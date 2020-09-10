since i moved west/experienced fire seasons ive wondered what coverage of climate would be like if the east really experienced how apocalyptic these feel. east is not immune to disasters by any stretch but also have u seen twitter when there's a thunderstorm in nyc or snow in dc https://t.co/sDeYNYmROH

I believe Charlie Warzel has a point.

All us East-Coasters can really offer, right now, is… thoughts & prayers. And maybe a place to vent…

But here’s a tip from commentor JaySinWA:

This may be a dead thread but even without A/C if you have central heating you can usually run the fan independent of heat and use high filtration filters to clean and move the air.

There is also the high filtration filter duct taped to a box fan to clean small areas of smoke particles.

Here’s a plan for a fancy version, but tape works fine. https://pscleanair.gov/525/DIY-Air-Filter