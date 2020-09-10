Irony is dead, its corpse was chopped into little pieces, the pieces were burned and the ashes were fired into the sun.

If we all get out of this alive, I really want to spend some extra time on how unbelievably fucking dumb Jared Kushner is. https://t.co/MwiF9QvdRh

Bob Woodward's new book portrays Jared Kushner as both the most important adviser in the White House and someone who couldn’t quite grasp how government works—even though he was handed responsibility for wide swaths of it https://t.co/npRXoyQvM9





MBA wisdom at work: When things go well, it’s because the Boss is a GENIUS. When things go badly, it means the staff screwed up.

… “[I]t’s not that he changes his mind. It’s that he wasn’t staffed correctly,” Kushner said to the Republican leaders. “People weren’t giving him all the facts and so he found out different facts. So you can’t try to trick him into making a decision and then expect he’ll hold to that decision.” (Former White House chief of staff John Kelly summed up Kushner’s theory in one word, “Crazytown.” )

Kushner describes Trump as seemingly going out of his way to kick up certain arguments, believing that he can manipulate the media into covering topics he likes.

“Controversy elevates message,” Kushner says. And by this, Woodward writes, he means that “a controversy over the economy… only helps Trump because it reminds voters that the economy is good…”