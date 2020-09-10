In this month’s Health Affairs, Daw et al examined the impact of the ACA and more specifically Medicaid expansion had on insurance churn for new mothers. They found that states that expanded Medicaid had significantly less churn and more continual coverage of mothers who had given birth:

The non-statistical version is pretty simple.

Women who lived in Medicaid Expansion states were far more likely to:

Always be insured with the same type of insurance from conception to after birth Transition from Medicaid pregnancy eligibility which expires 61 days after birth to a private insurer Have no time being uninsured despite being insured at some point.

Why does this matter?

We have a maternal mortality crisis in the United States. American infant mortality is far higher than the infant mortality rate in peer countries. The causes behind these crisii are multi-faceted. Access to healthcare for both the mother and child is one factor. Medicaid expansion is a massive intervention targeted at individuals who, in the pre-ACA period, are highly likely to have had interruptions in coverage and when covered by private insurance, faced significant cost-sharing. Medicaid has covered pregnant women during the pre-natal period, during delivery and then for sixty days after birth. Medicaid and CHIP have generous eligibility boundaries for infants. The ACA offered two programs that could conceivably improve insurance coverage. The first is Medicaid expansion which provides low to no premium insurance with low to no cost-sharing for anyone who is income eligible up to 138% FPL. For individuals who earn over 138% FPL, the ACA offers guaranteed issue, subsidized insurance with modest premiums and limited cost sharing for individuals earning under 200% FPL. States could choose to expand or not expand Medicaid for income eligible populations. All states have ACA exchanges with varying degrees of pricing support for enrollment through either state policy or insurer strategic choices.

One of the obvious findings of this paper is that when women who had a major medical event that beat the shit out of their body, and thus medical care is a high salience item, have access to low cost and decent insurance, many women will take up that option. The logic model would be that mothers who are able to maintain some type of coverage post-partum would be likelier to access medical care and receive needed services early enough so that they are not at as high of a risk of dying. We don’t know that yet, but it is an intuitive hypothesis worth more research. Additionally, the higher level of continual enrollment in a single type of coverage probably leads to more continuity of care which has significant impacts on total cost and hopefully quality.

This is fascinating work by Dr. Daw and her team.