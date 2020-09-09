Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Judgement of Troutmouth Bob

The Judgement of Troutmouth Bob

by | 104 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Once again, Mr. Woodward waddles struts into the spotlight, pleased with the symmetry of his career arc: The Wise Chronicler of the Permanent Government has decreed That Man in the White House no longer suitable as the figurehead of American Government. He is immediately applauded by the usual suspects most Plugged-in and Important Thought Leader(s) of the modern media.

We, the mere voters, are now free to ignore that fellow’s increasingly desperate and unsightly attempts to stay in the position he no longer deserves!

(A judgement I shall reward in kind, as soon as I find the postal regulations for interstate shipment of a wet fart.)

But really, has anyone important suffered from the seven-month reporting delay? If the highest-profile victim was Herman Cain, does that impact the Beltway Media and its celebrants?…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    104Comments

    1. 1.

      Suzanne

      Well, I am morbid, so I have been dropping in on psycho right sites like BrightFart to see how they’re managing the cognitive dissonance of sucking so bad.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Shortly after his first book on the Trump presidency, Fear, was published, Woodward and Trump had a phone conversation (don’t know which of them initiated the call — probably Trump — not that it matters). Trump expressed dismay that he hadn’t had an opportunity to talk directly with Woodward, who responded that he had asked several times for an interview but had been turned down or told that the president was too busy or something. Trump asked which staffer Woodward had talked with. Kellyanne Conway. Trump didn’t underbus her but he did sort of chew her out with Woodward listening.

      You have to wonder now: did KA just blow off Woodward and accidentally fail to mention his request to Trump? Or did she bring him the request for an interview and he was the one who blew it off? Don’t suppose it makes a particle of difference now, but I’ve always wondered a little bit.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Calouste

      a group of grown adults in serious positions in government – and in one case the president – talking to Woodward.

      It’s by Maggie HawHawHaberman, so I assume that insult is unintended, but you never know.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Suzanne: I’m guessing that they’re doing what the trump cultists on facebook are doing: “Stopping a panic while working heroically behind the scenes is what youd want a president to do, even if he knew it might make him look bad later. Thabk Gid Trump is our president”, etc.

      I might be willing to accept some of this if Trump hadn’t constantly tried to stoke panic as a political tool. And if he’d actually done anything to curb the virus, which he didn’t.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Anne Laurie

      @SiubhanDuinne: You have to wonder now: did KA just blow off Woodward and accidentally fail to mention his request to Trump? Or did she bring him the request for an interview and he was the one who blew it off? Don’t suppose it makes a particle of difference now, but I’ve always wondered a little bit.

      Not, as you say, that it matters, but… Conway is evil, but unlike most of the Trump minions, she’s not stupid.  I personally assume she knew better than to trust her boss around Troutmouth Bob, because even if Woodward said nice things about Trump (unlikely) his words would have a mildly negative effect, if any, on The Base (deplorables + donors).

      Once the first Woodward doorstopper came out, no way would Trump be able to resist demanding first-person, on-the-record interviews.  But KellyAnne, like a good minion, delayed her boss’ self-immolation another two years… by which time, it was just one more pebble in the landslide of doom.

      Frankly, I suspect it’s a positive on her unwritten CV when she seeks a new monster to prop up.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jeffro

      per PopeHat, it’s a ZERO-MULTIPLIER game, as in, the more people that deal with the ZERO currently in the White House, the more bad things MULTIPLY

      Or as Rick Wilson puts it, #ETTD

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Anne Laurie

      @NotMax: Making demeaning sport of anyone’s immutable facial structure is beneath you.

      I assure you:  It is not.  Especially whan that immutable facial structure so blatantly pleads for a hook!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jeffro

      @SiubhanDuinne: the orange asshole still – STILL! – literally thinks he can just talk his way out of anything.

      Great job, MAGAts!  It’s almost like your standards for the office were not so much “standards” as they were “racist loudmouth litmus tests”.  And now you (and we) are getting what y’all voted for.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Adam L Silverman

      @SiubhanDuinne: I can’t stand her, but in this case she did her job, which was protect her boss who she knows would screw up one interview, let alone 18, with Woodward by making it impossible for Woodward to interview him. Same reason that Dowd and then Sekulow and Giuliani wouldn’t allow Mueller to interview the President.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jeffro

      @Adam L Silverman: Right???!?  Like 10 minutes with the guy wouldn’t tell any relatively sane American adult that this is not someone we should trust with pandemic response, nuclear codes, or a social media account?

      I mean that seriously: even the white supremacists deserve better representation and leadership than this.  Ok they don’t, but hopefully folks get my point: look at him up close, even for a few minutes, and you wouldn’t let this guy work at your neighborhood grocery store as a bag boy.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Another Scott

      @SiubhanDuinne: Donnie’s always loved being the center of attention, even when he is called a monster, etc.  There’s a story that Donnie was overjoyed at his first big story in the press in NYC when they basically called him, and documented that he was, a cheating slumlord.  Donnie thought it was great because he was the talk of the town, etc., etc.

      Of course he wanted to talk to Woodward.  He’ll probably want to talk to him again after this book is out.  It’s who he is.

      KAC is evil, but not an idiot.  She saw the danger that BW presented.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      So:

      Trump knew.
      Trump lied.
      And, Trump insisted the Democrats were wrong.
      And the GOP knew Trump knew; and they knew he lied; and they knew people would die if they disparaged sound, scientific information, and did it anyway.

      Um. It’s near the end of an election, and I think I can use this hilariously, yet without a bit of irony.

      “And this is *GOOD NEWS*… for John McCain.”

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Jeffro: It’s also that she knows he can’t keep his mouth shut. That he can’t stop talking and that he can’t regulate what his says, how he says it, or his behavior while saying it. While I agree with Cheryl that we need a great deal of skepticism about the President’ supposedly revealing a new, clandestine nuclear weapons program to Woodward, that he told Woodward something about a program – new, real and ongoing, or just proposed – that was highly compartmented because he could is exactly why Conway was right to keep him away from Woodward.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      WaterGirl

      @Immanentize: I sent it to the email you use in BJ.  do you not check that one?  or is it not real?

      edit: search is not working in my email, or I would search on your first name and get the email you have written to me from before.  maybe send me a message and I’ll reply?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      HumboldtBlue

      This ain’t about Woodward just the terrible fucking day it’s been and it isn’t gonna be better tomorrow.

      I posted this three threads down but it’s been a long day and I’m not scrambling to flee from fire.

      I hate to sound like a big whinging tit but sweet mother of asthma the smoke layer is fucking absurd.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      cmorenc

      If Woodward’s Trump interview revelations prove to be the nail that sealed Trump’s defeat by a comfortable margin in November, I can suspend my disgust and cynicism until after the election that Woodward was a self-important asshole who withheld this info until his book was ready for publication and profit.  Ditto Michael Cohen and Maryanne Trump being motivated by revenge as much or more than public service.

      The ONLY things that matter right now is:

      • Biden defeating Trump, preferably by a substantial margin
      • Ds retaking the Senate.
      Reply
    40. 40.

      Adam L Silverman

      @zhena gogolia: I’m going to wind up getting an email about this from the Anti-Trout Defamation Organization of America because they’re going to just choose me out of the “email a front pager” tool when they decide to complain.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I just have to wonder if highly paid celebrity reporters like Woodward are affected financially by having Orange D-Bag in for another term. He might get a tax cut but a tax cut isn’t going to do you any good if retail businesses around you are going down the tubes. If Woodward.has money invested in commercial real estate he may not like the consequences of COVID19. If Woodward is teaching at Georgetown or Harvard he may not like the effects of COVID19. His kids might be negatively affected financially by COVID19 etc.etc. I’ve seen a few financial journos who are normally old fashioned Republicans who seem disturbed by Orange Dbag and COVID19. Hell, I am concerned of the long term financial consequences of COVID19. The state budgets are going to be shot for years. Same for the federal budget. I don’t want to even think about health care expenses. Medicare and Medicaid is going to be ugly. Somebody is going to pay for all that expensive COVID care and it isn’t going to be the insurance companies.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Adam L Silverman

      @HumboldtBlue: It’s okay. We get it. I’ve emailed our regular reader/commenter who is a fire chief in Oregon to see if he’s okay and haven’t heard back. This is bad. And it couldn’t have happened at a worse time. So if you need to vent, do so.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Yutsano: Now, now, there could be a perfectly good reason for him not seeing it. He was in a coma for 40 years. He’s not allowed to see R rated movies with violence and sexual themes. He’s always deployed on the front lines of the war on Christmas every year from July to January and can’t get someone to switch out duty shifts so he can watch it when it replays on basic cable.

      Before we convene a Balloon Juice drumhead court-martial and summarily execute him and then feed him to Steve, we have to give him a chance to provide a seemingly legitimate and acceptable excuse.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      piratedan

      @Searcher: really, with all of the shit that dropped outta the sky today you want to focus on THAT, its a full service blog but cripes, if we want to talk about “small stuff” how about the specific identifications of which counties in Florida may have had their vote tallies tampered with?

      Reply
    60. 60.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Adam L Silverman: I have two separate extended family members that got woken up late last night and were told to GTFO of their homes in Oregon.

      Looks like their houses are okay for now, but they both have neighbors whose houses have burned. People within a few minutes drive.

      Honestly I almost prefer focusing on the presidential race. The fires are too depressing.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Barbara

      @cmorenc:  It strikes me as mostly reasonable when Woodward says that he didn’t necessarily know whether to believe Trump at the time he said that the virus was worse than the flu.  The question is why he didn’t surface this information sooner once it became obvious that these statements were true.  And, would it have made a difference?  I don’t know that it would have.  Trump did morph for a while into a stance of taking it more seriously, and they still didn’t mount anything like an effective response. Didn’t coordinate the distribution of PPE or allocate a massive amount of resources to testing. Basically set the states against each other in a game of thrones and distributed items based on political favoritism. He knew and saw what was happening in NY, how bad it was.  Didn’t prompt him to do anything different, even with people like Cuomo publicly and repeatedly vilifying his response.

      Morally, I think Woodward should still have tried to get the information out there, but, unlike Trump acting earlier on his own knowledge, I doubt that earlier revelations by Woodward would have made a difference.   This tempers my impulse to direct outrage at Woodward.  I am actually pretty numb at this point.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Immanentize: Bah. With a Vengeance is the other really good Die Hard movie. Though it’s not a xmas movie, so maybe you get the benefit of the doubt here.

      Note: All of the other Die Hard movies are… questionable.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      JaySinWA

      @HumboldtBlue: I posted this three or four posts down,

      This may be a dead thread but even without A/C if you have central heating you can usually run the fan independent of heat and use high filtration filters to clean and move the air.

      There is also the high filtration filter duct taped to a box fan to clean small areas of smoke particles.

      Here’s a plan for a fancy version, but tape works fine. https://pscleanair.gov/525/DIY-Air-Filter

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Kim Walker

      My sister has likely lost her home in the Otis fire. A neighbor woke them up early Tuesday and told them evacuate. She and her husband and their 5 dogs were parked at the casino until they heard that Lincoln City was being evacuated this morning. I feel so horrible for them and furious that I’m in Canada and can do nothing to help. Their place was absolute heaven.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Jeffro

      @Mai Naem mobile:I just have to wonder if highly paid celebrity reporters like Woodward are affected financially by having Orange D-Bag in for another term. He might get a tax cut but a tax cut isn’t going to do you any good if retail businesses around you are going down the tubes, etc.

      All true, but perhaps more close to home: Woodward and all the other Villagers can’t go out to eat safely, can’t even relax on a domestic airplane flight, and aren’t allowed to travel to all the *nice* foreign countries.  Their kids are in college and hoo those kids are f-ed; can’t even go to a movie or a concert.  And on and on it goes.

      It’s almost like competent government + a couple $B in pandemic prevention would be worth paying attention to, and voting for.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      sherparick

      @Kim Walker: I am so sorry for your sister’s family and the anguish you feel for them.  All over the West fires are burning as never before & just like they burned in Australia as never before.  It’s terrible.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Adam L Silverman: My aunt evacuated last night. She’s just been told that the town she evacuated TO is now also under evac orders and she’s leaving again. Ye gods.

      I’m hopeful next year theres more federal support for firefighting but it’s not even halfway through September and we’ve already eclipsed last years damage and then some. No idea how we keep it from getting worse in the future.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Jeffro: Great job, MAGAts! It’s almost like your standards for the office were not so much “standards” as they were “racist loudmouth litmus tests”. And now you (and we) are getting what y’all voted for.

      Don’t forget everyone who had to feel “pure” about their vote, or for whatever other reason decided “Eww!  Hillary!”

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Jeffro

      @JaySinWA: My next door neighbor is currently hosting his brother-in-law from Colorado, who couldn’t take the smoke from all the fires.  Just sort of taking him in as a ‘fire refugee’ or more appropriately a ‘climate change refugee’.

      Obviously, both the host and guest have the means to make this happen.  What happens, world, when millions don’t?

      Reply
    88. 88.

      JaySinWA

      @Jeffro:

      Obviously, both the host and guest have the means to make this happen.  What happens, world, when millions don’t?

      Bad things will happen, I am pretty sure. It may be possible there will be some pockets of good outcomes, but I am pessimistic.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      RaflW

      To that Abby Philip embedded tweet:

      You know who I don’t think was unaware of the impending Woodward firestorm?

      Kelly Anne Conjob. She left just in the nick of time. What a coinkydink

      eta: Requisite “I feel bad for the kid”. Also, George is as much of a con man as she is, just working a different angle.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      jonas

      Holy Crap! Bob “I Am In a Continual State of Priapic Arousal Over Strong Republican Male Leaders Being All Decisive And Shit While Giving Me Access To Their Inner Circle” Woodward is having doubts about Trump?

      Well, no shit, Sherlock.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      RaflW

      @Another Scott: Part of the hideous ‘benefit’ of endless Trump scandals, twitter eruptions, and other rank incompetence, is that the sorts of news cycles that made Katrina really rough for Bush are just gone.

      Louisiana may as well not exist, in much of the news budget. Iowa? We got a couple stories in Minnesota, and then moved on. Our neighboring state!

      The west coast fires are massive, and at least on social media are very visible now, but there won’t be any sustained federal response, and that won’t even break through, mostly.

      We have to elect Biden/Harris. And then we have to get very serious about climate change. It’s too late to stop a lot of the impending damage, but (one hopes) not too late to do what we must.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      jonas

      @mrmoshpotato: Don’t forget everyone who had to feel “pure” about their vote, or for whatever other reason decided “Eww!  Hillary!”

      Took all the restraint I could muster today not to punch through my car radio and strangle the little snot-nosed privileged POS “Gen-Z” girl featured on NPR ATC this afternoon who was telling the host that she simply couldn’t vote for Biden after Bernie had been so cruelly denied his birthright by the “establishment” in the Democratic primary and that she was sitting out this election to focus on “grass roots” organizing and whatnot.

      To be fair, they also interviewed some kids whose heads were slightly less jammed up their own asses, but JFC.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Keith P.

      How does the timeline look with “Jared convinces DJT that leaving the problem to the states will only hurt blue state governors” on it?

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Another Scott

      You need another reason to vote early? https://www.govexec.com/management/2020/09/deadline-could-hand-trump-election/168331/

      Many Americans know that counting all of the votes in this November’s presidential election is going to take extra time. Few people realize there’s a specific deadline by which states must finish.

      The 1887 Electoral Count Act seems like an obscure piece of political trivia. But ahead of what could be one of the most contested presidential elections in modern history, some experts worry that this 133-year-old relic of the U.S. Code could endanger the whole republic. The law itself is a relic of the last time the partisan divide got so intense that it nearly ripped apart the country. But no one ever clarified the bits of it that are ambiguous, and no one ever came back to revise or update it. The law is a “morass of ambiguity, which is the exact opposite of what is required in this situation,” a group of legal scholars convened by UC Irvine wrote in an April report of possible election problems. But it’s still the law.

      The measure originated in the aftermath of the 1876 presidential election, between Rutherford Hayes and Samuel Tilden, which decided the fate of Reconstruction in the American South. The law requires electors to be chosen for the Electoral College, the constitutionally established body that elects the president, no more than 41 days after Election Day. This year, that date is December 14, 41 days after the November 3 vote. But the expected massive delays in vote counting—because of late-arriving absentee ballots, because of disputes over which of those ballots are valid, because of overwhelmed state election systems, because of recounts, or because of X factors such as direct election interference by foreign or domestic attackers—could mean the country blows past that date without clear results in every state.

      […]

      Vote early!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      prostratedragon

      there is actually a huge difference between “trump is in denial about the severity of this crisis and refuses to do anything about it” and “Trump is intimately aware of and understands the severity of this crisis and refuses to do anything about it”

      I’m sure others have emphasized this before late-arriving me, but a look around suggests that the point bears repeating till it breaks: it’s not that he was informed and did nothing, through denial or something. He was informed and understood the bottom line well enough to discuss it with someone and then not just passively did nothing, but deliberately misinformed; refused to take actions such as acquiring and distributing more equipment and interfered with attempts by hospitals and State governments to do this on their own (or at least failed to see promptly that federal agencies did not interfere); and sought to cut off other avenues of communication and of international co-operation that normally would be available.

      This evil man should be impeached again, and his party made to carry him into the election if they insist.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      ballerat

      @Adam L Silverman: Confession: I’ve never seen it either.

      To be honest I first thought it was an ad from something like grindr.

      And I didn’t know it was Bruce Willis. I had to follow the link from Yutsano, then look up Die Hard to see who was in it. Someone mentioned Bruce. Oh! That Bruce.

      In my defense, I will say I knew it definitely wasn’t Bruce Springsteen.

      I have no last words except…Viva la résistance!

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Ms. Deranged in AZ

      While all of you are arguing about whether characterizing someone’s facial structure is okay or not, and arguing about whether KAC was right to keep Drumpof from Woodward, we here in friggin Arizona had an apocalyptic weather day yesterday with a cool day of 98 degrees, hazy clouds, gray weirdness due to the fires in CA, WA, etc.  Today the pool water was 80 degrees today according to the kids.  I spent half the day in bed because why not?  The rest of the world is completely screwed.  So by all means keep debating this bullshit.

      Reply

