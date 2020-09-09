Latest @JoeBiden ad contrasts former VP with President Trump: "This is our chance to put the darkness of the past four years behind us. To end the anger, the insults, division, violence, and start fresh in America." Running on national cables + AZ, FL, MI, MN, NV, NC, OH, PA, WI pic.twitter.com/r8dwnYwHaI — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) September 8, 2020





While it's been a volatile year in America, the race between President Trump and Democrat Joe Biden has been remarkably consistent. But both campaigns are braced for sudden changes in the handful of states likely to decide the election. https://t.co/jW82piiy0F — The Associated Press (@AP) September 9, 2020



(TL; DR: When it comes to lying, bullshit, and general dishonesty, the Repubs have a rock-solid advantage. It’s up to us sane people to make sure Biden has a big enough win that the GOP Death Cult can’t steal another election. And as of right now, we’re making a good job of doing just that — much to the Political Racetrack Tout’s disappointment.)

So on the one hand I can't scroll my feed without seeing links to stories saying suburban women are in play but on the other hand *Rasmussen* has Biden up by 7 in Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/CHXQG5n4UP — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) September 7, 2020

The assumption that underpins the belief in the imminent Great Tightening is that wavering white Republicans will come home to Trump, yet there’s no such assumption for wavering black and Hispanic voters for Biden. — Tentin Quarantino (@agraybee) September 9, 2020