COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Wednesday/Thursday, September 9-10

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Wednesday/Thursday, September 9-10

9 Comments

    2. 2.

      Amir khalid

      Malaysia’s daily numbers. 45 new cases. 44 cases from local infection: 11 Malaysians, comprising seven cases from the Benteng Lahad Datu cluster in Sabah; two from the Telaga cluster, one from the Sungai hospital cluster, and one symptomatic person screened  in Kedah. 33 non Malaysians, all immigration detainees from the Benteng Lahad Datu cluster.

      One imported case, a Malaysian returning from Brazil. The cumulative reported total is 9,628 cases.

      24 more patients recovered and were discharged, for a total of 9,167 patients recovered — 95.2%of the cumulative reported total. 333 active and contagious cases are currently being isolated/treated in hospital; nine are in ICU, of whom five are on respirators.

      There have been no new deaths since 1st September, and the total stands at 128 deaths — 1.33% of the cumulative reported total, and 1.38% of resolved cases.

      Administrative enhanced movement control order zones have been established in Tawau Prison,  where some of the Benteng Lahad Dato cluster cases were being detained, and in 22 sub-districts of Kota Setar, Kedah, site of the Sungal cluster.

    3. 3.

      NotMax

      Looked at in one light, carrying social distancing to an extreme. ;)

      A San Francisco woman is currently rowing her way across the Pacific Ocean right en route to the islands.

      Rower Lia Ditton is hoping to set a new Guiness [sic] World Record.

      Wednesday marked day 84 for Ditton on her 2,500-mile journey to Honolulu.

      The 40-year-old professional sailor and rower left San Francisco’s East Bay back on June 12. She’s expected to arrive at the Waikiki Yacht Club on Friday. Source

      The man who sold mojitos at an illegal pop-up bar on the sands of Waimea Bay has been taken into police custody.

      Garrit Wesley Anderson — who moved to Hawaii six weeks ago — admitted to setting up the stand in a tucked away area of Waimea Bay over the weekend.

      After evidence of his actions spread online, it caused anger in the community among other local residents who have been adhering to the rules which restricts activities on beaches. They say his actions were irresponsible and insulting. Source

    5. 5.

      Geo Wilcox

      The only panic he was worried about was if stock market crashed. He doesn’t give a flying fuck about panicking people, just his “economy”.

    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      The most dangerous phase of the US Covid-19 crisis may be yet to come

      April marked the most dramatic and, some would say, dangerous phase of the Covid-19 crisis in the US. Deaths were increasing, bodies were piling up in refrigerated trucks outside hospitals in New York City and ventilators and personal protective equipment were in desperately short supply. The economy was falling off the proverbial cliff, with unemployment soaring to 14.7%.

      Since then, supplies of medical and protective equipment have improved. Doctors are figuring out when to put patients on ventilators and when to take them off. We have recognised the importance of protecting vulnerable populations, including the elderly. The infected are now younger on average, further reducing fatalities. With help from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (Cares) Act, economic activity has stabilised, albeit at lower levels.

      Or so we are being told.

    8. 8.

      tamiasmin

      DJT on Pearl Harbor: Yesterday, December 7, 1941, a day that will live in some slight disfavor,…

    9. 9.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Iowa refuses to close bars and require masks as Covid-19 cases surge in cities

      Iowa’s governor, Kim Reynolds, is refusing to enforce a White House coronavirus taskforce recommendation to close bars and require people to wear masks after Covid-19 infections in some of the state’s cities surged.

      Meanwhile, coronavirus cases have risen sharply across the whole midwest in recent weeks putting the region at the forefront of America’s pandemic. The region accounted for six of the eight states with the highest number of new Covid-19 cases by early September even as infections fell in other parts of the US previously among the worst hit.

      North Dakota has the largest number of positive cases per capita in the country over the past 14 days. Iowa and South Dakota are enduring the highest percentage increases. Missouri has seen more than 1,300 new cases a day on average over the past week.

      Birds of a feather…

