You are here: Home / Politics / Domestic Politics / 54 Days to Go

54 Days to Go

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Just took a trip into town to run errands. From Camp Swampy in rainy season, this entails a harrowing 1.5 miles through a washed out pig trail / dirt road frequently bisected by giant puddles that may qualify as wetlands (good thing I drive a Jeep), then the hardtop road into town. On the way, I listened to David Plouffe’s podcast: Campaign HQ. His guest was Claire McCaskill.

McCaskill is super-optimistic about Biden’s chances of beating Trump, which improved my mood a bit. I didn’t always agree with McCaskill when she was a senator — her brand of centrism tries my patience. But she is smart about politics, and she understands the type of voters Biden needs to win.

Plouffe and McCaskill also discussed the filibuster, and both are on board with getting rid of it, but they have grave misgivings about the consequences. McCaskill said laws will whipsaw severely when parties swap power, including legislation governing basic functions like healthcare, choice and immigration.

I think she’s right. But it also occurred to me that maybe that’s what needs to happen. Republican Party policy isn’t popular. For decades, Republicans in Congress used their lack of absolute control as an excuse for not enacting policies their base loves but that are unpopular with Americans more broadly, such as outlawing abortion. To be fair, Dems do this too, but Democrats’ policies usually are popular and not a rhetorical sop to an extremist base.

Republicans’ performative votes to repeal the ACA are a great example. They voted to repeal, defund, deauthorize, etc., literally dozens of times. Then Trump came into power with unified control of Congress, and not only were Republicans unable to kill the ACA, it’s more popular than ever.

It’s awful that basic rights and policies that address acute needs can be stripped away by congressional vandals, but maybe that’s what it will take to make it obvious to those who aren’t paying attention that, yes, there are real and significant differences between the two parties, and it matters which is in charge.

Anyhoo, the last segment of the show addressed things that could go wrong in the presidential election. Two things keep Plouffe and McCaskill up nights: 1) the Trumpist AG in KY may decline to prosecute the cops who killed Breonna Taylor and time the announcement for maximum effect, setting off civil unrest that benefits Trump, and 2) Biden may have a bad first debate, never having debated a lying psychopath before.

Though borrowing trouble is often my wont, I’m not too worried about either of those things. Biden did just fine in his debate with Sarah Palin, who is in fact a lying psychopath — and one who is marginally more functional than Trump, I’d argue. Also, Trump can’t resist pouring gas on flames, so I don’t imagine he’d handle further civil unrest in a way that would redound to his credit.

Open thread!

Commenters

  • Baud
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • germy
  • Kent
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Marcopolo
  • StringOnAStick
  • VOR

    10Comments

    3. 3.

      Marcopolo

      While I don’t think I am grinding my teeth (see the story about dentists finding patients with higher levels of cracked teeth this summer), I am occasionally having downright dystopian nightmares once or twice a week–at least that I remember. My subconscious is apparently aware that Trump needs to do big shit to change the current narrative and that the debate is an opportunity for him to do that because I had a dream where in the middle of the first presidential debate Trump decked Biden with a cheap shot after Biden called him a liar to his face. Alas, that was so wrenching I immediately woke up. No idea how my id would have run with that scenario. And honestly, I have to say I have no idea how something like that would play in reality. That is how fucked up everything is right now.

      I’ll be casting my vote in person absentee in 13 days. I hope I’m a little lighter on the way back to the car.

      Everyone have a good day. And if you are in areas of the country that are burning up, flooded, or labeled a pandemic red zone stay safe.

    4. 4.

      Kent

      McCaskill is like Jimmy Carter in that she is a much better ex-Senator than she was a Senator. Mainly because she no longer has any fucks left to give. After having paid some attention to her over the years, I’m still somewhat surprised when I hear how far she has come when I hear her on TV. She truly LOATHES Trump and the entire GOP.

      But as someone who managed to win state-wide in MO for many years, I gotta give her credit for knowing her shit

      I wanna see Susan Collins get tossed out of office and then go full rabid MAGA on Fox News for the rest of her career.  Would be highly amusing.

    5. 5.

      VOR

      I doubt there will be a debate. Trump will claim some reason for avoiding it and his base will swallow it. I think Pence will actually debate Harris.

    7. 7.

      Baud

      It’s awful that basic rights and policies that address acute needs can be stripped away by congressional vandals, but maybe that’s what it will take to make it obvious to those who aren’t paying attention that, yes, there are real and significant differences between the two parties, and it matters which is in charge

      I agree. A large part of the GOP strategy is hiding, not only behind lies, but also behind inaction.

    8. 8.

      germy

      Reuters scoop: Microsoft alerted Joe Biden’s campaign communications firm that it had been targeted by suspected Russian state hackers. The firm says it repelled the breach. https://t.co/Phz2qOAZNF

      — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) September 10, 2020

    10. 10.

      Kent

      @VOR:I doubt there will be a debate. Trump will claim some reason for avoiding it and his base will swallow it. I think Pence will actually debate Harris.

      If the White House and Campaign had any actual control over Trump there probably wouldn’t be debates.  But judging from the 18-session interview series with Woodward that happened a few months ago it is clear that he does whatever the fuck he wants and no one can rein him in.     If Biden mocks him mercilessly for being a coward he will show up.  If there is one thing Trump can’t take is being mocked.

