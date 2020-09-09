On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
On the Road continues, forever Alain’s in our hearts.
I absolutely love the statues of the saints on Notre Dame, and that’s a great angle for the pic of “the guy” that Omnes loves; I love him, too. And as I scroll through the pictures, the stained glass at Sainte Chapelle seems almost 3-d and jumps right out at me. Please tell me that you guys are seeing that, too. ~WaterGirl
Omnes Omnibus
I tried to pick a few that other people haven’t shown yet.
Tuileries to the Arc de Triomphe.
Some saints on Notre Dame.
I can’t help it. I love this guy.
Invalides, the site of Napoleon’s tomb.
Invalides and the Eifel tower.
Sainte Chapelle. One of the few places I have been that just stunned me into silence. I am more accustomed to the austere stone of the Gothic churches in Protestant countries. The explosion of color everywhere was amazing.
Sacre Coeur
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings