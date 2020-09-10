Joe Biden accused President Trump of "a life-and-death betrayal of the American people" hours after journalist Bob Woodward revealed ahead of the publication of his new book, "Rage," that Trump had concealed the true threat posed by coronavirus. https://t.co/lhxcWltoh6 pic.twitter.com/OSDQorkHNB — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) September 9, 2020

Given what Trump knew about Covid-19, does Biden blame him for thousands of deaths? "Yes, I do," he told reporters on the tarmac at DTW. "I absolutely do." — Thomas Kaplan (@thomaskaplan) September 10, 2020

Biden was asked what the consequence should be. "Kick him out of office is the consequence," he said. — Thomas Kaplan (@thomaskaplan) September 10, 2020

Haven’t seen this mentioned, but also possible he needs to keep the market propped up so his & Kushner’s portfolios stay healthy enough so they can keep paying their (Russian & Chinese) lenders https://t.co/AFZy1xmihE — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 9, 2020