13. 13.

      CaseyL

      FYI, I sent multiple pleas to the ICC some months ago.  Here is their response:

      The Court may only address the crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression, as defined by Articles 6 to 8 bis of the Rome Statute that have occurred after 2002, and can only exercise jurisdiction in the countries that have ratified it.

      Seems odd to me that the only way monsters can be charged for their crimes is if their country is a member of the treaty group, since NOT being a member gives a great big green light to atrocities, but there it is.

    14. 14.

      Martin

      @WaterGirl: A few months ago I was going to write about our personal climate change efforts as a series of guest posts. Covid then came along. Would this be a good time to try and get that going again?

    16. 16.

      prostratedragon

      @WaterGirl: Why is it such a scream when he first hits the chorus? I mean, it’s not like you don’t know what he’s going to sing or how it will sound. I guess confirmation is funny sometimes —yes, he really did go there.

      NB: This is from over 10 years ago. Yet, is it conceivable that this was about anyone else?

    17. 17.

      JPL

      @Kent: nope..  Folks are dying in the west today.   Folks are losing everything they had today in the west.  It won’t be fun or interesting but it will be expected.

    18. 18.

      TS (the original)

      Rachel running through the headlines – we have a right to be worried & stressed. The news is horrendous.

      Unfortunately we then have to watch Mrs Greenspan

    19. 19.

      Kay

      He’s killing some more of his supporters, just like he did with lying about covid.

      Ralph Mitchell’s neighbors were fleeing. Ash rained from the sky. And outside Mr. Mitchell’s natural-medicine business, a police cruiser announced on loudspeaker: “This has been declared a life-threatening fire emergency. You need to evacuate the city.”
      Mr. Mitchell was having none of it. He was staying.
      “There’s already reports that antifa’s in town, going down the streets looting,” he said, echoing widely discredited rumors on Twitter and Facebook that left-wing activists had been systematically setting blazes. “I’m getting texts.”

      I hope they don’t get in the way of sane people trying to evacuate.

    20. 20.

      JMG

      The US Code contains many laws about genocide, crimes against humanity, etc. enacted after WW2. The only reason Trump wouldn’t be prosecuted under them is political cowardice. The Village would pitch its all-time greatest fit. “How dare you say Bill Barr, whom I’ve dined with many times, is subject to the death penalty!”

    21. 21.

      PsiFighter37

      It will only get worse before it gets better, and what is worrying is that some people are acting like flipping the calendar to 2021 will all of a sudden make things better. It won’t. I expect next year to be just as bad, if not worse, than this year – and that is even if Biden wins.

    22. 22.

      cain

      A couple of things

      1. Kate said that she talked to Trump and he did agree to help, and FEMA funds have been released. But I guess he doesn’t want it to be public that he’s helping
      2. Kate earlier this year – had a wildfire management proposal – but guess who decided to stage a walkout and then hid so that there wouldn’t be quorum for a vote? https://www.opb.org/news/article/kate-brown-new-wildfire-protection-plan/?fbclid=IwAR0v-OdqjYWPke5ecHGyamcYK4UXQghJNodU3cjOrJbK3c5tIvshg-kMh9k

       

      So you can thank Oregon republicans for running away and hiding and preventing what looks like a critical vote to manage wildfires. Instead, their constituents have lost their homes, their businesses, and some have lost loved ones or have gone missing.

      On top of that assholes like Andy Ngo are “reporting” that BLM protestors are out there setting fires. Causing law enforcement pushing back because on radio scanners BLM meant Bureau of Land Management – but the rumors that are spreading is that black people are setting wild fires.

      Fuck these people.

