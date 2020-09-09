On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. On the Road continues, forever Alain’s in our hearts. Submit Your Photos

BillinGlendaleCA

Franklin Canyon is in the Hollywood Hills between the San Fernando Valley and the West Side of Los Angeles. There are two reservoirs in the canyon, the upper one that’s picture here and is parkland and the lower one that is still an active reservoir and is not open to the public. The reservoir in upper Franklin Canyon was built in 1914 as part of the Los Angeles Aqueduct project that brought water from the Owens Valley down to Los Angeles (we stole it fair and square).

The lake and the land around it was saved from developers in the early 70’s and is now a wonderful park. When you look at these photos and have a sense that you’ve seen this area before, you probably have. It’s been featured in countless motion picture and TV productions. It’s probably best known as the fishing hole from the opening credits of “The Andy Griffith Show”.

I headed off to Franklin Canyon to shoot some IR since we had nice cloud covers. Rather than just presenting the IR photos, I’ve decided to show the IR/Visual pairs. I won’t get too deep in the weeds presently on how I process IR shots, but I shoot two photos to start out, one with the IR modified camera and one with my regular camera. Via the magic of Photoshop, I combine these two photos to create my IR photo. I do this to retain some of the visual color that would be otherwise lost with just processing an IR photo.