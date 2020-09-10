On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. On the Road continues, forever Alain’s in our hearts. Submit Your Photos

We are taking a trip in the wayback machine tonight! I feel certain that BigJimSlade doesn’t look a day older than he did in 1989, wouldn’t you agree? I have to say, the statue with the guy holding his own head wasn’t quite as charming as the statues from Omnes, but it does make a statement! For some reason, I feel like I should post a link to a Jim Morrison song, though I don’t know which one. ~WaterGirl

BigJimSlade

After 4 years of college, I was one class shy of graduating. Most of my friends were on the 5 year plan, so I decided to take the fall semester off and go to Europe (and graduate at the same time as my friends), sporting a 110 Vivitar pocket camera. At least I think that’s what it was.

I was just thinking back to what I ate… I had a pear from a market while walking from a train station to the youth hostel – it as the best pear ever! Breakfast was some bread, jam and cheese at the hostel, plus a quick stop at a market for a yogurt and some chocolate, which I used as the spoon for the yogurt, or maybe a pain au chocolat. Lunch was what ever I could find while out in the city. Dinner was bread, sardines, cheese and a bottle of wine back at the hostel. I was on a $25/day budget (though I probably spent $5 – 10 more a day in Paris), so no bistros for me in 1989.