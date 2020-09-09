Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This is how realignments happen…

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Women: They Get Shit Done

No one could have predicted…

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Wetsuit optional.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Nevertheless, she persisted

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Word salad with all caps

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Lighten up, Francis.

Good luck with your asparagus.

The house always wins.

How has Obama failed you today?

Reality always wins in the end.

This is a big f—–g deal.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road After Dark – Omnes Omnibus – Paris

On The Road After Dark – Omnes Omnibus – Paris

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

On the Road continues, forever Alain’s in our hearts.

Submit Your Photos

I absolutely love the statues of the saints on Notre Dame, and that’s a great angle for the pic of “the guy” that Omnes loves; I love him, too.  And as I scroll through the pictures, the stained glass at Sainte Chapelle seems almost 3-d and jumps right out at me.  Please tell me that you guys are seeing that, too.  ~WaterGirl

Omnes Omnibus

I tried to pick a few that other people haven’t shown yet.

On The Road - Omnes Omnibus - Paris 7

Tuileries to the Arc de Triomphe.

On The Road - Omnes Omnibus - Paris 6

Some saints on Notre Dame.

On The Road - Omnes Omnibus - Paris 5

I can’t help it. I love this guy.

On The Road - Omnes Omnibus - Paris 4

Invalides, the site of Napoleon’s tomb.

On The Road - Omnes Omnibus - Paris 3

Invalides and the Eifel tower.

On The Road - Omnes Omnibus - Paris 2
On The Road - Omnes Omnibus - Paris 1

Sainte Chapelle. One of the few places I have been that just stunned me into silence. I am more accustomed to the austere stone of the Gothic churches in Protestant countries. The explosion of color everywhere was amazing.

On The Road - Omnes Omnibus - Paris

Sacre Coeur

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Auntie Anne
  • Barbara
  • Benw
  • BigJimSlade
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Comrade Colette Collaboratrice
  • John Revolta
  • Lapassionara
  • MissWimsey
  • MomSense
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • randy khan
  • satby
  • Wag

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    4. 4.

      Lapassionara

      This reminds me to ask why you travel? Some travel to be somewhere different. Some travel to be someone different.  Which is it for you?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Barbara

      Lovely!  I saw Sainte Chappelle for the first time almost 30 years ago and I still haven’t gotten over it.  I try to imagine the impression it made on those who saw it nearly 1000 years ago, who did not have tv or films or any artificial light except fire.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      randy khan

      That first photo of Ste. Chappelle is amazing.  And I say that as someone who has a ton of photos of Ste. Chappelle because I love that place more than anything else in Paris.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      BigJimSlade

      @Omnes Omnibus: I think my version of ‘that guy’ shows up tomorrow night :-)  But in yours I love how you can see Montmartre in the background.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      satby

      Beautiful pictures Omnes.

      I seem to be the only person in the world who hasn’t been to Paris.

      @Lapassionara: I’ve mostly travelled for work or volunteer vacations, so pretty exclusively third world countries. I prefer experiencing life like a local in the countries I visit, and on most of my trips we definitely live and eat like the people we work with. For some that wouldn’t be a vacation, but for me it’s the best kind.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Comrade Colette Collaboratrice

      Wonderful pix, especially the one of Sainte-Chapelle. I’m so glad we went there last time we were in Paris in December 2018. The window restoration is glorious, and the explanatory videos and signs about how they did it were fascinating. And I’ve mentioned it before, but my traveling companions all went across to Notre Dame, too, but I didn’t bother because I’d been so many times and it would always be there. Just like the redwoods. And we’d always be able to go back to Paris, because Americans are super special and can go anywhere. Right?

      I might be leaking a few tears, just a little, right now.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      I’m looking at a picture of that guy on my wall, taken from his other side by a photographer friend of ours.

      Nope, false alarm. Just studied the picture on our wall some more and realized our guy has a beard and isn’t holding his chin in his hands. Different gargoyle.

      @Lapassionara: They do look like kings as they seem to have crowns. One of them appears to be holding a lyre or some other musical instrument, I wonder what the significance of that might be? A lot of cathedrals have statues of bishops in positions like that.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.