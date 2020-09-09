Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You know the drill, we're 155 thou short of a mill

My feeling is that, in order, the best pick-up opportunities for Dems are Arizona, then Colorado, then Maine, then North Carolina. We haven't hit Maine and North Carolina as hard as Georgia, Iowa, and Montana, so let's do this those today. Fundraising is going great here…we're at a total of 845K since 2016, with 345K of that this cycle.

Cal Cunningham, North Carolina Senate

Sara Gideon, Maine Senate

As always, you can see all our fundraising efforts this cycle here.

    17Comments

      cain

      We might soon need to fundraise homes or shelters for the folks in Oregon. Counties are being evacuated, cities are under peril, some have already burned to the ground. It’s a complete shit show around here. I have no idea how we’re going to deal with this, covid-19, and what not as these fires continue to worsen.

      I’m feeling duress.

      New Deal democrat

      Here Is the link to the project to flip 10 of the NC State House seats blue.

      That will put an end to any GOP attempt to gerrymander US House districts.

      Haroldo

      @Gin & Tonic:

      I need to stop reading B-J during the day, as I am likely to go broke.

      And ain’t it the truth….

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Gin & Tonic:

      I need to stop reading B-J text messages emails during the day, as I am likely to go broke.

      Yeah, I just signed up for (= donated money to) a fundraiser next Monday with Hillary and Kamala. Those two together should be a treat.

      L85NJGT

      Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) called to repeal the 17th Amendment on Tuesday, which would eliminate the requirement that U.S. senators be elected by popular votes.

      I guess the GOP Senate outlook has gone to shit.

      RaflW

      I may be a worry wort, but as big GOP donors are abandoning the grifting Potus, they’re dumping money in places like Minnesota. I’d be very grateful for any support for Tina Smith‘s re-election. She’s only been the jr. senator from MN for about three years, and Amy K casts a rather big shadow here.

      Barbara

      I gave to Cal Cunningham on Monday. Also gave to Steve Bullock.

      Also, OT, but of significant interest, regarding the news that the AstraZeneca vaccine trial has been paused, the reason is that someone suffered a potential spinal cord complication, which sounds like inflammation of the spinal cord. I can’t give you a link, but here is the report:

      AstraZeneca Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot told investors on Wednesday morning that studies of the company’s vaccine were paused worldwide after a woman in the U.K. started showing symptoms of a rare and devastating neurological condition called transverse myelitis, marking the second time someone in one of its vaccine trials developed a central nervous system problem, according to a report published by STAT.

      The first case referred to turned out to be unrelated to the vaccine (multiple sclerosis).

      I suspect that they are particularly concerned with neurological side effects because, 1, they are serious, and 2, the Swine Flu vaccine, arguably rushed to market, which ended up being associated with a higher incidence of Guillain-Barre syndrome, a neurological condition.

      RaflW

      @L85NJGT: Sasse is just such an obvious fraud. All the Senate Republicans really had to do was vote to censure Trump. Just show some sort of backbone, place some normal, appropriate limits as is the right and duty of the Senate. Now we get this absurd idea? Republicans have broken every compact with the citizens. None of Ben’s games mean anything except that he knows he needs to evade responsibility for the mess they’ve actively facilitated.

      Barbara

      @L85NJGT: Ben Sasse is my nominee for the award of all time overachiever in the hall of shame.  The combination of observed spinelessness and preening self-regard for his “principles” and “virtue” is gag inducing.  The only reason he doesn’t obviously beat out Susan Collins is that he doesn’t bleat and wring his hands every time  he votes to dive deeper into Trump’s shit. He just kind of skulks away and pretends something something reasons.  Also, Collins has the edge in obviously selling out her constituents, who did not vote for Trump.  Whereas, Sasse’s mostly did.  They are both wealthy as fuck so on that score they are pretty evenly matched for not actually needing to stay gainfully employed as U.S. senators.

      germy

      @Barbara

      ended up being associated with a higher incidence of Guillain-Barre syndrome, a neurological condition

      Joseph Heller, the author of Catch-22, came down with that. He wrote a book about it: No Laughing Matter. At one point his doctor tells him it’s possible that vaccine was responsible.

      Barbara

      @germy: If you give a shot to millions of people, two things are likely:

      1. Some people will suffer side effects.  These will, hopefully, be expected and minor.
      2. Some people will seem to suffer side effects that randomly or coincidentally occur around the time they receive the shot, for which you can say with some confidence that they are not the result of the vaccine.

      Which is why it is imperative to do Phase 3 trials.

      L85NJGT

      @RaflW@Barbara:

      Yep, he is truly a creature of the low horizon. I’d bet his internals have drifted down into likely R, combined with seeing his career aspirations going up in smoke.

      ’cause they told me, when I was younger
      boy, you’re gonna be president
      but just like every thing else
      those old crazy dreams
      just kinda came and went…..

