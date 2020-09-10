Sarcasm alert!
These are the top four stories on the NYT homepage right now, which together make me wonder if my fundamental analysis of Trump as a good businessman who just tweets too much was slightly over-generous. pic.twitter.com/MHy5dqBtAm
— Isaac Chotiner (@IChotiner) September 9, 2020
During a White House campaign speech disguised as a “news conference,” the president is saying false things.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 10, 2020
Trump says if Bob Woodward thought his comments about COVID were bad, then Bob Woodward should have gone and warned “the authorities” so they could’ve taken action.
The president of the United States said that. https://t.co/hykkfVxlhW
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) September 10, 2020
Trump's Paradox. https://t.co/0dtLDpO1nQ
— Lawrence Glickman (@LarryGlickman) September 10, 2020
“I don’t want to jump up and down and start screaming death, death”
How about if we just say, "400,000 dead by Christmas", in a low, sorrowful voice.
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) September 10, 2020
oh @clairecmc just has no fucks left.pic.twitter.com/v7plxCNHop
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 9, 2020
As my wife said at dinner, Trump shot 200,000 people on Fifth Avenue, and now we'll see if he gets away with it.
— Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) September 9, 2020
