Today we are featuring Text Banking. Whatever it takes to win.

Interested in Text banking?

Text Banking Q & A (information and answers supplied by km)

The first thing to know about text-banking is that there are *a lot* of platforms and different approaches. If you are interested in trying it, you’ll want to be trained by the group that you plan to work with since procedures and programs vary and are different from the 2018 election.

Things that seem to be consistent:

Most groups recommend using your computer rather than phone

Your own phone number is not used, the organization will have phone numbers that texts are sent from.

You won’t see the phone number of the people you are texting either

Texting is popular, you might have to wait for training or to get assignments

There will be recommended replies pre-loaded on the platform, though the extent of these replies varies.

There will be some sort of information about the workflow/script – you’ll be told what the point is for the texts you’re sending as well as general ideas of what steps to follow. Again, format and how detailed this guidance is varies widely.

You’ll get text replies that flummox you. :)

There will be some way to get help when you’re confused. But, be prepared to wait!

I tried to text in 2018 and it was a total bust for me. This time, I really like it. I find it a lot easier to give good responses with a little time to think, and most text campaigns emphasize quality over quantity. Some of the conversations have made me feel good; I actually helped some people make sure they were registered to vote. Some of the conversations are unpleasant, though sometimes just letting people know they’re swearing at a volunteer who is actually human changes the tone. For me personally, text doesn’t get under my skin in the same way phone conversations do.

I’d recommend starting by figuring out a campaign or organization you like, then sign up for a training session. Larger organizations might have better training than some of the smaller campaigns, so you might want to start with a national or multi-state group, or one that is at least covering a whole state. If you can, look for a chance to shadow someone who is text banking, by screen sharing over Zoom as they do it.

In general, you’ll need to know how to navigate the texting platform and also how to communicate with the program organizers (to get texts and to get help).

Some organizations that text bank and places to look for more