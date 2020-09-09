Woodward, after spending 18 interviews with Trump, concludes Trump is "the wrong man for the job." https://t.co/RsbNBnUmLu — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 9, 2020

It's as if Trump sees talking to Woodward as one of the cool perks of being president. Like walking around with the nuclear codes. https://t.co/qW7x25ZETr — Mark Mazzetti (@MarkMazzettiNYT) September 9, 2020

Once again, Mr. Woodward waddles struts into the spotlight, pleased with the symmetry of his career arc: The Wise Chronicler of the Permanent Government has decreed That Man in the White House no longer suitable as the figurehead of American Government. He is immediately applauded by the usual suspects most Plugged-in and Important Thought Leader(s) of the modern media.

We, the mere voters, are now free to ignore that fellow’s increasingly desperate and unsightly attempts to stay in the position he no longer deserves!

(A judgement I shall reward in kind, as soon as I find the postal regulations for interstate shipment of a wet fart.)



exactly. there is actually a huge difference between “trump is in denial about the severity of this crisis and refuses to do anything about it” and “Trump is intimately aware of and understands the severity of this crisis and refuses to do anything about it” https://t.co/ZFEJhFMhkX — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) September 9, 2020

51 senators voted to leave this man in office to wreck the republic https://t.co/6dQRC5AbPT — kilgore trout, non mini-stroke haver (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 9, 2020

This administration hires only the best people. https://t.co/SdqwaPLD60 — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) September 9, 2020

Another question is why did aides talk to Woodward? Many (current and former) did. After the last book, some believed it was better to get their version of what happened in the book instead of letting someone else tell it. https://t.co/wthkJUUVKK — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 9, 2020

But really, has anyone important suffered from the seven-month reporting delay? If the highest-profile victim was Herman Cain, does that impact the Beltway Media and its celebrants?…

We just added Woodward revelations to Timeline One item: Feb. 7: Trump tells Woodward he knows of airborne risks and covid is worse than worst flus Feb 10-Mar 2, 2020: Trump holds five #MAGA rallies each attracting thousands of people in confined spaceshttps://t.co/62MAaRVL13 — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) September 9, 2020