In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools unsuffered. We hope it’s a welcome break from the world of shit falling on our heads daily in the political sphere.

Tonight’s Topic: In Honor of Labor Day

For this week’s Medium Cool, which is the the closest edition to Labor Day, let’s talk about work.

Work in and of itself, the grind of it, is not often the focus of film and fiction. We might see people working, but it’s not usually the subject.

I just got a text from my dept chair, who works so damn hard. He’s also a master carpenter, and has been, in his words, “playing hookey” for a few days, building some cabinets for a bathroom project. He said it’s making him clearer about teaching, and more patient about doing the shit he has to get done as chair.

It’s exactly what I have been thinking about work and peacefulness, in the sense of craft.

What’s a book (or story) or film, or other artistic object that, for you, best represents labor? It could be its difficulty, or the thanklessness of it. Or it could be the beauty of craft, of a job well done.