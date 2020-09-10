I talked to John Barry, a 1918 flu pandemic expert, on FEBRUARY 28, the day before the first known Covid-19 death in the US.

“I think the No. 1 lesson that came out of the experience is that if you want to prevent panic, you tell the truth.”https://t.co/AeUvNAKT0t https://t.co/eQNSFYUXNA — Gillian Brockell (@gbrockell) September 9, 2020

Repeating to correct an error:

At some point today, the number of confirmed #Covid19 deaths globally will top 900,000 & the number of confirmed deaths in the U.S. will top 190,000. In 9 months.

So, really #NotFlu. https://t.co/lJ3jw8vywd pic.twitter.com/bX3GIlLYeB — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) September 9, 2020





FUNDAMENTAL principles of communication on health emergencies: Be first. Be right. Be credible. Be empathetic. Share practical ways people can protect themselves and their families. Every single one of these principles violated by the current US Government response. Every one. — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) September 9, 2020

Trump says this on Feb 7, you report it on Feb 7. Fuck you Bob Woodward. pic.twitter.com/GjRhKISqbp — ?? damned sinker ?? (@dansinker) September 9, 2020

Remarkable to think back to ebola, when the WH after action report, I believe, pinpointed one Donald J Trump as being the patient zero of panic over the disease.

Now, Trump says, he was smart not to cause panic during a deadly pandemic. — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 9, 2020

USA vs #COVID19 : "intl flights will no longer be funneled into select airports for screening purposes & all screenings will come to a halt, according to sources. All screenings and rerouting of select international flights will cease at exactly 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14." https://t.co/bq4sxRMOo6 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 9, 2020

The world could see 4 million #COVID19 deaths by Jan 1 if governments take a herd immunity approach, letting transmission run through their populations. It is imperative that we wear masks in public 😷 and follow social distancing guidelines. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/Af44zJsBqp pic.twitter.com/CdYAeRBtpv — Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (@IHME_UW) September 9, 2020

Mainland China reports seven new COVID-19 cases vs two a day earlier https://t.co/GBYPFRIj9M pic.twitter.com/X3QPmLehTw — Reuters (@Reuters) September 10, 2020

Taoist priest honours China's coronavirus dead with memorial tablets https://t.co/EiJ4dXnqsx pic.twitter.com/BMPosQA8sa — Reuters (@Reuters) September 10, 2020

India reports another record spike of 95,735 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours as the virus spreads beyond its major cities. https://t.co/ryILFiSoSA — The Associated Press (@AP) September 10, 2020

As Jakarta heads into lockdown, doctors warn of buckling health system https://t.co/2W5YIKSmOP pic.twitter.com/Zo9Wxd2KVb — Reuters (@Reuters) September 10, 2020

'I'm worried about my own health': Stigma as COVID-19 deaths crowd Indonesian graveyards https://t.co/O2zhMAtSmD — Melissa Sweet (@MelissaSweetDr) September 9, 2020

This is now associated with increased deaths in Spain, which was the first country to lead this new EU surge in cases pic.twitter.com/mQ1IHr4wQ8 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) September 9, 2020

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,892 to 255,366: RKI https://t.co/BF2uni5q1M pic.twitter.com/tkL9kPgkoK — Reuters (@Reuters) September 10, 2020

A prominent religious leader in Ukraine who earlier this year blamed the coronavirus pandemic on same-sex marriage has tested positive for the virus, his church announced. https://t.co/QPZuCzIqia — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 9, 2020

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long cultivated a relationship with Israel's ultra-Orthodox parties. Now, with the pandemic raging and the Jewish High Holy days approaching, he's caught between them and the need to reduce infections. By @tgoldenberg.https://t.co/YCJ03LjGz3 — AP Middle East (@APMiddleEast) September 10, 2020

Khensani Nkuna, a volunteer in AstraZeneca's experimental coronavirus vaccine trial in South Africa, says she is not concerned that a participant became ill. Rather, she is optimistic, saying a vaccine can still help ‘save the world’ https://t.co/9mgPD2sRiG pic.twitter.com/kwZzUUWLp4 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 10, 2020

This is a very smart compendium of expert opinions about reopening schools, all over the world, in the midst of the #COVID19 #pandemic . From @ForeignPolicy https://t.co/lgYff07n1z — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 9, 2020

How worried should we be about the single side effect seen so far in the @AstraZeneca #COVID19 #vaccine trial? My sources say the individual has inflamed myelin, the insulating sheets of the spinal cord — key symptom = pain, and it can take 2 years to heal. MORE — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 9, 2020

3/

This clearly illustrates why Phase 3 #vaccine trials are essential, and must be carefully executed. It would be terrible to throw away a good vaccine because of 1 case, caused by something else.

AND it would be equally dreadful to release a vax that did cause such damage. — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 9, 2020

Open letter from +2 dozen researchers raises concerns about data on the Russian #Covid19 vaccine recently reported in @TheLancet. "9 out of 9 volunteers challenged with rAd26-S appear to have identical antibody titres…" which "is highly unlikely." https://t.co/xED1mKIicX — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) September 9, 2020

NSAIDs not associated w/ a more severe case of COVID19, according to research that debunks misinformation about ibuprofen. New study in PLOS Medicine led by researchers at the Univ of Southern Denmark found no link between adverse outcomes & NSAIDs https://t.co/bOE3v4lHwR pic.twitter.com/hKztO0lWSM — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 9, 2020

Backed by federal funds, new virus tests are hitting the market https://t.co/yfvlC3bW7O — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 9, 2020

Our editor asked us why there are still shortages of medical grade N95 masks. Here’s what we found: https://t.co/9b2QBJ7CWQ By @mendozamartha @julietlinderman @irenatfh @thomaspeipert — The Associated Press (@AP) September 10, 2020

As Congress works on new #COVID19 bill, 72% of public said this summer that more funding for coronavirus testing, contact tracing and PPE should be a top priority. This includes most Democrats, independents & Republicans. School funding also ranked high https://t.co/O1xf2FtWTQ pic.twitter.com/9Ie96iguZe — KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) (@KFF) September 9, 2020

“Without a vaccine or a major advance in treatment, significant reductions in new cases would probably require voluntary or mandated changes in behavior that experts say are unlikely six months into the public health crisis.” https://t.co/G8NwjM8Sbq — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) September 9, 2020

To my mind, statements like these should all come with the caveat that, in a country with a competent government that advocates sane countermeasures and doesn’t shy away from large-scale intervention in the economy, we wouldn’t have had to choose. https://t.co/a6P1yDggyJ — Bear Braumoeller (@Prof_BearB) September 9, 2020

This is really useful. You can pull up your State and see how it compares for #COVID19 with the rest of the country. For example, here's New York. https://t.co/Z6dKTQnNrP pic.twitter.com/lD0lBezSE1 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 9, 2020

More than 500k U.S. children had been diagnosed with the coronavirus as of early September, with a sizable uptick in recent wks. 70,630 new cases reported between 8/20 & 9/3. Data from the American Academy of Pediatrics the Children's Hospital Association https://t.co/jYtSwi8eFJ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 10, 2020