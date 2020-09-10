Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Oregon, Washington and California Check-in: Fires, Smoke, Sky

Oregon, Washington and California Check-in: Fires, Smoke, Sky

Hoping our Oregon and California BJ peeps can check in and let us know how you’re doing.  Colorado is doing better, right?

Stay safe, everyone.

    1. 1.

      Quaker in a basement

      Colorado reporting in: Yes, we’re doing better this week. We had a couple of days of rain/snow and very cool weather, so the air is breathable again. Under the circumstances we’ll make an exception to our usual attitude and put out the welcome mat for fleeing Californians!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Doug R

      Here in BC’s Okanagan we had dark smoky skies, couldn’t see the mountains on Tuesday. But as soon as we drove over the ridge to Princeton and Merritt, the skies were clear. The winds shifted so it’s looking good so far today.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Mike in Oly

      I’m in Olympia, WA, at the bottom of the Salish Sea. We had smoke move in two days ago. Cleared out a bit yesterday but is back this morning. Not too bad, and nothing like the pics I am seeing out of CA, but the sky looks dirty and the light is pale orange. This is from fires on the east side of the Cascades. Had some smaller fires in the south of our county but they are under control now. Not sure how many homes were lost, but there were hundreds of folks evacuated. Might get rain next week. We could sure use it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Roger Moore

      Things are getting a bit dicey in my part of SoCal because of the Bobcat Fire.  We have a thick layer of smoke, which you can now smell everywhere, even indoors, and the foothill communities from Pasadena (where I live) to Duarte (where I work) are under evacuation watches.  Sierra Madre (the city next to my neighborhood) has advised everyone above a certain street to evacuate voluntarily now rather than wait for the rush.  The winds have been in our favor so far- they’ve been pushing the fire away from the cities rather than toward them- but we’re very worried that could change at any time.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      laura

      Roadie brother the younger has property in Oroville and had just clear from between 150 and 200 feet around his pump house and cleared all the underbrush with a grader. The fire blew through and he’s hoping for the best. This morning he learned a neighbor stayed on her property too long and did not survive. It’s going to be a very grim number of days or weeks as the toll of the fire hurricanes are reported in the western states. Tuesday I had such a feeling of dread and foreboding and the sky looked like the fires were way closer than the nearest ones actually are. Nothing feels safe or right.
      It’s still raining ash, it looks like a late November day and there’s nothing to be done but endure it as best as can be managed. We’re swapping out the air filter and may get one for the fan.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      CaseyL

      Seattle: enough smoke for us to have a health warning, but nothing otherwise.

      Eastern Washington was one of the places I thought about moving to, post-retirement, if I could put up with the Republicanism there (Eastern Washington is as Red as Western Washington is Blue. Maybe more so, as there are pockets of GOPers even in the western part of the state!).

      I had already pretty much decided against that, even before that part of the state began to spontaneously combust. That whole area has always been at risk for wildfires in summer; of course GCC has made it so much worse; and water supply is going to be a big issue.

      Still, it’s sad to see. Say what you will about Eastern Washington politically and environmentally, the desert landscapes are gorgeous.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kent

      Here in the Portland metro area it’s hazy today but nowhere near as smokey as it was Monday.

      The winds have died down which is the biggest blessing. On Monday we had an actual epic summer windstorm of the sort I don’t ever remember seeing this time of year. Usually they happen more in the winter or early spring. I live backed up against a forested greenbelt and there were numerous large trees snapped off from the wind. During the winter when the soil is wet the entire tree usually tips over in a windstorm, roots, and all. This time of year the ground is so dry and rock hard that the trees are just snapping off 10ft up the base. Something I haven’t seen before. There is a street expansion project a couple blocks from my house where they had just landscaped a new widened street with about 5 blocks of new trees in a center median. About 50% of them were knocked down from Monday’s windstorm even though they were staked out. They will have to go back through and re-plant all of them.

      It was these unusual winds that caused these fires to explode so much this week. If they continue to die down, hopefully that will help the fire effort because there is no rain in sight.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      grumbles

      I live in San Francisco. The sun isn’t dripping blood today, so that’s an improvement. Although it still isn’t back to normal.

      A friend lost her house in Oregon last night, they’re safe, but I don’t know much more.

      I’m really not down with this end of the world thing. Maybe we should have given it a bit more thought?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      LarryB

      Yesterday in Berkeley, it was darker at 9:30 than at dawn. The street lights on my block didn’t turn off until 10:30. Today, the fog is only pink-ish instead of bloody red. I won’t know if I get COVID because my taste buds are already wrecked. #endofdays.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Kent

      @CaseyL: Yeah.  My wife and I looked at a possible job in the Wenatchee area which is gorgeous, before deciding to move to Camas instead.  In part because we couldn’t see what our daughters would do there long-term and my wife wanted to live somewhere that we could create a multi-generational homestead so to speak, with opportunities for the kids and grandkids.  Wenatchee didn’t feel like that sort of place.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Aziz, light!

      Here is the government smoke map that shows what we are breathing up and down the West Coast. Conditions in the Portland metro area (except for the exurbs to the south) are unpleasant but not extreme. Even so, in my air-conditioned house, my eyes are stinging a bit. Since last night, the smoke has moved northward over the entire city and into southern Washington.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      LarryB

      @Doug R: That viral picture from the NYT is actually the suspension bridge near Oroville, looks very flamey.

      I had a flash back to the Oakland firestorm. That’s what it looked like as I was driving back from SF to try to salvage stuff in case my house burned (it didn’t: they stopped the fire one block east).

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Barbara

      I wish I could give the west the buckets of rain we have gotten throughout the last six weeks.  We are currently under a flood watch (not me personally, my house isn’t situated where it could get flooded) with lots of warnings to people in low lying areas.   Wishing for a break in the weather, and the best for everyone in California and the Pacific Northwest.  Stay safe you guys.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      kindness

      I only had a light layer of ash on my car this morning.  Still can’t see the sky.  I think the one that is affecting where I live (Central Valley CA) are the fires east of Fresno.   It’s cooled off these last 2 days which helps.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      CaseyL

      @Kent: Economically, there just isn’t much happening out there, mostly agriculture and resource extraction.  The Spokane area is better, being the largest city in the east and home to a major university, but… very, very GOP, outside the city proper.  (Spokane Valley is RWNJ through and through.)

      It’s funny to me to hear how Camas and Washougal are now bustling, growing cities.  A friend grew up in Washougal back in the 60s-70s, when it was the rural boonies, and hated the place, couldn’t wait to leave.  She’s a bit stunned by the change, but still never wants to go back.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      ColoradoGuy

      Colorado was rough on Saturday and Sunday, 100F, AQI 150 to 200, blood-red sun, orange sky, and minor ash fall, but the cold weather swept in on Tuesday and gave us rain and a bit of snow. One of my friends in Lincoln City, on the Oregon Coast, had to evacuate last night, and my daughter in Bonney Lake, Seattle, didn’t have to evacuate but there was some destruction in her neighborhood. Wishing all of us the best possible outcomes.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      No orange glow today in the SF Bay Area, still it’s overcast. Temp is like 10′ down what the forecast so Nuclear Winter is a thing.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      J. Squid

      Inner NE Portland is… hella smoky.  It was weird when the smoke rolled in with the winds on Monday night.  Smelled like a cigar convention, not wood, and didn’t get too bad in this part of the city.  I know the west hills got gritted like mad that night.  Tuesday stayed mostly clear and smoke rolled in again yesterday, but high up, so not bad on the ground.  Overnight it got horrible and it’s like trying to breathe in a camp fire.  I have some friends in Clackamas, near the city border, who got evacuated for a while the other night.  I’m on call to pick up friends near the Clackamas county line if they get told to leave.  At least there’s been no falling ash, so far, and the humidity has been edging upwards as the winds have died down.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Mj_Oregon

      South Willamette Valley here.  We’re socked in with heavy ground level smoke today with an AQI of 432, the high end of hazardous for everybody.  Not good for asthmatics like me.

      Up to date info on the fires is difficult to find but our humidity has risen back to normal so the fire crews might be able to get a handle on some of the hotspots.  Water or retardant drops are impossible still because of heavy smoke.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:

      It actually got cold here yesterday afternoon, enough that my t-shirt and shorts-wearing self quickly put on a sweatshirt and pants.

      Oregon is simply ablaze and any resources are already far beyond being stretched and we haven’t heard a fucking word from DC.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Damned_at_Random

      Maybe a dead thread, but here goes. We live just outside little town between Eugene and Crater Lake. We smelled smoke Monday evening, but found out it wasn’t local, the winds had shifted from the east. We lost power Tues at about 2:30 Am and are still without power – they wouldn’t send the bucket trucks out because the winds were too strong. The wind is down this AM and power has been restored in town, but not at our place. I’m writing this from the pizza place. Our well pump is down and we ran out of water this morning. If power isn’t back in the next few hrs, we will go to a motel (for the flush toilets and a hot shower). Air quality is beyond awful (I grew up in the Steel Valley before the Clean Air act, so I know crappy air). I heard our Congressman, Pete DeFazio, was evacuating his place in Springfield, but that may be a rumor. So far the fires are safely away from us. We’ll be cleaning out the fridge before stuff starts to stink, but aside from bad smells and rotting food, we are intact and thankful.  And 2 days without TV news turns out to be sort of relaxing

      Reply
    32. 32.

      trollhattan

      Thanks for asking. AQI is 109 in the Sacramento Valley and it’s quite dim from the smoke layer, so the heat is dialed back from what it would otherwise be. Point in any direction and there’s a fire, so whatever the weather brings we will have smoke.

      The “Bear Fire” to our north is a cousin to the Camp Fire that destroyed Paradise two years ago, burning the area south of the Feather River that the Camp Fire didn’t consume. At least one town is destroyed, three are dead and several are missing.

      That’s but one of dozens of active fires in the state.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @HumboldtBlue:Oregon is simply ablaze and any resources are already far beyond being stretched and we haven’t heard a fucking word from DC.

      Yes, I noticed that, not to mention most of these fires are in US national forests. Again, why are we paying taxes to the Fed?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      MazeDancer

      When I lived in Santa Fe, there was the occasional fire with some lightly, somewhat unhealthy, smokey sky. Nothing like this. Can’t imagine how horrible it is for you all.

      Please stay safe.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Calouste

      87% of the wildfires are caused by human action this year.
      Combine that with COVID, and I’m pretty sure that “You’re not the boss of me/I won’t follow the rules” is the biggest killer in the US today, more than cancer. And I have more hopes for a cure for cancer than a cure for assholery.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      WaterGirl

      @trollhattan: Shit.  So the places that were spared two years ago are gone now.  That’s a gut punch.  As is all of this.

      I’m in the midwest, so if we get air quality ratings I’m not aware of it.  Can I ask?  What is a normal day with good air?  And what is holy shit leave the area, even the air in your house isn’t even safe?

      Reply
    46. 46.

      zzyzx

      Hasn’t been TOO bad in Seattle yet, but I’m glad that my race I was working on for 6 months ran this past weekend instead of the upcoming one.

      With all of this smoke in the air, I’m getting some headaches and some scratchy throat action. Good thing that there isn’t a disease with similar symptoms now…

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Gravie

      Central Oregon High Desert (Bend, Oregon) – all is calm right here, although there’s a big fire about 50-60 miles northwest of us on the Warm Springs reservation. Everything depends on the wind. We had a bunch of smoke on Monday, clear skies since then.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      RaflW

      Just reading today’s update on the Williams Fork fire in Colorado (about 10 miles from where we have a place – I’m meeting my brother there in two weeks).

      It is officially 10% contained, but they’re dropping to a low-level incident team today and expect the cool weather and recent moisture will mean that it just smolders for weeks. They will monitor for flareups, so it’s not over, but low risk. Phew.

      The two big western slope fires seem to be contained. The 100,000 acre fire west of Ft. Collins is calm for now, but could potentially become active again in a week as things will dry out again.

      What is happening in CA, OR and WA is horrifying. The whole west, from Montana to New Mexico all the way to the Pacific will probably be at elevated danger (+/- severity) for at least a lifetime. The climate emergency is ramping up. The fire suppression ideas of our Forest Service for a century before now will also take time to work through. The combo is particularly terrible.

      I’m just sort of gobsmacked by the amount of work that has to be undertaken if (when!) we manage to shift this shitgibbon. But as Tom Nichols again argues in a new Atlantic piece today, the whole GOP is like Trump. They will fight tooth and nail, at every level, to resist the changes needed to have a decent quality of life in America, and on planet earth.

      Defeating Trump in November is prelude, not the fat lady singing.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      wmd

      Back at home for about 10 days. All my chickens survived the fire. Lost some garden plants – cucumbers that needed to be watered.

      Sky is grey today, not orange. Not as dark – yesterday seemed like the sun never came up.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      RaflW

      @WaterGirl: re: AQI. From the top of my head, under 50 is good. 51-100 is caution. 100-200 is bad for people, but most risk is elderly, very young, and ill people. 200+ is dangerous for all. 400 is the worst handful of days in some Chinese heavy industry or Indian cities.

      eta: AQI takes in multiple factors. Smoke particulate are, I think, one of the nastier things. So an AQI on an LA smog day may be over 100 via ozone, but lower general population risk than a 109 of particulates lodging in lungs? Spitballing here, so any medical/science people may not approve my message.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      Scary times indeed – my family and I are safe (except for the smoke), but heartbroken over the loss of life and so much more.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Yutsano

      Eastern Washington here. I haven’t been outside yet but I’ll be running to the store here shortly. I can see the sun at least.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Scout211

      AQI for us, here on the border of the Central Valley and the Sierra foothills, is 122 currently.   It’s very uncomfortable but the smoke covering up the sun has lowered the temps, which good.

      We were relieved to find out that the town of Leaburg, Oregon (where Mr. Scout211 grew up and where we spent many summers visiting  family and friends) has been spared, so far.  The Holiday Farm Fire is all around the town and likely will have destroyed some of the homes  around the river.  But the town and the Eugene Water Board power plant look to be safe so far. Anyone on a trip up the McKenzie highway knows the Leaburg store.  My adult kids were so distraught that the store may be destroyed in the fire.  They have so may fond memories of that town and that store.  It looks like that so far, the store is still standing.

      I heard on a newscast that the Goodpasture Bridge was saved, too, which is awesome.

      Mr. Scout211 called an old friend from Leaburg last night and said that people who live in and around the McKenzie river area (now evacuated) are frustrated with how little they can learn from the media because the press are not allowed near the fire lines.  Because of that,  many rumors have started to swirl around social media about scary arsonists and people in trucks starting fires, etc.

      The Governor had announced that the town of Vida was lost but then later the firefighters said they saved “much” of the town.  It sounds frustrating on top of heartbreaking.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      sxjames

      I’m in the suburbs west of Portland.  Smoke is not as heavy as yesterday, but still…very weird orange, muted light, & the sun is not visible.   Fortunately  the wind has died down, so the water bombers now have a chance to tackle the closest fires (Henry Hag Lake, and the one on the Washington County / Yamhill County line).

      So far we are relatively safe,  but I’ve been working long hours yesterday and today to finish a teardrop camper I’ve been (re)building.  Got the hatch latches installed, now replacing weatherstripping & getting it watertight, etc. Knowing that you might have to suddenly evacuate does wonders for focusing the mind on the project…

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Humdog

      The way the red sky made the redwoods look neon orange was disconcerting. Oddly, the red orange skies of yesterday seemed appropriate given the hell scape we are living through. It is the sparkling beautiful clear blue skies that seem wrong. Me and mine are safe but we did sort out what we will grab and go and what we will leave behind. Making a plan made us feel less powerless.

       

      ETA AQI is 327, but my eyes, mouth and aching head say it is more like 3000

      Reply
    61. 61.

      trollhattan

      @WaterGirl@RaflW:

      I can only speak to what’s measured in this area–it could be different in other regions. e.g., what the heck to they monitor in Houston with all the refineries and chemical plants, along with traffic? I’ll bet the air there is a bizarre chemical soup.

      Two contaminants are monitored here: PM2.5 particulates and ozone. Ironically, ozone is the typical summer concern (NOX from exhaust interacts with sunlight to create O3) while particulates are a common wintertime issue, when inversions trap it at ground level. IIUC it’s primarily from diesel soot and fireplaces. Summertime PM2.5 looks to be a “new normal” resulting from fires.

      Yay!

      In winter they’ll (regional air quality management districts) declare no-burn days when the AQI is predicted to hit 100. They don’t tell diesel owners to not drive nor make 2-stroke gas yard equipment guys grab a rake. Someday, perhaps.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      featheredsprite

      Olympic Peninsula. Small fires pop up but can be controlled. Air is better than it was yesterday. Rain? What is that?

      According to Google, Vancouver Island is much like the Peninsula.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Kent

      @CaseyL:Bend doesn’t have a lot of economic reason to exist either.  It was a small timber and farm town when I was a kid. But it has sure exploded in the past decades.  I sort of keep expecting Wenatchee to become the WA version of Bend.  It even has skiing right next door and just as nice scenery, if not nicer.   And is closer to Seattle than Portland is to Bend.  But that hasn’t quite happened yet.

      Yeah, Washougal is still a little redneck and blue collar.  But Camas has basically turned into the new Lake Oswego.  The change has been amazing.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      km

      I’m in the SF Bay area and just have grey skies today instead of yesterday’s apocalyptic orange. But I’ve got a kid in Portland who was texting me earlier, he’s worried about the fires close to them. The “get ready” zone is closer to their college than I would have expected & I have no idea what would happen if they needed to leave. So I’ve got three maps of fires in Oregon open & refreshing compulsively.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      JustRuss

      Went to work this morning and was locked out of my building, turns out the whole university (Oregon State) is closed due to the air quality.  I went home early yesterday and literally didn’t get the memo.

      At least the smoke is keeping temperatures much lower than the forecast, high-90s with these conditions would be (more) miserable.  The high winds we had for a couple days have stopped, that should help get the fires under control.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Kelly

      We’re still staying with friends near Oregon City after fleeing the Beachie Creek/Santiam fire. The air was clear here until this morning. Really nasty now. I suspect this is smoke flowing down the Clackamas river from the Riverside fire (120,000 acres). Visibility less than a mile. The power came back on yesterday evening which is allowing us to run the AC so nice timing there. We got an email this morning from the power company that they are working on restoring power to our home. Seems encouraging. I don’t think they’d fix lines if the fire is raging.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      kindness

      @surfk9: I remember when Eight Mile Road was still cow pastures and you could tell when you left Stockton and were heading north.  Now it’s all one big suburb.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      WaterGirl

      @HumboldtBlue: That is distressing.  I had a similar experience 2 years ago when I broke my ankle – they had me taking the “therapeutic dose” of tylenol, which was the highest safe dose, and one day I woke up and my mouth tasted like I was sucking on a tylenol.

      I figured that if I could taste it like that, it was so thoroughly throughout my system that it wasn’t good.  So I immediately cut my dose in half.

      I’m sorry that anyone has to live through these fires and the terrible air, and the uncertainty and the worry.  With COVID on top.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      jl

      Only good thing about yesterday was that the air quality in SF was better because the smoke was confined to a narrow dense high layer. Hope winds blow the smoke away before it falls down.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      WaterGirl

      @Martin: That’s sobering.  As if the orange sky wasn’t sobering enough.

      Mother nature is smacking us upside the head in so many ways – she’s probably thinking we are the stupidest motherfuckers on earth not to have figured out yet that we have to fucking do things differently.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      OR Soder

      We’re in NW Clackamas County, OR. We’re in a level 1 area and AQI is 298. We’ve got go bags packed but not sure which way to go because it seems the fires are all around us. The house is smoky and the constant whir of the stove exhaust fan is getting on my nerves, but we’re ok. The forecast is for the poor air quality to last through Monday and there’s a chance of rain on Tuesday. I’m not going to complain because it could be so much worse but we are watching way too much news and the days seem incredibly long.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      NotMax

      FYI.

      If you saw or smelled smoke in the air recently, you’re not imagining things. Forecasters say smoke from huge California wildfires appears to have made it all the way to Hawaii. Source

      Reply
    81. 81.

      cain

      Checking in from the west suburbs of Portland – Hillsboro – we have fires about 10-15 miles from us – two of them. There is an encroaching one that might put is in the ‘alert to evacuate’. But it is in the realm of possibility that we would have to evacuate the metro area if nothing because of smoke and everything else.

      This combination of multiple fires is a historic new for our state. We’ve never had so many all at once.

      I haven’t heard anything from FEMA or the feds in helping – you’d think with the orange menace he would be out there to help the rurals who are largely Trump supporters. But it doesn’t seem that way to me. So far, I think he’s denied any call for help thus far – but that would be very foolish – he will destroy our economy if he doesn’t come up and help.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Kent

      @OR Soder: My parents must be close by to you in Canby.  They are posting up some epic pictures of smoke and ash on our internal family photostream.

      Over here across the river in Camas it is just overcast and slightly smoky but at least there is no wind which is a blessing.  We had whole trees getting snapped off from the winds out of the gorge on Monday

      The only fire on our side of the Columbia River is the Big Hollow fire that is maybe 40 miles north of us and moving directly west so threatening the towns along the reservoirs up there such as Cougar, not anything close to Vancouver or Camas.

      Most of the Gifford Pinchot directly east of us is pretty logged off so I expect out of control fires are less likely.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      cain

      @OR Soder:

      Lets hope we get that rain, pronto! We aren’t at that stage yet, but if we get level 3 then I will have all my important documents ready to go, but like you I’m not sure where I will go – I suppose we can go north and then head east or maybe try I-84 and head east that way towards salt lake city and find a hotel or something.

      But if gets to me in Hillsboro, the logistics are going to be bad.

      Make sure you fill gas.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Calouste

      @cain: The shitgibbon doesn’t give a shit about his followers in Oregon. He’s never going to get Oregon’s electoral votes, so they can’t do anything for him. He probably doesn’t even care about his supporters in deep red states, because they can’t really do anything for him either.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      HumboldtBlue

      @cain:

      Not good.

      Fire to the northeast and one to the south-southeast. Google map.

      The same day Brown warned of historic losses of property and human lives, county officials confirmed at least three deaths discovered among the burned remains in the fires’ wake: an individual in Jackson County was discovered where the Almeda Drive Fire burned, and two were found in Marion County, where a complex of fires has burned whole canyons east of the Willamette River.
      Officials said they’re looking forward to a change in weather, expected Thursday, as an opportunity to make headway on the fire, even as they’re bracing to find more carnage as the wildfires continue to burn thousands of acres in the state.
      “Based on the circumstances there’s likely there could be additional [deaths]. But we won’t know that for some time,” Sickler said.
      Sickler said some local residents refused to leave their homes as the fire approached, and the department doesn’t know yet what became of them.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @WaterGirl: I really is unimaginable how fire the fires can move. During the big Santa Rose fire a few years ago—which was being drive by near-hurricane speed winds—embers were blowing a mile ahead of the main fire. They also found animals still standing after being burned to death because the fire surrounding them so quickly.

      On a slightly happier note, the sky over the SF Peninsula is now only overcast and gloomy with a pinkish color. However, we still had ash fall overnight and the air quality is actually worse today. Yesterday the marine (fog) layer apparently kept the smoke above it. It’s also still much cooler than normal—nuclear winter is a thing.

      The SCU and CZU nearest to me are close to fully contained, but there’s numerous other NoCal fires that are out of control, and not enough firefighters. A fire chief on the Creek Fire said they only had a third as much firefighters as they normally would have because there’s just nobody left. California is fighting the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 9th 10th and 17th largest fires since reliable records began in 1932.

      And of course nary a peep from the administration about any of the Western fires.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      A Ghost to Most

      Speaking of smoke and fire, those of you who subscribe to Daily Beast, check out Rick Wilson’s latest:

      Even among his supporters, there’s a sense that these interviews weren’t exactly the smartest move. Like crabs in a bucket mutilating each other, Wednesday night’s episode of Tucker Carlson’s Fishsticks-n-Fascism Power Hour laid bare just how bad they know this was. Carlson lit up Lindsey Graham, Trump’s No. 1 shinebox boy, taking the parasitic senator to the woodshed for encouraging Trump to sit down with Woodward and even attending one of the conversations himself.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Ten Bears

      Central Oregon… Phoenix, where my grandmother was born, is gone; Blue River, where my daughter was born, in nearly gone; Chiloquin, where I was conceived – born in Bend – is damned close to gone. Little towns I’ve living and worked in, hunted and fished, fought and fucked all up the High Cascade: Detroit, Idana, Mill City; Rainbow, McKenzie Bridge, gone. Blue Pool. Deer Lick. Gone. Too bad Bend is so well sheltered, because the best thing that could happen to it is burn from end to end.

      For twenty years I’ve been running around with my hair on fire – in the classroom, over the radio, in the news and on the blogs and bulletin boards; down at the two-seat outhouse Deschutes Pub, and there’s a link in the blogroll at my house, Waiting to Burn, that’s been there since I opened the place up – trying to get people to pay attention to what is going on and the very real potential of just what is happening now. No body listened. I was mocked. Ridiculed, bullied, run out of town with my career trashed.

      I’m a bit more restrained here than at my blog, and it’s been ten hours or so since I watched drive by videos of those places. I don’t know what else can be said, is what it is I guess.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      SoupCatcher

      Passing along some positive news.

      We just received an email about one of the Girl Scout properties, Skylark Ranch, that is north of Santa Cruz.  While the CZU lightning fire swept through the entire property, fire crews on scene saved most of the large structures: Dining Hall, Directors Cabin, Rangers House, Shower House, Office/Health/Art & Nature Center.  Also, some structures in the various camper units survived.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @SoupCatcher: That’s great news!

      Indirect news from Southern Oregon: A friend who was with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival reports that several of the long-time team member, who often live nearby, were among the hundreds who’ve lost their homes due to the fire just north of Ashland that’s now threatening Medford.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Scout211

      @Kelly:

      Oh no. Do you have a place to go for your possible second evacuation?

      I hope you get to stay where you are.  Maybe the change in winds will help?  Stay safe.  Keep us posted.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      WaterGirl

      @Ten Bears: That’s a lot of loss.

      They didn’t listen to the guy that was warning them in the FBI, and was basically run out of the FBI because they didn’t like what he was saying, who started as the head of security at the Twin Towers something like the day before 9/11.  They didn’t listen, and he lost his life along with 3,000 others.

      That haunts me, and I’m so sorry you were the canary in the coal mine and no one listened.

      So much loss.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      WaterGirl

      @Kelly: I’m so glad you are checking in with us.

      I don’t understand what you mean.  Level 2 and Get Set?

      I thought you had evacuated your place already and were staying with friends, who had no power, but at least a dwelling.

      Are you all having to leave there?

      Reply

