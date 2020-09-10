Hoping our Oregon and California BJ peeps can check in and let us know how you’re doing. Colorado is doing better, right?
Woke up this morning and it’s pitch black out still. The sun is hidden behind all the smoke. One of the fires is moving down the hill near where I work. Not gonna lie, it’s pretty scary right now. You can see the smoke coming off the hill.#OregonFires#wildfires pic.twitter.com/BX0zI8Ep1L
— Garblah Gaming (@GarblahGaming) September 9, 2020
Stay safe, everyone.
